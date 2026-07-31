Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis Monday to consider a constitutional amendment whose own sponsoring documents describe it as a response to a single 2022 court decision — the one that struck down the state’s last gerrymandered congressional map.

When the Maryland General Assembly convenes at noon Monday for a three-day special session, the bill at the center of it — HB2100 in the House, SB2100 in the Senate — will ask lawmakers to send voters a constitutional amendment this November. The official framing is procedural: a “clarification” of which districts the state constitution’s compactness and contiguity standards govern. The bill’s own preamble, Gov. Wes Moore’s executive order calling the session, and the paper trail leading up to Monday’s hearing tell a more specific story: this amendment exists to unwind the legal basis of one ruling, from one case, four years ago.

This amendment exists to unwind the legal basis of one ruling, from one case, four years ago.

The ruling

In December 2021, a group of Republican voters and lawmakers sued over Maryland’s newly enacted congressional map in Szeliga v. Lamone, consolidated with a related challenge, Parrott v. Lamone, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. After a four-day trial, Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia ruled on March 25, 2022, that the map was an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander — calling it an “extreme gerrymander” that ignored compactness and community-of-interest principles, and holding that it violated the Declaration of Rights’ Free Elections, Equal Protection, and Free Speech provisions. The General Assembly redrew the map within days; Gov. Larry Hogan signed it, both sides dropped their appeals, and that remains Maryland’s current congressional map today.

The legal hook for Battaglia’s ruling was Article III, § 4 of the Maryland Constitution.

The legal hook for Battaglia’s ruling was Article III, § 4 of the Maryland Constitution — language requiring legislative districts to be compact, contiguous, and mindful of natural and political boundaries. Before her ruling, that language had, per Maryland Matters’ reporting on the current bill, “always been interpreted to only apply to General Assembly districts, not congressional districts.” Battaglia’s decision was, in that outlet’s words, “a novel interpretation” and “not a precedent” — a fact worth stating plainly, since it’s the strongest argument Democratic sponsors have for why this amendment is a legitimate clarification rather than a workaround.

What HB2100/SB2100 actually does

The bill text is short. It amends Article III, § 4 to specify that the compact, contiguous, and equal-population requirements apply only to “the election of a member of the Senate and members of the House of Delegates” — not Congress. It then adds a new § 62, with two provisions:

§ 62(A) gives the General Assembly the power to grant the Supreme Court of Maryland original jurisdiction to review a future congressional map — a power it may choose to use, not an obligation.

§ 62(B) states that “nothing in this article or elsewhere in this Constitution, including the Declaration of Rights, provides applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional districting plan.”

That second clause is doing the real work.

That second clause is doing the real work. The bill’s own preamble attributes Battaglia’s 2022 ruling to Declaration of Rights Articles 7, 24, and 40, and names Szeliga v. Lamone and Parrott v. Lamone directly, stating the amendment “clarifies the long-standing understanding and case law” — while separately noting that the amendment itself “is not intended to provide new grounds to challenge the plan enacted by Chapter 16 of the Acts of 2022,” Maryland’s current map. In other words: the current, Democratic-drawn map is explicitly protected from this amendment. Only a future one is at stake.

The current, Democratic-drawn map is explicitly protected from this amendment. Only a future one is at stake.

The paper trail

Moore made the connection explicit himself. In the executive order officially calling the special session, per Maryland Matters, the governor wrote that its purpose is to “reaffirm that the provisions which govern the requirements of our state legislative districts do not apply to Maryland’s congressional districts” — the same language, almost verbatim, that ended up in the bill’s operative text.

Bill Ferguson’s reversal may be the most underreported thread in this story.

House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk has framed the effort differently in public statements, calling it an opportunity for the General Assembly “to respond thoughtfully to recent court decisions while ensuring that Maryland voters have the final say.” Senate President Bill Ferguson, notably, spent months as the chief internal obstacle to any redistricting push — at one point calling an earlier House-passed map “objectively unconstitutional” and warning that “the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic.” He came around only after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling narrowing Voting Rights Act protections this summer, which Democratic leaders have cited as the new legal opening. That reversal, by the chamber’s own presiding officer, is arguably the most underreported thread in this story.

Republicans have not been shy about naming the intended target. The Maryland Freedom Caucus, in a statement to Fox News, called the special session “a blatant partisan effort to rewrite the Maryland Constitution” aimed at eliminating Rep. Andy Harris’s seat — the only Republican-held district in the state’s 7-1 delegation.

What’s left to check the process

If the amendment passes, future congressional maps would have no state constitutional compactness or contiguity standard, no guaranteed judicial review, and no local-approval check.

If the amendment passes and voters approve it in November, two structural points are worth watching. First, § 62(A)’s judicial review is discretionary — the General Assembly would have to affirmatively grant the Supreme Court jurisdiction over a future map; nothing in the bill requires it to do so. Second, the bill invokes a provision — Section 2 — declaring that the amendment “affects multiple jurisdictions,” which exempts it from Article XIV, § 1’s local-approval requirement that would otherwise apply to a constitutional amendment of this kind.

Both provisions mean that if a future General Assembly draws a new congressional map under this amendment, it would do so with no state constitutional compactness or contiguity standard, no guaranteed judicial review, and no local-approval check — leaving federal law, an area recently narrowed by the U.S. Supreme Court, as the only outside constraint.

What happens next

The Joint House and Senate hearing on HB2100/SB2100 is scheduled for noon Monday in the Joint Hearing Room, before the House Government, Labor, and Elections Committee and the Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee. Written testimony closed Friday at 6 p.m.; oral testimony is capped at 50 witnesses, two minutes each. If the amendment clears both chambers by a three-fifths vote this week, it goes to voters on the November ballot — where the question language describes the change as requiring congressional boundary criteria to be “determined by applicable federal laws,” phrasing that does not mention what state-level criteria are being removed to get there.

Sources: Bill text of HB2100 and SB2100 (Maryland General Assembly, mgaleg.maryland.gov); Maryland Matters reporting on the executive order calling the special session and on the July 7 special-session announcement; WYPR reporting on the proposed amendment’s text and legal background; Avenue News’s July 28 explainer connecting the amendment to the Szeliga ruling; the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County’s March 25, 2022 ruling in Szeliga v. Lamone, as reported by Maryland Matters and the American Redistricting Project; Fox News reporting on Maryland Freedom Caucus and Sen. Ferguson’s prior statements; Bethesda Magazine’s coverage of the special session announcement; the Maryland General Assembly’s 2026 Special Session Guidelines document.