Staten Island’s long-simmering talk of secession from New York City has flared back to life following the November 2025 election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist whose citywide victory highlighted a deep political and cultural divide between the city’s five boroughs.

While Mamdani won roughly half the vote across New York City, Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected him. About 55 percent of borough voters backed independent Andrew Cuomo, while Mamdani drew only around 23 percent. For many Staten Islanders, the result reinforced a familiar grievance: decisions that shape their daily lives are increasingly made by a city electorate with very different priorities—and values.

Republican Borough President Vito Fossella described a “palpable sense” among residents that Staten Island is being governed by leaders it did not choose and policies it does not support. “We get things we don’t want, and we don’t get things that we do want,” Fossella said, pointing to long-running complaints about public safety, taxes, transportation, and city services.

A Recurring Idea, Revived by a Political Shock

This is not Staten Island’s first flirtation with independence. In 1993, nearly two-thirds of borough voters approved a nonbinding referendum to secede from New York City. That effort ultimately died in Albany, where Democratic leaders in the State Assembly declined to advance the required legislation.

The idea faded during the Giuliani era, when concessions like free Staten Island Ferry service eased some tensions. But the underlying sense of being the “forgotten borough” never fully disappeared—especially after decades of hosting the Fresh Kills landfill and receiving comparatively less investment in mass transit and infrastructure.

Mamdani’s election has reawakened that frustration. State Sen. Andrew Lanza and Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo have both signaled plans to reintroduce secession-related legislation in early 2026, including proposals for a formal economic feasibility study. City Councilman Frank Morano has also called for a neutral assessment of what independence would actually cost.

Some supporters have tied the renewed push to symbolism, dubbing 2026—the nation’s 250th anniversary—a fitting moment for a “Staten Island Declaration of Independence.”

What Secession Would Actually Mean

Behind the rhetoric, however, the practical hurdles remain formidable. Secession would require approval from the New York State Legislature and the governor, and likely a “home rule” message from the city—an obstacle that has stopped every previous attempt.

Independent studies paint a sobering picture. Analysts have long warned that a stand-alone Staten Island, home to roughly 500,000 residents, would need to fund its own police, fire, sanitation, and education systems. Past estimates suggested annual deficits well into the hundreds of millions without access to the city’s shared tax base. More recent budget analyses have reached similar conclusions: independence could mean higher local taxes, reduced services, or both.

Even among Staten Islanders, enthusiasm is mixed. While some local officials claim majority support in their districts, there has been no borough-wide polling in 2025. Online forums and neighborhood discussions suggest many residents see secession less as a serious policy goal than as a protest against being politically sidelined.

More Than a Protest Vote

From a center-right perspective, the renewed secession talk reflects something deeper than opposition to one mayor. It speaks to a growing national trend: communities questioning whether large, centralized governments still reflect their needs or values.

For Staten Island’s largely working- and middle-class residents, the concern is not symbolism but self-determination. Public safety, cost of living, and local control matter more than ideological experiments. Mamdani’s progressive platform may resonate in Manhattan or Brooklyn, but on Staten Island, it feels imposed rather than chosen.

At the same time, responsible voices acknowledge that slogans are not a substitute for math. Calls for an updated feasibility study suggest that even secession’s advocates understand the need for hard numbers before hard decisions.

A Message Albany Can’t Ignore

Whether or not secession ever becomes reality, the message from Staten Island is unmistakable. A borough that voted decisively against the city’s leadership feels ignored, outvoted, and taken for granted. Ignoring that signal—as Albany did in the 1990s—risks deepening cynicism and alienation.

Secession may be unlikely. But the discontent fueling the conversation is real. And for a city already strained by polarization, crime concerns, and affordability pressures, dismissing Staten Island’s frustrations as mere post-election theatrics would be a mistake.

The question now is whether New York’s leaders will address the underlying grievances—or once again leave the “forgotten borough” to talk about leaving altogether.