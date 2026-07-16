Maryland’s largest federal research complex is closing, and Congress told the U.S. Department of Agriculture not to close it.

That’s the plain version of a fight that has run for nearly a year now over the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC), the 6,500-acre, 116-year-old agency campus in Prince George’s County that USDA now plans to decommission and scatter across five regional hubs in Salt Lake City, Fort Collins, Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Raleigh. The dispute has produced letters, a congressional hearing, a federal lawsuit, and — as of this month — a live public health backdrop that has made the abstract fight over agricultural research funding suddenly concrete.

The Timing

The U.S. is in the middle of one of its worst cyclosporiasis outbreaks in years. As of a July 14 CDC health advisory, 1,645 domestically acquired cases had been confirmed across 34 states since May 1, with more than 5,100 additional cases still under review — a combined total approaching 7,000 that already exceeds the prior U.S. record of roughly 4,700 cases set in 2019, and stands well above the 249 domestic cases reported over the same stretch in 2025. Michigan has borne the brunt of it, and federal investigators have pointed to lettuce and salad greens as a likely vehicle, though no product, supplier, or restaurant has been officially confirmed as the source. Taco Bell has voluntarily pulled some ingredients as a precaution.

BARC’s Environmental Microbial and Food Safety Laboratory is one of the few federal facilities that studies Cyclospora cayetanensis , the parasite responsible for the outbreak.

BARC has housed federal research into Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite responsible for the outbreak, through its Environmental Microbial and Food Safety Laboratory. That’s the connection Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) leaned on this week in renewing his call to keep the facility open, tying the closure fight directly to the outbreak making national headlines.

The Legal Argument

Maryland’s delegation has, since last summer, made two separate claims: first, that closing BARC is bad policy, and second, that doing so is against the law.

The legal claim rests on two provisions. Section 716 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 required congressional approval before USDA could fund relocation or reorganization activities. Then the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act, enacted November 12, 2025, went further, with accompanying report language explicitly supporting BARC’s continued operation. Rep. Steny Hoyer’s office has characterized that provision as having received bipartisan support in its passage — meaning the directive to keep BARC open, whatever one thinks of it, was not itself a strictly partisan ask.

Congress said keep Beltsville open. USDA is proceeding with closure anyway. That’s no longer just a policy disagreement—it’s a legal question.

USDA has proceeded anyway. The department reasserted its closure plan on April 23, prompting the delegation’s April 27 letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden, which called the move “abrupt, politically-motivated, and short-sighted” and accused the department of violating the FY2026 law outright.

One former congressional appropriations aide, speaking anonymously to E&E News about how agencies typically treat this kind of statutory language, put it bluntly: “We’d do it, knowing it’s not legal.” Whether that pattern holds here is now a live legal question — a coalition of labor unions, Prince George’s County, and other plaintiffs has moved for an injunction to halt the broader USDA reorganization, with BARC’s closure as a central piece of the case.

USDA’s Case

USDA’s public rationale isn’t frivolous, and it deserves to be stated on its own terms rather than dismissed.

USDA’s public rationale isn’t frivolous, and it deserves to be stated on its own terms rather than dismissed. Deputy Secretary Vaden has said the facility’s buildings are past a point that ordinary maintenance funding can fix, putting the cost of a proper modernization at roughly $500 million, with USDA adding that more than 60 percent of BARC’s 400-plus buildings are underused. Secretary Rollins has framed the broader reorganization as a return to fiscal discipline and a shift of USDA’s research footprint away from Washington and toward the land-grant universities and farming regions it serves, arguing the move will ultimately be “cheaper” and “more efficient.” Relocating the roughly 4,600 USDA employees currently in the National Capital Region also eliminates a federal locality pay rate of nearly 34 percent, one of the highest in the country — a real payroll savings if the relocation goes as planned.

What USDA has not produced, according to critics, is a public cost-benefit analysis showing the closure nets a savings once relocation costs for staff, laboratory equipment, and long-term field research are factored in. The department’s own reorganization memo calls for closing BARC “over multiple years to avoid disruption of critical research activities” — a phased approach that sits awkwardly next to the claim that the facility is too far gone to justify further investment.

The One Signature Missing

Of Maryland’s ten-member congressional delegation, nine signed both the original August 2025 comment letter and the April 2026 follow-up opposing the closure. The tenth, Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st), the state’s only Republican in Congress, signed neither.

Harris’s office has issued no public statement on BARC specifically, and a review of his recent press releases — covering the Army’s Data Operations Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the preservation of the A-10 Thunderbolt program, and district events — shows no mention of the facility at all. That’s notable given that the appropriations language in question passed with bipartisan support, and that the Maryland Farm Bureau met with Harris in September 2025, around the same period the organization was publicly lobbying against BARC’s closure. Whether his absence from the letters reflects a substantive disagreement with his colleagues’ legal reading, deference to the administration’s reorganization authority, or something else isn’t publicly known. MDBayNews has not yet obtained comment from his office.

What’s At Stake Locally

BARC ‘an economic engine,’ citing a cumulative $450 million in annual GDP tied to those jobs.

State officials have put real numbers on the closure’s local impact, though the estimates vary by scope. Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy has estimated roughly 1,000 jobs at BARC and in the surrounding community would be lost with permanent closure; Rep. Glenn Ivey has separately put the number of researchers forced out at more than 600. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, in a September 2025 letter to Rollins, called BARC “an economic engine,” citing a cumulative $450 million in annual GDP tied to those jobs. The delegation’s own letter goes further, arguing BARC’s regional research underpins roughly $10 billion in agricultural productivity across the 83,000 farms of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. State Sen. James Rosapepe has also raised a less quantifiable risk: when USDA previously relocated research agencies to Kansas City, many experienced staff simply declined to move, taking institutional knowledge with them rather than transferring it.

An Irony On The Same Ground

There’s a wrinkle in the deficit-hawk framing of the BARC closure that hasn’t gotten much attention: the federal government already had a fully vetted plan to save money on a different facility on the very same property, and shelved it.

On the same 6,500-acre campus, one federal modernization project with documented, GAO-verified savings was called off, while a research facility now faces closure in the name of the same fiscal discipline.

Since 2018, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing had been planning to replace its aging 1914 currency-production plant in Washington with a new $1.4 billion facility on a 104-acre BARC parcel, transferred to the Treasury Department in 2022. A Government Accountability Office analysis found the replacement facility would save an estimated $568 million over ten years compared with renovating the existing D.C. plant. In January 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers canceled the construction solicitation, citing “budgetary constraints and a reduction in the project’s required scope.” Treasury’s own FY2026 budget documents show the facility’s funding line falling nearly 90 percent. The project remains shelved.

Whatever the merits of either decision individually, the sequence is worth sitting with: on the same 6,500-acre campus, one federal modernization project with documented, GAO-verified savings was called off, while a research facility now faces closure in the name of the same fiscal discipline.

Sources: Bloomberg, NBC News, CDC, Food Safety Magazine, Maryland Matters, The Baltimore Sun, Capital News Service, Baltimore Fishbowl, Source of the Spring, The BayNet, WUSA9, NBC4 Washington, Civil Eats, E&E News/POLITICO, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, Democracy Forward/AFGE, the Commercial Observer, the Greenbelt News Review, and press releases and letters from the offices of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. Steny Hoyer, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rep. Glenn Ivey, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.