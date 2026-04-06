Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

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Richard Luthmann
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Let’s cut the nonsense: there’s a canyon-wide difference between losing hardware in combat and handing your enemies an arsenal gift-wrapped on the tarmac. Under Donald Trump, planes go down, missions go hot—and every American comes home. Under the others, billions in gear end up fueling the very forces we’re supposed to defeat. That’s not strategy—that’s surrender. Trump’s doctrine is brutal, simple, and effective: deny the enemy everything, recover your people at all costs, and finish the job. Critics whine about equipment because they can’t argue results. Winning isn’t clean—but it’s unmistakable.

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