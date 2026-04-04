I’ve stood close enough to a rocket launch to feel it in my chest. The moment ignition catches and the sound wave arrives a half-second late — that physical pressure, that deep concussive thud — tells you something no livestream can. It tells you this is real. That human beings are actually doing this.

Three days ago, four astronauts lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on a ten-day mission that will carry them around the Moon and back to Earth — the farthest humans have traveled in space since Apollo 17 in 1972. It was, by most accounts, a shockingly smooth launch day. Even the crew seemed surprised. “We like to say we’re prepared without having an expectation,” pilot Victor Glover radioed from orbit. “But in the back of your mind, you kind of hope you launch.”

They launched. And as the Space Launch System rocket disappeared into the Florida sky, it carried with it more than four astronauts. It carried the complicated, contested legacy of how America got here — and a set of unresolved questions about where it’s going next.

Because the man now running NASA didn’t come from NASA. He came from SpaceX.

The On-Again, Off-Again Administrator

Jared Isaacman is, by any measure, an unusual figure to be running a federal agency. He dropped out of high school at 16 to start a payment processing company from his parents’ basement in New Jersey. He later founded a private military jet training operation. He became a billionaire. And then, twice, he paid Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send him to space.

In 2021, Isaacman commanded Inspiration4, the first all-civilian orbital spaceflight. Three years later, he led Polaris Dawn, during which he became the first private citizen to perform a spacewalk. The flights made him famous in aerospace circles and cemented his friendship — or at least his professional relationship — with Musk.

When Donald Trump nominated Isaacman to lead NASA in December 2024, the choice generated genuine excitement in the commercial space industry. Here was someone who had actually been to space. Who understood private enterprise. Who might finally cut through the bureaucratic inertia that had kept NASA’s flagship Moon rocket years behind schedule and billions over budget.

Then came the soap opera.

In late May 2025, Trump abruptly withdrew Isaacman’s nomination. The official explanation cited a “thorough review of prior associations” — specifically, that Isaacman had donated to Democratic political causes. But the timing told a different story. The withdrawal came the same week Musk left his unofficial role in the Trump administration, amid a very public falling out between the president and his most prominent billionaire ally. Isaacman, collateral damage in a feud between two extraordinarily wealthy men, was out.

He was back in November. Trump renominated him without acknowledging the turmoil that had unfolded in the interim. By December 17, 2025, the Senate had confirmed him by a vote of 67-30. The following day, Isaacman was sworn in as NASA’s 15th administrator.

The $2 million he donated to a Trump Super PAC in the months between his two nominations did not go unnoticed by senators.

The Conflict That Won’t Go Away

From the moment Isaacman’s name first surfaced, critics have raised the same concern: that he is too close to SpaceX to run an agency that relies heavily on SpaceX and that SpaceX has billions of dollars to gain from a friendly administrator.

The concern is not abstract. SpaceX is NASA’s second-largest contractor. Isaacman personally financed two missions aboard SpaceX rockets. His payments company, Shift4, has business relationships with SpaceX. And Musk himself advocated for Isaacman’s appointment — and, apparently, for his re-appointment after their relationship with Trump thawed.

Senator Edward Markey put it bluntly during Isaacman’s confirmation hearing: “SpaceX has billions to gain from having a friendly NASA administrator, and it seems only fair that the American people understand the extent to which Isaacman and SpaceX are financially intertwined.” SpaceX declined to disclose what Isaacman paid the company for his spaceflights.

Isaacman’s defense is that the conflict is structural, not personal. SpaceX is the only company currently certified to carry American astronauts to the International Space Station — NASA relies on it by necessity, not by choice. “In that respect, my relationship is no different than that of NASA,” he told senators. He also pledged that no pictures exist of him and Musk at dinner, on a plane, or on a yacht — “because they don’t exist.”

Whether you find that reassuring probably depends on how much you trust billionaires running federal agencies in the first place.

What He’s Actually Done

Whatever you make of the politics, Isaacman has moved fast.

In the three months since taking office, he has reorganized the Artemis program more aggressively than any of his predecessors were willing to. In February, he canceled NASA’s plans for a more powerful version of the Space Launch System rocket, the so-called Block 1B upgrade, aiming to stabilize the launch cadence by avoiding major configuration changes between flights. In March, he canceled the Lunar Gateway — the planned orbital space station around the Moon that had cost billions to develop and involved international partners from Canada, Europe, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

He also publicly called out Boeing and previous NASA leadership over the Starliner capsule, the spacecraft that stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams at the International Space Station for months in 2024. The spacecraft should never have flown astronauts, Isaacman said. In a town where federal officials rarely criticize their predecessors or their contractors by name, the candor was striking.

His leaked internal blueprint, called “Project Athena,” sketches out an even more dramatic vision: cutting NASA’s bureaucracy, privatizing work at NASA centers, transitioning away from expensive government rockets in favor of commercial alternatives, and eventually getting NASA out of “the taxpayer-funded climate science business.”

That last part alarmed scientists. So did the administration’s proposed FY2027 budget — released just this week — which would cut NASA’s funding by 23 percent, to $18.8 billion, including the elimination of more than 40 science missions. This from an administrator who announced, just one week earlier, a $20 billion plan to build a lunar base.

Isaacman’s response to the contradiction: NASA doesn’t have a money problem; it has an efficiency problem. “We don’t have a top-line problem,” he said at a press conference on March 24. “This is about allocation of our resources in line with the president’s objective, and then doing it as efficiently as you possibly can.”

Congress may disagree. It rejected a nearly identical budget request last year, passing a $24.4 billion NASA budget instead.

The Last Government Moon Mission

For all the uncertainty about what comes next, one thing is already certain about what just launched.

Artemis II is almost certainly the last time NASA will attempt deep space human exploration without major involvement from venture-backed private companies. The mission itself still uses legacy hardware — a Boeing-built rocket, a Lockheed Martin-built capsule — assembled through the old cost-plus contracting model that Isaacman and his allies have spent years criticizing. The Artemis II rocket costs roughly $4 billion per launch. SpaceX’s reusable Falcon Heavy, by comparison, costs around $100 million.

The next missions — Artemis III in low Earth orbit next year, Artemis IV and V targeting lunar landings in 2028 — will depend on SpaceX’s Starship or Blue Origin’s New Glenn to carry astronauts down to the surface. A NASA Inspector General report released this month found that SpaceX’s Starship lander is already at least two years behind schedule. Additional delays are expected.

The transition from government-built to commercially-built space infrastructure is happening whether NASA wants it to or not. The question Isaacman has to answer — and that Congress, scientists, and the public deserve to hear him answer more directly — is who benefits from that transition, and on whose terms it happens.

A man who paid SpaceX to take him to space is now deciding how much of NASA’s future SpaceX will control. The people who built their careers at Goddard Space Flight Center, at JPL, at Marshall Space Flight Center, who took buyouts or watched their labs shuttered or their climate science programs canceled — they are watching that process unfold in real time.

Four astronauts are circling the Moon right now. It’s genuinely extraordinary. The view from those Orion windows — Earth small and impossibly blue against the dark — is something that belongs to everyone.

The question is who owns the rocket that gets you there.