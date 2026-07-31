Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Mouzer
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This is like drug addicts contemplating their navels while the rest of the world ceases to exist for them. The more I learn about this legislature, the more I hold it in contempt.

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