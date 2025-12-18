The Thunder Report

Richard Luthmann
5h

Let me say what nobody in Albany will admit: New York State is a sinking ship. If Hochul wins again in 2026, the leaks turn into a full breach. Staten Island shouldn’t waste another generation begging permission to leave New York City while staying chained to Albany. If you’re going to make a move, make a real one. New Jersey annexation makes more sense economically, culturally, and politically. Staten Islanders already live like New Jerseyans. The taxes are lower. The governance is saner. The infrastructure actually functions. NYC treats Staten Island as ballast. New Jersey would treat it as an asset. Aim accordingly.

