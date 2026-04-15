SPECIAL SERIES: 2026 Maryland General Assembly Scorecard — Part 3 of 3 | The Top 10

The 449th session of the Maryland General Assembly gaveled out Monday at midnight with the ink still drying on the Utility RELIEF Act — a late-session energy deal that House and Senate leadership announced with five days to spare and finalized in a rush. It was a fitting end to a session defined by last-minute drama, procedural maneuvers, and a governing coalition that was more fragile beneath the surface than the supermajority numbers suggested.

This is the third and final installment of MDBayNews’s countdown, covering numbers 10 through 1. These are the measures that generated the most sustained partisan combat, drew the most organized opposition from law enforcement, business, and constitutional scholars, and will carry the longest legal and political afterlives.

The session’s dominant theme was unmistakable: Maryland Democrats used their supermajority to build the most aggressive state-level resistance architecture to federal immigration enforcement in the state’s history. Whether voters reward or punish that priority choice is the defining question heading into November 2026.

Status Key: 🔵 Signed into law | 🟢 Passed both chambers — awaiting governor | 🟡 Pending / in final negotiations | 🔴 Failed / died | ⚫ Dead — stalled without floor vote

The Second Tier of the Top Ten: #10–6

#10 — Lead Ammunition Restrictions

Bills: HB 1076 and Companion Senate Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed Both Chambers — Awaiting Governor

Legislation phasing out lead ammunition for hunting in Maryland by 2029 generated fierce pushback from hunting organizations, the National Rifle Association, and rural Republicans who argued the state was effectively pricing hunters out of the sport. Supporters cited documented lead contamination in wildlife from fragmented lead bullets and lead poisoning risks to eagles, condors, and other raptors that feed on gut piles left by hunters.

The bill passed largely on party-line votes. Its 2029 effective date gives hunters and the ammunition market time to adapt, but the mandatory phase-out structure — rather than a voluntary transition incentive program — was the flashpoint.

Bottom line: The environmental case for non-lead ammunition is scientifically solid. The heavy-handed mandate approach, rather than an incentive-first model, unnecessarily antagonized the hunting community that is often an ally of conservation. It was a political own-goal dressed in environmental clothing.

#9 — Transportation and Climate Alignment Act

Bills: HB 437 / SB 319 — Recurring Priority Bill

Status: 🟡 Status Uncertain at Sine Die

The Transportation and Climate Alignment Act — a perennial battle between the environmental community and the transportation/business coalition — required that major highway expansion projects in Maryland offset their greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists argued that building more highway capacity without accounting for its climate contribution was incompatible with Maryland’s stated climate goals; transportation advocates, freight industry groups, and business associations argued the bill would, de facto, block highway projects and impose impossible compliance costs.

The bill has appeared in several prior sessions without final passage. Its status remained unresolved as of sine die.

Bottom line: Maryland cannot commit to climate targets and simultaneously exempt its most carbon-intensive infrastructure decisions from climate accounting. But the specific mechanism — emission offsets for highway projects — needs technical refinement before it becomes workable policy rather than a litigation magnet.

#8 — Data Privacy Act — ICE Data Sharing Restrictions

Bills: HB 711 / SB 504

Status: 🟢 Passed Both Chambers — Awaiting Governor

The Data Privacy Act restricted the ability of Maryland state agencies, local governments, and utilities to share personal data that could be used by federal immigration enforcement agencies. The bill was framed by sponsors as a privacy measure applicable to all Marylanders; opponents — including law enforcement groups and the Maryland Association of Counties — argued it was an immigration obstruction measure dressed in privacy language that would impede legitimate multi-agency law enforcement cooperation well beyond immigration. Legal scholars were divided on whether state data restrictions on federal information requests would survive preemption challenges.

Bottom line: Privacy protections for residents’ personal data are a legitimate state interest. But the bill’s primary operational effect will be to impede federal immigration enforcement — and its sponsors know that. Honesty about legislative intent is a basic accountability standard that this bill’s packaging failed to meet.

#7 — Good Cause Eviction Act

Bills: HB 774 / SB 462 and Related Bills

Status: 🔴 House Passed 84–41 — Senate Did Not Act — Dead at Sine Die

The Good Cause Eviction Act — which would have allowed Maryland counties and municipalities to require landlords to cite a reason from a specified list before terminating a tenancy — passed the House on April 7 on an 84–41 party-line vote after years of failed attempts. But the bill ran into the same Senate wall it has hit before.

Senate President Ferguson and Senate leadership, mindful of a documented 96,000-unit housing shortage and pressure from developers who argue Maryland’s regulatory environment already discourages new construction, declined to bring the bill to a Senate floor vote. The bill died at sine die without reaching the governor’s desk — a significant defeat for tenant advocates who had fought for it through multiple sessions.

Bottom line: Good cause eviction is a legitimate tenant protection in a market where housing instability has real economic consequences for families. But Senate Democrats who blocked it are not wrong that in a housing shortage, adding regulatory barriers to rental property management has supply-side consequences that fall hardest on the tenants the bill claimed to protect. This debate isn’t over.

#6 — Ban on Private Immigration Detention Centers

Bills: HB 1017 / SB 984 and Companion Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation prohibiting the construction or operation of private immigration detention facilities in Maryland — and in the Senate-amended version, extending restrictions to broader private prison operations — passed both chambers after contentious debate about federalism and state preemption of federal enforcement infrastructure. Federal officials and Republican lawmakers argued the bill was an unconstitutional interference with federal immigration enforcement authority. Supporters argued that states have long exercised authority over where facilities can operate within their borders. The constitutional litigation this bill invites is nearly certain to be filed.

Bottom line: States do have legitimate land use and facility licensing authority. Whether that authority extends to functionally prohibiting federal detention infrastructure will be decided in court, not in Annapolis. Maryland taxpayers will fund both sides of that litigation.

The Session’s Five Defining Battles: #5–1

#5 — Youth Charging Reform Act — Juvenile Justice Reform

Bills: SB 323 / HB 409 — Passed Both Chambers

Status: 🟢 Passed Both Chambers — Awaiting Governor

The Youth Charging Reform Act represented the most significant restructuring of Maryland’s juvenile justice system in decades, eliminating automatic adult charging for most 14 and 15-year-olds and sharply narrowing the list of offenses that trigger automatic adult prosecution for 16 and 17-year-olds. Under current Maryland law — one of the most expansive automatic charging regimes in the country — more than 1,000 youth were charged as adults in 2025 alone; in 55% of those cases, judges later transferred the cases back to juvenile court, suggesting the automatic mechanism was regularly overriding the individualized assessment it was supposed to supplement.

The Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association mounted vigorous opposition, arguing the reform would hamper accountability for violent juvenile offenders and constrain prosecutorial discretion in high-profile cases. The bill passed both chambers on party-line votes with no Republican support. Its October 1, 2026, effective date gives prosecutors and courts time to adjust.

MDBayNews Assessment: The 55% judicial transfer rate is the bill’s most damning data point — and it cuts both ways. It suggests automatic charging was regularly producing results that courts themselves reversed. But it also means that in 45% of cases, youth charged as adults remained in adult court. The question is whether narrowing automatic charging increases the risk of inadequate accountability for violent offenses, or whether it simply forces individualized assessment that the courts were doing anyway after the fact. The honest answer is: we don’t yet know. Careful monitoring of post-reform outcomes is essential — and Maryland’s next session should have oversight hearings on the data.

#4 — FY 2027 State Budget — $70.8 Billion

Bills: Three-Bill Budget Package

Status: 🔵 Signed into Law by Gov. Moore

Gov. Moore signed the FY2027 budget package in the final weeks of session — a $70.8 billion spending plan that closed a $1.4 billion structural deficit without new broad-based taxes or fees while maintaining the state’s rainy day fund and projecting a general fund surplus. Moore framed it as responsible governance under federal uncertainty; Republicans and fiscal watchdogs called it optimistic budgeting that deferred rather than resolved the state’s structural spending problem.

The budget’s controversies ran deep: it incorporated ICE-related funding certification requirements that drew federal hostility; it made adjustments to Blueprint implementation timelines; it included Medicaid and SNAP contingency provisions against anticipated federal cuts; and it was built against a projected FY28 shortfall of $3.1 billion that the budget did essentially nothing to address structurally. The state added more than 3,300 employees during Moore’s first two years in office. Total spending continues to grow faster than the revenue base that supports it.

MDBayNews Assessment: No new taxes this year — that is a genuine political accomplishment in a state where the governing coalition’s instinct runs toward revenue expansion. But “balanced” in Annapolis means something different than it does at a kitchen table: the structural gap between spending commitments and revenue was not closed, it was bridged with assumptions. When federal funding cuts land harder than projected — and they may — Maryland will be back in crisis mode faster than this budget’s optimism suggests. The next governor will inherit the consequences of choices that were visible and documented in 2026.

#3 — Utility RELIEF Act of 2026

Bills: Comprehensive Energy Package — SB 841 / HB 1532 and Leadership Compromise

Status: 🟢 Passed Both Chambers — Awaiting Governor

The Utility RELIEF Act was the session’s most complicated legislative achievement — and its most last-minute. After months of disagreement between chambers over data center cost allocation, natural gas transition timelines, EmPOWER Maryland efficiency program changes, and rate oversight, House and Senate leadership announced a framework agreement on April 8, sent the bill through a conference committee, and pushed it across the finish line on sine die itself. Gov. Moore, Senate President Ferguson, and Speaker Peña-Melnyk announced a final agreement at a Monday press conference, with both chambers passing the conference report before midnight.

The 104-page final bill delivers approximately $150 in annual household savings through a combination of efficiency program adjustments, rate restructuring, and data center cost-sharing requirements. It allocates $100 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund to directly offset ratepayer fees and another $100 million for local clean energy projects. Data centers must upgrade their own energy infrastructure rather than burdening the grid — and utility companies are prohibited from passing executive salaries or regional transmission organization fees to ratepayers. Maryland ratepayers have faced some of the steepest electricity cost increases in the mid-Atlantic region in recent years, making utility relief one of the few issues where public demand clearly preceded legislative action.

MDBayNews Assessment: Credit to leadership for getting a deal done. The skepticism is warranted on the details: the $150 savings figure is a projection, not a guarantee, and utility rate promises made in Annapolis have a history of being eroded in regulatory proceedings before they reach consumers’ bills. The data center cost-sharing provisions will face legal challenge from the industry. And a bill finalized in 48 hours after months of negotiations is not a bill that received the scrutiny it deserved. Maryland families needed this — they deserved better than they got from the process.

#2 — Ban on 287(g) Agreements

Bills: SB 246 / HB 444 and Companion Bills

Status: 🔵 Signed by Gov. Moore — Emergency Legislation — In Effect

The ban on 287(g) agreements — which authorize local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE for immigration enforcement functions — was the session’s first major legislative victory and among the most consequential: Gov. Moore signed it as emergency legislation early in the session, making it immediately effective rather than waiting for the standard October 1 effective date.

The bill prohibited Maryland sheriffs and local police departments from entering into or maintaining 287(g) partnership agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several Maryland sheriffs had sought or maintained such agreements; their testimony before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee was among the session’s most emotionally charged moments. Sheriffs argued the ban would hamper their ability to remove dangerous criminal aliens from their communities; advocates argued 287(g) agreements had a documented record of enabling racial profiling. The Trump administration threatened funding withholding against Maryland over the ban, and federal court litigation is expected before year’s end.

MDBayNews Assessment: The constitutional question here is genuinely contested — states have long maintained the authority to determine what their law enforcement agencies may or may not do. But the political claim that banning 287(g) agreements makes Marylanders safer requires evidence that the bill’s sponsors have not provided. Emergency designation for an immigration enforcement bill — bypassing standard implementation review — suggests the administration prioritized political signaling over institutional process. The sheriffs who testified against this bill represent communities with legitimate public safety concerns that deserve more than dismissal.

#1 — Community Trust Act / “No Kings Act”

Bills: SB 791 / HB 1575

Status: 🟢 Passed Both Chambers (House 92–37, Senate final concurrence 32–15) — Emergency Measure — Awaiting Governor

The Community Trust Act — referred to by supporters as the “No Kings Act” in a direct rhetorical shot at President Trump — was the most explosive piece of legislation of the 2026 Maryland General Assembly session and the one that best captures the session’s character: ambitious in scope, rushed in process, legally uncertain, and politically charged beyond the point where sober policy analysis could gain traction.

SB 791 went further than the 287(g) ban by prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from honoring civil ICE detainer requests, restricting immigration status inquiries during routine law enforcement encounters, and limiting ICE access to local detention facilities. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee advanced the bill 6–2 Thursday night after the chair acknowledged the final text was still being drafted — lawmakers were given roughly one hour to review it before the floor vote. The Senate passed it 29–13 on Friday after Republicans mounted a sustained floor fight with 14 amendments, all but one rejected on party-line votes.

The House then spent 13 hours Saturday on the bill, voting 92–37 to approve it as an emergency measure — the House’s most significant amendment, which means the law takes effect immediately upon the governor’s signature rather than on the standard October 1 date. Republicans offered 19 amendments, including a motion to rename the bill the “Maryland Sanctuary State Act of 2026,” rejected 91–35. The Senate concurred with the House amendments on sine die Monday, sending the bill to Moore’s desk. Senate President Ferguson — who notably cited local law enforcement officials openly discussing defiance of the 287(g) ban as his justification for supporting the broader bill — was a key driver of its final passage.

The constitutional federalism challenge is the most straightforward — states can decline to assist federal enforcement, but they cannot necessarily prohibit cooperation that federal law requires. Where that line falls in the context of civil detainer requests has not been definitively resolved by the Supreme Court. Maryland will be a test case.

MDBayNews Assessment — The Session’s Defining Choice: The Community Trust Act is the legislative embodiment of this session’s central bet: that Maryland voters, particularly in the suburbs that determine statewide elections, will reward Democrats for maximum resistance to Trump-era immigration enforcement rather than for results on the kitchen-table issues — utility bills, housing costs, public safety — that drive actual electoral behavior. That bet may be correct. The suburban shift that has made Maryland a reliably blue state was accelerated precisely by Trump-era politics. But governing for political positioning is different from governing for outcomes. The Community Trust Act leaves unanswered the fundamental accountability question: if a criminal alien who would have been subject to an ICE detainer commits a serious crime in Maryland after this law takes effect, what is the state’s answer to that victim’s family? The bill’s proponents have not seriously engaged that question. They have invoked the “No Kings Act” framing to make opposition sound monarchical and support sound patriotic. That is effective politics. It is not governance. Maryland is now the most restrictive state in the nation on immigration enforcement cooperation. That is a choice the supermajority made deliberately — in a 13-hour Saturday session, with legislation still being drafted days before it hit the floor, designated as an emergency measure so it bypasses the standard implementation period entirely. Voters in November will have their say on whether that is the priority they sent these legislators to Annapolis to pursue.

The 2026 Session — A Center-Right Verdict

Here is what the 449th Maryland General Assembly chose to make the defining work of its 90 days: six of the ten most controversial bills in this series were directly aimed at dismantling cooperation between Maryland law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. A record 40-plus immigration bills were introduced — the most in 15 years. The session’s signature achievement, the one lawmakers rushed through in a 13-hour Saturday session with legislation still being drafted, was a bill to stop sheriffs from telling ICE when convicted felons are being released from their jails.

Meanwhile, here is what Maryland families brought to Annapolis in January and are taking home largely unresolved: utility bills that have risen sharply and will continue rising — the RELIEF Act’s promised $150 annual savings amounts to $12.50 a month, assuming it survives regulatory implementation. A housing shortage of 96,000 units that the legislature again failed to address structurally, because the local government lobby killed every meaningful zoning reform. A structural budget deficit projected to reach $3.5 billion by FY29, which this session papered over with optimistic federal funding assumptions, is now directly threatened by the same Washington that the governor spent press conferences attacking. A Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, whose cost trajectory is already being quietly adjusted — in only year four of a ten-year commitment.

The Democratic supermajority will tell you they walked out of Annapolis with a full agenda. They are not wrong. They passed a budget without new taxes — a genuine discipline. They got a real, if imperfect, energy deal across the finish line. They reformed a juvenile charging system that the data showed was failing on its own terms. These are not nothing.

But the honest question — the one Maryland voters should be asking before November — is: who was this session actually for? Not rhetorically. Concretely. The families in Baltimore County who worried about their BGE bills didn’t ask for a sanctuary state. The working parents in Prince George’s County, watching their rent climb, didn’t send their delegates to Annapolis to spend 13 hours on a Saturday protecting people who are in this country illegally from civil immigration detainers. The small business owners on the Eastern Shore didn’t need another session of minimum wage pressure and regulatory expansion layered on top of an already difficult cost environment.

They needed a legislature that was working as hard on their problems as it worked on ICE.

What they got instead was a governing coalition that has mastered the politics of resistance — “No Kings Act” is a better bumper sticker than it is a governing philosophy — while deferring the structural problems that will define Maryland’s fiscal and economic trajectory for the next decade. The redistricting fight failed not because Democrats lacked the votes but because their own Senate president had more institutional integrity than their governor. The Good Cause Eviction bill died because Senate Democrats understand, even if they won’t say it publicly, that you cannot solve a housing shortage by making it harder to be a landlord. The budget is balanced on assumptions, not decisions.

Republicans leave this session with modest wins — a protected congressional seat, a redistricting kill, some bipartisan credibility on the energy bill, and the gun conversion device legislation. They did not have the votes to stop the immigration agenda, and they knew it. What they can do, and should do, is make sure Maryland voters know exactly what their supermajority chose to prioritize when it had 90 days and unlimited legislative capacity.

The answer is in this series. Fifty bills. Six of the top ten about immigration enforcement. One about your utility bill. One about the budget. The November ballot will ask whether that is the Maryland the voters want. MDBayNews will be watching the answer.

This concludes MDBayNews’s three-part countdown of the 50 most controversial bills of the 2026 Maryland General Assembly. Bill status reflects the legislative record as of April 13, 2026, sine die. Gubernatorial action on passed legislation continues through May 2026. For official bill text, vote records, and enacted chapters, see mgaleg.maryland.gov.