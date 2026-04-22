Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
1h

Yup! Great article and information. Dr. Robert Epstein exposed this in 2016. We The People have known this and have been trying to tell the sheeple. This article below also validates your piece here. Thanks for this.

Google AI Overviews Provide Millions of Inaccurate Answers Per Hour, New Report Says

https://freespoke.com/stories/ZA2xzQEPY9P07734TcnOQJVp/summary?utm_medium=push_notifications&mwpwr=true

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