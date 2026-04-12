Eric Swalwell survived a Chinese spy scandal, two presidential impeachments, and a McCarthy-led purge. He was functionally destroyed by his own party before the weekend was over. The speed of that collapse reveals something important — and it isn’t only about Eric Swalwell.

On the morning of April 10, 2026, Eric Swalwell was a leading candidate for governor of California — a congressman with thirteen years of seniority, a national media profile built on years of anti-Trump combat, and a well-funded campaign positioned in the progressive lane of a crowded field. By the time the weekend arrived, his campaign chair had quit, the top three House Democratic leaders had jointly called for his withdrawal, Nancy Pelosi had weighed in, Adam Schiff had pulled his endorsement, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office had opened an investigation. All of this happened in roughly 36 hours.

The allegations driving this collapse are serious and, if true, represent a profound abuse of power. A former staffer told the San Francisco Chronicle that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice — once in 2019 while she was still employed in his congressional office, and again in 2024. CNN followed hours later with a report on four women making misconduct allegations, including the former staffer, whose account CNN corroborated through interviews with friends and family and reviewed message exchanges. Two other women told CNN that Swalwell had sent them unsolicited explicit images via Snapchat. Swalwell has denied every allegation, calling them “flat false” in a video posted to social media and vowing to pursue legal action against his accusers.

This article does not adjudicate those allegations. That is the work of investigators, prosecutors, and ultimately courts. What this article examines is the institutional machinery that activated around those allegations — and the questions that machinery raises about how accountability actually operates inside the Democratic Party when one of its own becomes a liability.

The Reconstruction: A Timeline

The speed of the institutional response deserves to be documented precisely, because the sequencing matters.

April 10 — Morning

San Francisco Chronicle publishes allegations from a former Swalwell staffer describing two incidents of sexual assault.

April 10 — Afternoon

CNN publishes a separate investigation naming four women with misconduct allegations, including the Chronicle source. CNN states it corroborated the accounts through independent interviews and message review.

April 10 — Evening

Campaign chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez resigns, calls the allegations “the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable,” and calls on Swalwell to drop out. Rep. Ruben Gallego withdraws his endorsement and says he regrets having publicly defended Swalwell earlier in the week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issue a joint statement calling on Swalwell to “immediately” end his gubernatorial campaign.

April 10 — Night

Swalwell posts video denying all allegations. Adam Schiff pulls his endorsement “immediately.” Nancy Pelosi issues a statement calling for investigation “outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

April 11

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announces it is investigating the allegations. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announces she will force a House expulsion vote if Swalwell does not resign.

What the timeline shows is a party apparatus that moved with unusual coordination and speed. Within hours of publication — before any investigation had concluded, before any charges had been filed, before any independent corroboration had been conducted by the party itself — Democratic leadership had issued a joint statement, a sitting senator had reversed a public defense he made days earlier, and the congressman’s own campaign chair had not only resigned but called for his withdrawal.

The Fang Fang Contrast

To understand how unusual this response was, it helps to examine what the same party did when Swalwell faced a different, politically inconvenient scandal six years ago.

In November 2020, Axios reported that a woman named Christine Fang — known by the nickname “Fang Fang” — had operated as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative while working as a volunteer on Swalwell’s 2014 congressional campaign and fundraising for him. The story was explosive: a sitting member of the House Intelligence Committee had a close relationship with a suspected spy. Swalwell said he cut ties with Fang immediately in 2015 when the FBI briefed him, and that he cooperated fully with investigators. He was never accused of criminal wrongdoing, and the FBI, by multiple accounts, did not suspect him of impropriety.

What did Democratic leadership do? They protected him. Pelosi, then Speaker, kept Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee. When House Republicans moved to remove him in March 2021, Democrats killed the motion on a straight party-line vote. The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation in April 2021 — and closed it in May 2023 with no findings of wrongdoing and no action taken.

The contrast is instructive. In 2020, with a counterintelligence cloud over a member of the Intelligence Committee, the party circled the wagons. In 2026, with sexual assault allegations against a gubernatorial candidate, the party severed him in hours. The difference cannot be explained entirely by the seriousness of the underlying allegations — a Chinese intelligence operation targeting a sitting Intelligence Committee member is, by any national security measure, a serious matter. The difference is better explained by political utility.

The Silence of the Frontrunners

Not everyone in the Democratic field moved with equal speed. The two acknowledged frontrunners in the California governor’s race — billionaire businessman Tom Steyer and former Rep. Katie Porter — expressed sympathy for the alleged victim but notably stopped short of calling on Swalwell to drop out of the race. That restraint, conspicuous given the near-universal pile-on from every other corner of the Democratic establishment, reflects a calculation: calling for a rival’s withdrawal is free when you’re not a frontrunner. When you are, it looks opportunistic, and it underscores the political stakes of the very thing you’re condemning.

The frontrunners’ silence is not an indictment — it may simply be strategic restraint or a genuine belief that the question of Swalwell’s withdrawal is his alone to make. But it does illuminate the difference between institutional accountability and competitive positioning, and the degree to which the two are often indistinguishable in practice.

The Accountability Gap the Rules Built

One of the least-discussed elements of the Swalwell story is a structural one: House ethics rules prohibit sexual relationships between members and their staffers, but the House cannot investigate incidents occurring more than three terms of Congress ago. That means the 2019 allegation — in which the former staffer says she was assaulted while employed in Swalwell’s office — falls outside the House’s institutional reach, regardless of what an investigation might find.

This isn’t a loophole that bad actors exploited. It is a rule that Congress wrote and has not changed. It means that the institution with the most direct accountability interest in how members treat their own staff has deliberately limited its own jurisdiction. The practical result is that the burden of accountability for a 2019 congressional office assault falls entirely to state and local prosecutors. The Manhattan DA’s jurisdiction is explained by the 2024 allegation — the former staffer says that incident occurred at a New York City hotel following a charity event. But the 2019 allegation, which occurred in California, has drawn a separate response: the Alameda County District Attorney’s office has confirmed it is also reviewing whether criminal activity within its jurisdiction is tied to the earlier incident. Two separate DA offices are now engaged. Congress, the institution that employed her, is formally prohibited from looking.

What the Allegations, If True, Represent

A center-right reading of this story does not require minimizing the allegations to ask hard institutional questions. The two are not in conflict. If the accounts reported by the Chronicle and CNN are accurate, a sitting United States congressman repeatedly sexually assaulted a young woman who worked for him, then continued contact with her for years afterward. That is a profound abuse of power — and the fact that she says she stayed silent out of fear of retaliation (”I’ve lived in fear every single day,” she told CNN) describes the precise dynamic that makes congressional power over staff so dangerous when abused.

The hard institutional question is not whether the allegations are serious. It is whether the party’s 36-hour response was driven by genuine accountability principles — or by liability management. Those can produce identical outcomes in the short term. Over time, they produce very different institutions.

There is also a question about origins that the mainstream coverage has largely skated past. Before the Chronicle published its account, uncorroborated rumors about Swalwell’s conduct with female staffers had been circulating on social media for weeks. Rep. Ro Khanna — a California Democrat widely viewed as a likely 2028 presidential contender — made a point of publicly crediting online content creators and progressive social media influencers for surfacing the story, saying they “took a lot of risk” in doing so and are “still being criticized online.” That acknowledgment raises a legitimate reporting question: who was circulating the early rumors, when did that start, and what was the relationship between that online pressure campaign and the decision by sources to go on record with the Chronicle? The answer matters not because it would invalidate the allegations — it wouldn’t — but because understanding how these stories move from rumor to publication is part of understanding how political accountability actually functions in 2026.

Swalwell has denied every allegation and says he will fight them “with everything I have.” He has not resigned from Congress or withdrawn from the governor’s race as of this writing. The investigations are in their earliest stages. The facts are not yet fully established.

But the party’s response is already fully established. It is documented. It is timed. And it invites the question that serious accountability journalism is obligated to ask: when an institution moves this fast, this consistently, against one of its own — what is it actually responding to?