Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16h

This isn’t just a messy arrest story—it’s a credibility collapse unfolding in slow motion. You’ve got a licensed attorney admitting under oath to facts she denied in her own filings, brushing off contradictions with “I don’t recall,” and doing it across a record packed with documented incidents. Courts don’t ignore patterns like that. They focus on them. Because credibility is currency in litigation—and once it’s gone, everything else starts to unravel. The lenient outcome back in 2018 only raises more questions today. If the facts are this clear now, people are going to start asking who looked the other way then—and why.

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