When Americans think about judicial integrity, they expect judges to be impartial arbiters of the law. But what happens when the same lawyers who argue before a judge are also writing checks to fund that judge’s campaign? What happens when dark money groups quietly bankroll ads in low-profile judicial races, and voters never know who is behind them?

This isn’t just a national problem. It’s a Maryland problem.

A National Red Flag, a Maryland Loophole

As far back as 2013, watchdog reports warned that judicial campaign financing was one of the least transparent—and most ethically hazardous—corners of American politics. Since then, Citizens United and subsequent rulings have only deepened the influence of undisclosed donors. Maryland, despite having a patchwork of laws under Title 13 of the Election Law Article, has failed to close the loopholes that allow special interests to influence the very judges charged with upholding impartial justice.

1. Lawyers and Law Firms: The Built-In Conflict

In Maryland, judges often rely heavily on contributions from local attorneys and law firms. These are the same lawyers who may later argue cases in their courtroom. While Maryland’s Judicial Code of Conduct discourages impropriety, the state has no bright-line rule requiring recusal based on campaign donations. That means it is left to a judge’s “discretion”—an honor system that looks, to the public, like pay-to-play.

2. Independent Expenditures and the Rise of Dark Money

Super PACs and politically active nonprofits can spend unlimited amounts in judicial races, so long as the spending isn’t directly coordinated with a candidate. In practice, this means corporate-backed groups or anonymous nonprofits can blanket voters with ads supporting or opposing a judge without ever disclosing who paid for it. Maryland’s disclosure requirements are riddled with delays and loopholes, leaving voters in the dark until long after elections are decided.

3. Nonprofit Shell Games and Anonymous Donors

So-called “social welfare” nonprofits (501(c)(4)s) can take in unlimited money from anonymous donors, then spend it on Maryland judicial elections. They argue politics is not their “primary purpose,” but in election years they can run attack ads or promotion campaigns with virtually no transparency. In judicial races, which already attract little media scrutiny, this means voters may unknowingly elect judges bankrolled by out-of-state interests or industries with cases pending before Maryland courts.

4. LLC Loopholes and Bundling Tricks

Common Cause Maryland has flagged another problem: donors can multiply their influence through limited liability companies. A single individual can set up multiple LLCs, each of which can donate the maximum $6,000. This effectively launders contributions, disguising the true source and concentration of influence. When bundled with slate committees that pool donations across multiple judicial candidates, accountability becomes even murkier.

5. Weak Enforcement and Toothless Penalties

Even when violations occur, enforcement is lax. The Maryland State Board of Elections has limited resources and relies heavily on self-reporting. Fines for violations can top out at $10,000—chump change compared to the sums at stake in shaping a judicial election. Criminal referrals are almost unheard of, leaving donors little to fear from skirting the rules.

6. Digital Ads and Court-Blocked Reforms

Maryland tried to improve transparency with its 2018 Online Electioneering Transparency and Accountability Act, requiring disclaimers and record-keeping for digital political ads. But a 2019 Fourth Circuit ruling (Washington Post v. McManus) struck down key provisions, arguing they violated free speech. The result? Online ads in Maryland judicial races remain some of the least regulated forms of political influence—an open invitation for dark money.

7. No Public Financing, Unequal Playing Fields

Unlike gubernatorial races, Maryland judicial candidates cannot access public financing. That leaves them dependent on private donors—most often lawyers, law firms, and politically connected groups. The result is a judiciary where the best-funded candidates dominate, while reform-minded or outsider candidates struggle to compete.

Why It Matters

The judiciary is supposed to be the branch of government most insulated from political pressure. Yet in Maryland, judicial elections can be awash in money—some of it anonymous, much of it coming from those with direct interests before the courts. The perception, if not the reality, is that justice is for sale.

Public confidence in Maryland’s courts is already fragile, particularly in family law, where litigants often report bias, lack of accountability, and outcomes that appear arbitrary. Add undisclosed money to the mix, and the damage to public trust is severe.

What Reform Could Look Like

Advocates from groups like the Brennan Center and Common Cause have laid out reforms that Maryland could adopt:

Ban or strictly limit contributions from lawyers and firms with active cases before a judge.

Treat LLCs under common ownership as a single donor to close the “Six Million Dollar Loophole.”

Strengthen disclosure for independent expenditures and nonprofit political spending.

Provide real-time, accessible reporting for contributions and ads.

Explore public financing options to reduce reliance on private donors.

Create bright-line recusal rules tied to campaign contributions.

Final Word

Maryland voters deserve a judiciary that answers only to the law and the Constitution—not to secret donors or campaign bundlers. Until Maryland addresses these campaign finance blind spots, its judges will remain shadowed by suspicion. Justice can’t just be impartial—it has to look impartial. And right now, Maryland’s campaign finance system makes that impossible.