It started with the sky and ended with the sky — and in between, on the South Lawn of the White House in the early hours of Monday morning, Justin Gaethje became the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

UFC Freedom 250, staged as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, and falling on Flag Day, wrapped shortly after 1:15 a.m. on a night that defied weather forecasts, exceeded expectations, and delivered one of the more remarkable sporting spectacles in Washington’s history.

The Opening

The evening began the way few sporting events ever have. Zac Brown Band took to the octagon to perform the national anthem — not a pop act performing for optics, but a band that fit the moment — as the United States Navy Blue Angels and United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over in a joint formation so rare it stopped the crowd cold. The two squadrons almost never fly together. On Sunday night, they did.

The crowd of approximately 4,000 VIPs on the South Lawn — more than 1,200 of them active military members, with thousands more first responders among the guests — received that opening the way it deserved.

An additional 80,000 to 85,000 fans filled the Ellipse watch party just south of the White House grounds, and they were there, by wide account, because they love the sport.

The Heroes

What set UFC Freedom 250 apart from any fight card in the organization’s three-decade history wasn’t just the venue. It was who walked the fighters to the Octagon.

Medal of Honor recipients — men whose stories define the word sacrifice — escorted fighters through the formal rooms of the White House and down to the South Lawn. Capt. Florent “Flo” Groberg, who tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012 and nearly died doing it. Dakota Meyer, the first living Marine to receive the Medal of Honor since Vietnam, who ran into an ambush again and again to pull out his teammates. Royce Williams, the Navy aviator who in 1952 shot down four Soviet MiGs in a single engagement — alone — a mission so classified it wasn’t declassified until 2022, 70 years later. Meyer walked out Gaethje himself.

At least eight Medal of Honor recipients escorted fighters to the Octagon on a single night — a number that may be without precedent at any American sporting event. Every fighter walked out as part of a duo or trio: one Medal of Honor recipient flanked by one or two first responders or military personnel.

Dakota Meyer walked out Gaethje. Flo Groberg walked out Alex Pereira. Royce Williams — whose 1952 Korean War dogfight, in which he downed four Soviet MiGs alone, was classified for 70 years and declassified only after Trump awarded him the Medal of Honor earlier this year — walked out Michael Chandler. David Bellavia escorted Sean O’Malley alongside LA firefighters. Jim McCloughan walked with Bo Nickal alongside Las Vegas Metro SWAT operator Kerry Kubla. Ty Carter with Kyle Daukaus alongside SWAT operator Brady Cook. Gen. Patrick Brady with Mauricio Ruffy alongside Arlington first responder Trevor Burrell. Army Staff Sgt. Earl Plumlee, cited for acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013, escorted Aiemann Zahabi alongside LAFD twin firefighters Marty and Matty Mullen.

Even Ilia Topuria — the champion, entering as the heavy favorite — was escorted by New York City first responder Paul de Jakamo and Lt. Col. Ryan Nolan of the U.S. Marine Corps. No fighter walked to the Octagon alone.

Fighter walkouts emerged from the Green Room, the Red Room, the Diplomatic Reception Room — spaces ordinarily reserved for heads of state. President Trump and Dana White made their own entrance, walking out of the Oval Office.

The Fights

Seven bouts. Every one finished inside the distance.

Diego Lopes opened the card with a second-round TKO over Steve Garcia. He quickly ran over to thank the crowds on the Ellipse. Bo Nickal stopped Kyle Daukaus in the first round. Mauricio Ruffy finished Michael Chandler in under five minutes of the opening frame, a result that would have seemed unthinkable not long ago for a fighter of Chandler’s pedigree. Josh Hokit stopped Derrick Lewis by TKO after quickly becoming gassed. Sean O’Malley knocked out Aiemann Zahabi in the second round, punctuating it with a military salute to the crowd.

Ruffy then proposed to his girlfriend Nadine on the South Lawn, saying there was no better place — and that he hadn’t previously had the money to do so. She said yes. There was also a cinematic image in that fight: Chandler kneeling on the canvas, defeated, with the White House illuminated behind him as Ruffy landed the final uppercut. It was the kind of frame that doesn’t need a caption.

In the co-main event, Ciryl Gane stopped Alex Pereira in the second round to claim the interim UFC heavyweight title, ending Pereira’s bid to become the first three-division champion in promotional history. Pereira was hyped as the favorite, but Gane controlled the fight from the start.

Then came the main event.

Gaethje

Ilia Topuria entered undefeated — 17-0, a two-division champion who had never lost a professional fight. The oddsmakers had him at -520. Justin Gaethje entered as a +390 underdog, a 37-year-old brawler on what many assumed was his last title shot. Four rounds later, Topuria’s corner stopped the fight rather than send their man out for a fifth — the damage around Topuria’s eyes had become severe enough that his team made the call for him. Joe Rogan, calling the fight, was immediate: “One of the great upsets in the history of the sport.”

Gaethje, who has never been in a boring fight in his career, was exactly what the night called for. He took damage. He gave damage. He kept walking forward. After the fourth round, when Topuria’s corner pulled him, Gaethje climbed to the top of the cage and backflipped.

He then shook President Trump’s hand — and asked to introduce his mother to him.

The new champion, on the White House lawn, past midnight, wanted his mom to meet the President and First Lady. She did.

Ariel Helwani, the most respected voice in MMA journalism, captured the moment as well as anyone: “The unlikely career of Justin Gaethje culminates in the unlikeliest of spots for a fight. He’s earned this and deserves it. Give him his flowers. And in the end, this celebration of America actually ends with the American on top. Unbelievable.”

“The unlikely career of Justin Gaethje culminates in the unlikeliest of spots for a fight. He’s earned this and deserves it. Give him his flowers. And in the end, this celebration of America actually ends with the American on top. Unbelievable.”



— Ariel Helwani

The Close

Shortly after, the Trump family entered the Octagon together. The President himself stepped in alongside Don Jr., the First Lady, and Barron Trump, who at a reported 6’7” towered over nearly everyone on the South Lawn — including his father — visible above the crowd in the way only Barron can be.

Then the fireworks began.

The United States Marine Band took the stage and played “Stars and Stripes Forever” — Sousa on the South Lawn — as cannons fired and fireworks lit the sky over Washington. The same sky the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds had opened the night in, now closing it.

One photograph from the evening circulated widely on social media: the Octagon in the foreground, the White House illuminated behind it, the joint Blue Angels-Thunderbirds formation fanning out overhead against a stormy sky, American flags flanking the scene on all sides. Conservative commentator Michael Knowles noted it looked like one of the meme images of Trump from 2016 — except this one was real.

The crowd had been warned all week that thunderstorms were likely. The storms did not come.

America’s 250th anniversary celebration ended just after 1:15 in the morning — Flag Day had given way to the early hours of June 15 — with a new champion, a president who had just turned 80, and fireworks over the White House.

Sources: UFC.com, NBC News, CBS Sports, NESN, Sportskeeda, Yahoo Sports/Sporting News