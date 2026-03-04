Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
10h

Most likely the drug is made in China, and the Communists are withholding medications coming to the United States.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture