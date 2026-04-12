From exotic pet bans to solitary confinement limits, the lower tier of this session’s legislative flashpoints still packed real consequences for Maryland taxpayers, property owners, and the rule of law.

SPECIAL SERIES: 2026 Maryland General Assembly Scorecard — Part 1 of 3

The 449th session of the Maryland General Assembly gaveled out Monday night, leaving behind a sprawling legislative record: more than 2,600 bills introduced, a record 40-plus immigration measures, a $70.8 billion budget, and partisan floor fights that will echo into the November election cycle.

Over three articles, MDBayNews is counting down the 50 most controversial bills of the session — ranked by media intensity, partisan conflict, organized opposition, and real-world consequences for Marylanders. We begin with bills 50 through 26: a diverse range of measures that, while lower in profile than the session’s signature fights, drew genuine controversy, cost debates, and questions of government overreach that center-right voters should track carefully.

Status designations reflect the legislative record as of April 13, 2026, sine die. Where bills await gubernatorial action, we note that accordingly. A full reckoning of which bills Gov. Wes Moore signs, vetoes, or allows to take effect without signature will follow in the weeks ahead.

Status Key: 🔵 Signed into law | 🟢 Passed both chambers — awaiting governor | 🟡 Pending / in final negotiations | 🔴 Failed / died | ⚫ Dead — stalled without floor vote

The Fringe That Wasn’t: #50–41

#50 — Circuit Court Judge Selection / Retention Election Reforms

Bills: Constitutional Amendment Proposals — Various

Status: ⚫ Died — Did Not Advance

Proposals to shift how circuit court judges are selected or retained through constitutional amendment — including election-based retention models — surfaced as part of broader debates about judicial accountability. They generated interest among government reformers on both left and right but failed to coalesce into a unified bill that could command the supermajority needed to send a constitutional amendment to voters.

Bottom line: Maryland’s appointed judiciary remains unchanged, but the conversation about whether voters should have more say over sitting judges isn’t going away — particularly in the context of family court controversies.

#49 — Consumer Health Information Hub Funding Repeal

Bills: Budget-Related Measure

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

A budget-driven measure to repeal dedicated funding for a state consumer health information hub. Supporters framed it as fiscal triage amid a $1.4 billion structural deficit; opponents argued eliminating public health navigators would fall hardest on lower-income Marylanders already facing Medicaid uncertainty from federal DOGE-era cuts. The debate was brief but illustrated the painful triage choices embedded in the FY2027 budget process.

Bottom line: Small dollar amounts, real-world impact. The quiet elimination of informational infrastructure is how governments slowly become less accountable to the public they serve.

#48 — Public Safety Retirement Income Tax Subtraction Increases

Bills: Various Senate/House Companion Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation expanding the income tax subtraction available to retired first responders and law enforcement officers generated broad, if quiet, bipartisan support — one of the few genuine consensus moments of the session. The controversy was modest but real: fiscal hawks questioned the cost at a time of structural deficits, while police unions argued the state cannot afford to lose experienced retirees who relocate to lower-tax jurisdictions.

Bottom line: A reasonable retention tool in a state bleeding residents to lower-tax neighbors — but every carve-out in a deficit budget is a choice made at someone else’s expense.

#47 — Higher Education Tuition Exemptions for Public Safety Dependents

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Bills expanding tuition exemptions or scholarships for children of fallen or disabled first responders advanced with limited floor opposition but drew quiet scrutiny from budget watchdogs. In a session where the General Assembly struggled to close a $1.4 billion shortfall, any new benefit with a recurring cost carries long-term consequences that deserve fuller accounting than these bills typically received.

Bottom line: Honoring public safety families is the right instinct. The financing mechanism, however, deserves more transparency than it got.

#46 — Orphans’ Court and Civil Litigation Reforms — Child Sexual Abuse Claims

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation extending or modifying the statute of limitations for civil claims arising from child sexual abuse moved forward with broad support but generated some controversy around retroactive liability for institutions — churches, schools, youth organizations — that argued they faced claims from decades past they could not adequately defend. Similar legislation in other states has generated massive institutional settlements.

Bottom line: Accountability for child abuse is non-negotiable. The retroactivity question is a genuine legal tension worth taking seriously, not dismissing.

#45 — Wiretap Statute Changes

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: ⚫ Stalled — Did Not Pass

Proposals to amend Maryland’s wiretapping and electronic surveillance statutes — one of the more restrictive in the country — attracted interest from privacy advocates and law enforcement reformers alike, but the bill cluster stalled without final floor action. The underlying tension between civil liberties and investigative authority remains unresolved.

Bottom line: Maryland’s wiretap law is outdated and uneven in application. This fight will return.

#44 — Vaccine Policy Updates

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: ⚫ Mixed Outcomes — Largely Tabled

A recurring battle over school and workplace vaccine mandates, exemption policies, and the state’s immunization registry drew its usual coalition of public health advocates versus parental rights and medical freedom advocates. With RFK Jr.’s influence now embedded in federal health policy, the cultural temperature on this issue ran unusually hot. Most major mandate expansions were tabled; some modest transparency measures advanced.

Bottom line: The federal policy shift is changing the political calculus in Annapolis. Expect this fight to intensify in 2027.

#43 — Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Regulations

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: ⚫ Largely Tabled for Interim Study

Maryland joined a wave of state legislatures grappling with how to regulate AI in clinical decision-making, insurance claims processing, and mental health triage tools. Proposals requiring human review of AI-generated denials generated insurer pushback; transparency requirements for AI diagnostic tools drew industry caution about proprietary algorithms. Most proposals were referred for interim study.

Bottom line: AI regulation in health care is coming regardless. Maryland’s failure to act isn’t neutrality — it’s a choice to leave patients unprotected while the technology races ahead.

#42 — Unemployment Insurance Tweaks

Bills: Various Senate/House Proposals

Status: 🟢 Partial Measures Passed

Proposals modifying Maryland’s unemployment insurance system — extending maximum benefit periods, adjusting employer contribution tiers, and aligning state rules with post-pandemic workforce realities — generated predictable worker-versus-business tensions. Business groups warned of higher payroll costs on top of existing minimum wage increases; labor advocates pointed to an insurance trust fund that remains solvent but faces long-term pressure.

Bottom line: The trust fund is healthy now. Expanding benefits without addressing structural affordability will eventually create the crisis advocates claim they’re preventing.

#41 — Lead Paint and Environmental Justice Measures

Bills: Various Bills — Separate from Lead Ammo (#10)

Status: 🟢 Key Provisions Passed — Awaiting Governor

Distinct from the lead ammunition restrictions ranked higher, this cluster addressed residential lead paint hazards and the disproportionate exposure burden in older Baltimore and Prince George’s County housing stock. Measures included enhanced landlord disclosure requirements, streamlined remediation timelines, and funding for testing in pre-1978 buildings. Industry groups raised compliance cost concerns; advocates cited documented cognitive harm in affected children.

Bottom line: Lead paint is a real public health crisis with documented victims. The question is whether the compliance mechanism is targeted at actual hazards or becomes another regulatory drag on housing production.

Overlooked But Consequential: #40–31

#40 — Seatbelt Mandates on School Buses

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: 🔴 Died — Identified as Stalled Before Sine Die

A measure to require seatbelts on Maryland school buses drew sympathy from parents and safety advocates but faced blunt resistance on cost grounds: retrofitting or replacing the school bus fleet carries a price tag that school systems, already strained by Blueprint education funding disputes, said they could not absorb. As reported before sine die, the bill was explicitly identified as lacking forward momentum.

Bottom line: Safety mandates without funding mechanisms are unfunded moral statements. This one deserved a real answer on cost — and didn’t get one from proponents.

#39 — State Shark Naming and Other Commemorative Oddities

Bills: Various Commemorative Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Low Controversy, Noted for Contrast

A scattering of commemorative and symbolic legislation — including naming official state animals or symbols — reliably attracted media eye-rolls during a session dominated by budget shortfalls, immigration fights, and utility cost crises. These bills pass easily and generate minimal harm, but they represent real legislative time at a moment when Annapolis had no shortage of serious problems demanding attention.

Bottom line: A legislature that names state sharks while thousands of Maryland families struggle with utility bills and a $1.4 billion structural deficit has a priorities problem worth noting on the record.

#38 — Tampon Access in Men’s Restrooms and Related Facility Bills

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Some Provisions Passed

Legislation requiring menstrual products in men’s and gender-neutral restrooms in public buildings and schools generated the predictable cultural debate: supporters framed it as basic inclusivity for transgender men and nonbinary individuals; opponents called it government overreach into private facility management and a compliance burden for small businesses and nonprofits.

Bottom line: The compliance cost is modest. The cultural resentment the bill generates is not — and Democrats would be wise to ask whether these mandates are building political coalitions or fracturing them.

#37 — Gender Identity and Pronoun Constitutional Changes

Bills: Various Proposals

Status: ⚫ Did Not Advance to Floor Vote

Proposals to codify gender identity protections in the Maryland Constitution or amend state anti-discrimination statutes to address pronoun requirements in workplaces and schools generated sustained floor debate but did not advance to a final vote. The proposals intersected with ongoing federal rollbacks of transgender protections under the Trump administration, creating a politically charged backdrop.

Bottom line: The constitutional amendment question deserves a clearer public debate than procedural burial. Voters, not legislators maneuvering in the final weeks of session, should ultimately decide what belongs in the Maryland Constitution.

#36 — Exotic Pet and Zebra Bans and Restrictions

Bills: Various Animal Control Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

In a session with no shortage of weighty issues, bills restricting the ownership of exotic animals generated unexpectedly robust opposition from a small but vocal community of licensed exotic animal keepers, zoological professionals, and libertarian-leaning property rights advocates. Animal welfare advocates prevailed in most chambers, though the regulations were modestly narrowed from initial drafts.

Bottom line: The state has legitimate public safety interests here. But the regulatory expansion impulse that drives these bills doesn’t stop at zebras — it’s the same instinct that produces much larger overreaches.

#35 — Dynamic Pricing in Groceries

Bills: See Also #24 — Gov. Moore Priority; Overlapping Bills

Status: 🟡 In Final Negotiations at Sine Die

The overlapping set of bills targeting algorithm-driven “surge pricing” at grocery stores is listed here as a companion entry to the higher-ranked Protection from Predatory Pricing Act (#24). The grocery-specific version attracted somewhat less business opposition than the broader surveillance-pricing bill and moved further through committee. See entry #24 for full analysis.

Bottom line: Price transparency is a legitimate consumer interest. Whether government prohibition of pricing models produces more affordable groceries — or just less investment in the retail infrastructure that serves low-income neighborhoods — is a question the bill’s sponsors did not convincingly answer.

#34 — Inspector General Access and Oversight Bills

Bills: Late-Session Proposals — Various

Status: ⚫ Largely Stalled in Final Days

A cluster of bills strengthening the document access and subpoena authority of state inspectors general — including the Office of Legislative Audits — appeared late in the session and failed to clear the finish line before sine die. Executive branch agencies reportedly lobbied quietly against the most expansive versions.

Bottom line: A Democratic supermajority that wants to be taken seriously on government transparency should be embarrassed that IG oversight bills died in the final crunch. Accountability tools belong at the front of the calendar, not the back.

#33 — Ethics and Open Meetings Enhancements for Education Boards

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation strengthening open meetings compliance and financial disclosure requirements for local boards of education — prompted in part by controversies in Baltimore County and Montgomery County school governance — passed with broad bipartisan support. The modest controversy came from education board associations that argued the requirements imposed administrative burdens on volunteer board members.

Bottom line: One of the cleaner accountability measures of the session. School boards control billions in public dollars; basic transparency isn’t a burden — it’s the minimum standard.

#32 — Medicaid and SNAP Adjustments — Federal Response

Bills: Budget-Related Measures

Status: 🔵 Incorporated into Budget Package — Signed

State-level responses to anticipated federal cuts and new work requirements — including contingency funding pools, enrollment process changes, and redetermination protocols — were largely folded into the broader FY2027 budget package. The fiscal exposure is substantial: federal Medicaid and SNAP reductions could create mid-year budget holes that would force emergency legislative action.

Bottom line: Maryland budgeted optimistically against federal uncertainty. If federal cuts land as projected, the rainy day fund the governor bragged about preserving will be the first thing tapped.

#31 — Sex Offender School Bans and Enhancements

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation tightening restrictions on registered sex offenders near school grounds generated a genuine due process debate that cut across ideological lines. Civil liberties advocates argued that blanket proximity bans for people who have completed their sentences — without individualized risk assessment — amount to perpetual punishment. Public safety advocates and law enforcement strongly supported the measures.

Bottom line: Child safety is paramount. That said, the due process concerns raised here deserve engagement, not dismissal — especially given how Maryland’s sex offender registry has been applied in ways courts have questioned.

Low-Profile, High-Stakes: #30–26

#30 — Building Affordably in My Backyard / Housing Production Measures

Bills: HB 1175 / SB 267 and Companion Bills

Status: ⚫ Weakened and/or Stalled

Maryland’s housing production crisis — a documented shortage of approximately 96,000 units — generated a cluster of zoning reform proposals aimed at overriding local restrictions on density, accessory dwelling units, and by-right approvals. All of them ran into the same wall: the local government lobby, which treats zoning preemption as an existential threat to municipal authority regardless of the housing consequences for Maryland families.

Bottom line: Every session that local governments successfully kill statewide density reforms is a session that the political class has chosen landlords over renters and homebuyers over working families.

#29 — Land Value Tax Authorization

Bills: HB 78 / SB 457

Status: ⚫ Did Not Pass

An unusual bipartisan-ish proposal — rooted in Georgist economic theory — that would authorize counties to shift their property tax structure to place heavier burdens on land value rather than improvements, thereby discouraging land speculation and incentivizing development. The proposal attracted interest from urban planners and libertarian-leaning economists but generated confusion among traditional property tax stakeholders and died without a floor vote.

Bottom line: This is one of the more intellectually serious housing finance ideas to reach the Maryland legislature in years. The fact that it died without serious debate is a commentary on Annapolis’s appetite for structural thinking.

#28 — Foster Care Reforms

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Key Provisions Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation reforming Maryland’s foster care system — including kinship care placement preferences, family reunification timelines, and parental rights notification requirements — generated quiet but real controversy between the foster care advocacy community and the Department of Human Services, which objected to some provisions as operationally unworkable.

Bottom line: Maryland’s foster care system has documented accountability failures. The reforms that passed are modest improvements; the harder question of systemic oversight remains unaddressed.

#27 — Rap Lyrics Admissibility Rules

Bills: Various Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Legislation limiting the use of rap lyrics and other artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials generated an unusual coalition of support: civil liberties groups, music industry advocates, and some criminal defense attorneys argued that allowing prosecutors to introduce song lyrics as confessions fundamentally misunderstands artistic form and disproportionately targets Black defendants. Prosecutors objected that genuine threats embedded in lyrics should remain admissible.

Bottom line: The evidentiary concern is real — lyrics are not confessions, and courts have documented racial disparities in how they are used. The legislation threads the needle reasonably, though prosecutors will test its limits immediately.

#26 — Clean Slate Act Expansions

Bills: Various Companion Bills

Status: 🟢 Passed — Awaiting Governor

Building on Maryland’s existing Clean Slate Act, 2026 expansion legislation would extend automatic record sealing to additional offense categories and shorten the waiting periods before sealing becomes available. Law enforcement and prosecutors argued the expansions moved too quickly and covered offenses with ongoing public safety implications. Supporters cited employment barriers and recidivism research showing sealed records reduce reoffending.

Bottom line: The research on record sealing is generally favorable. The expansions warrant careful monitoring — automatic processes with insufficient judicial oversight are a structural risk, not just an ideological one.

Coming in Part 2: Bills #25 through #11 — the session’s second tier of major flashpoints, including the congressional redistricting implosion, the phone-free schools fight, the abortion heartbeat bill revival, and the Good Cause Eviction Act’s uncertain Senate fate.

MDBayNews covers all of Maryland with a commitment to government accountability journalism. Bill status reflects the legislative record as of April 12, 2026. For bill text and official vote records, see mgaleg.maryland.gov.