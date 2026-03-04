For more than two years, millions of Americans diagnosed with ADHD have struggled to obtain basic prescription medications. Pharmacies across the United States continue reporting shortages of Adderall and related stimulant treatments, even as federal regulators have modestly increased production quotas.

Thunder Report is investigating whether the ongoing shortage is simply a supply disruption—or the result of regulatory decisions, pharmaceutical manufacturing practices, and federal policy failures that have constrained access to treatment.

This investigation examines the roles of federal agencies, pharmaceutical companies, telehealth regulation, insurance policy, and pharmacy distribution systems in creating or prolonging the ADHD medication crisis.

Articles in This Investigation

The Adderall Shortage Isn’t an Accident — It’s a Policy Failure

An overview of how federal production quotas, regulatory decisions, and policy changes contributed to the nationwide shortage.

Adderall Shortage Persists Into 2026 — Modest DEA Quota Increase Offers Limited Relief

Despite slight increases in federal production limits, pharmacists and patients say shortages remain widespread.

Upcoming Reporting

The investigation will continue examining the regulatory, pharmaceutical, and institutional systems affecting access to ADHD medications.