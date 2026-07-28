Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Mouzer
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Well, I may have the date/amount off, but as I recall, around 2009 there was a study showing that illegal aliens cost each Maryland head of household some $900 annually for schooling and various services. Heaven knows what it is today. Nine million is a drop in the bucket compared to the real costs of illegals in this state now. One wonders if the "compassionate" taxpayers would see it differently if all the costs they pay for were attached to and reported for every bill advantaging illegals.

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