Moore’s Town Hall Wasn’t a Town Hall — It Was a Production

When Gov. Wes Moore appeared on CBS News’ “Things That Matter” town hall moderated by Norah O’Donnell, the broadcast presented a polished, national-stage moment: controlled lighting, carefully framed audience reactions, and a governor delivering crisp, media-ready lines.

But multiple attendees who were inside the room say the event felt less like a town hall — and more like a production.

And that distinction matters.

1. The “Town Hall” That Wasn’t

Multiple attendees have now confirmed the obvious:

Questions were submitted in advance.

CBS cherry-picked which ones would be asked.

Question order was pre-scripted.

Audience interaction was restricted.

No organic back-and-forth was allowed.

During the broadcast, Moore’s most repeated line of the night urged Democrats to stop being “the party of no and slow” and instead become “the party of yes and now.”

But critics inside the room noted the irony: a call for urgency delivered inside one of the most tightly controlled political formats possible.

Attendees were even told they could not engage the governor unless he initiated contact.

That’s not a town hall.

That’s stagecraft.

That structure is not unusual for televised events. But it does shift the nature of the exchange. A traditional town hall implies spontaneity and unscripted tension. What aired on CBS resembled something closer to curated civic theater.

If you control:

The questions

The order

The follow-ups

The camera angles

The audience reactions

You control the narrative.

This wasn’t about transparency. It was about optics.

2. Moore’s Answer to KJ — Smooth, But Empty

When asked by a Black former Democrat why voters are tired of racial framing instead of results, Moore pivoted.

Instead of addressing her multilayered question about:

Crime

Failing schools

Taxes

Cost of living

He offered a generalized answer about enlarging the Democratic coalition, centered around allegedly convincing his own family to vote for him.

He never directly addressed the frustration that voters are walking away because they feel:

Narrative > Results

Messaging > Measurable outcomes

It was a polished answer.

But it avoided accountability. It avoided substance.

3. Immigration: Emotional Framing, Hard Avoidance

One of the sharpest critiques from attendees centered on Moore’s handling of immigration and 287(g).

Moore criticized both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden on immigration, stating that “Biden did not have this right,” and that Congress must act to fix a broken system.

But attendees say the conversation avoided the specific impact of Maryland ending certain federal cooperation agreements and whether violent offenders will continue to be referred.

He framed cooperation with ICE as a public safety issue in reverse — implying that reducing local coordination somehow protects communities.

But critics who were in the room, including Sheariah Yousefi, a candidate for a Legislative District 34B House seat, raised:

The murders of Rachel Morin and Kayla Hamilton

Concerns over ending 287(g)

Whether violent offenders will still be referred

Those questions were either not selected or not fully addressed.

Moore criticized federal enforcement, including claims that ICE was “arresting five-year-olds.” That statement has been widely disputed and lacks the full context he implied.

There was no pushback from CBS.

No clarification.

No fact-check.

That silence speaks volumes.

4. Epstein Files: Safe Territory

Moore called newly released files related to Jeffrey Epstein “sickening” and said “justice has to be served.”

That position carries little political risk and drew no serious pushback.

It is easier to demand accountability in federal criminal cases than to debate complex state-level policy consequences in real time.

5. Energy Costs: Blame PJM, Ignore Policy

Moore acknowledged that the cost of living in Maryland is a “very big problem,” citing housing shortages and rising energy costs as drivers pushing families out of the state. He promised faster housing approvals and accelerated energy permitting.

Yet attendees say CBS never pressed him on whether Maryland’s own climate mandates, renewable portfolio standards, and electrification targets are contributing to those rising costs.

Moore blamed PJM Interconnection for rising electricity prices.

But here’s what wasn’t discussed in depth:

Maryland’s energy costs are heavily influenced by:

The Climate Solutions Now Act

The Clean Energy Jobs Act

Aggressive renewable mandates

Offshore wind procurement subsidies

Reduced in-state fossil fuel generation

Electrification mandates increasing demand

Maryland has some of the highest electricity costs in the PJM region.

States like Ohio and West Virginia — also in PJM — have dramatically lower rates.

Why?

Policy.

Maryland chose:

Less in-state generation

Higher compliance costs

More renewable mandates

More electrification demand

Blaming PJM is politically convenient.

But energy markets follow supply and demand.

If you reduce supply and increase demand, prices rise.

That’s economics — not politics.

6. Education Claims That Don’t Match Data

Moore touted:

Rising reading scores

Graduation improvements

Reduced teacher vacancies

But Maryland’s NAEP proficiency numbers — especially for Black students in math — remain deeply troubling.

In some grade-level math categories, proficiency rates hover near 10–15%.

That is not a victory lap.

Lowering standards or changing graduation criteria can inflate metrics — but they don’t change real learning outcomes.

CBS did not press him on:

Standards changes

Actual proficiency benchmarks

Long-term trend comparisons

Again — no follow-up.

7. Redistricting: “Democracy” or Power Consolidation?

Moore defended his redistricting push as protecting democracy from Donald Trump.

Moore urged the Maryland Senate to move forward on redistricting that could potentially flip the state’s lone Republican congressional seat held by Andy Harris.

But here’s the irony:

Maryland is already one of the most aggressively gerrymandered states in America.

The proposal would further dilute the state’s lone Republican seat held by Andy Harris.

Moore framed it as:

“Do your democratic duty.”

Critics see it as:

Preemptive consolidation

Map manipulation during an election cycle

Risking court challenges mid-cycle

You can’t claim to defend democracy while engineering outcomes.

That’s not reform.

That’s strategy.

8. The Image vs. The Atmosphere

Multiple attendees described:

A noticeable shift in tone when Moore entered.

Highly controlled staging.

Carefully selected audience positioning.

Camera placement emphasizing favorable reactions.

Some even reported being repositioned for optics.

And why did he have to cross his legs like Gavin Newsom?

Whether intentional or not, it reinforces what this event was:

A national image-building stop.

Not a grassroots exchange.

9. Performance vs. Substance

Political communication experts often note that heavily scripted events show specific patterns: message looping, moral reframing, controlled cadence, and broad generalizations in place of operational detail.

Much of the governor’s performance fit that model. The delivery was smooth. The emotional tone was steady. But smooth delivery does not equal substantive accountability.

Moore repeatedly returned to:

“Party of yes and now”

“Democracy”

“Growing the coalition”

“Justice has to be served”

“Cost of living is a very big problem”

That’s not accidental. It’s message discipline.

When a politician answers a question but quickly pivots back to a pre-set phrase, it signals:

Preloaded talking points

Limited deviation room

Low spontaneity

It doesn’t prove dishonesty — but it does indicate scripting.

When answers repeatedly return to pre-packaged themes instead of policy mechanics, voters are left with rhetoric — not resolution.

10. The National Ambition Question

Moore flatly denied any plans to run for president in 2028, saying, “I’m not running for president. I love my job.”

But:

National CBS platform

Carefully managed bipartisan optics

Controlled policy positioning

Critiques of both Trump and Biden

“Party of yes and now” branding

This wasn’t just about Maryland.

It was about positioning.

11. The Other Elephant...Err, the Sewage In the Room

Whether by format limitation or editorial choice, one of the state’s most visible environmental crises did not make the stage.

Notably absent from the discussion was the ongoing Potomac River sewage crisis tied to the Potomac Interceptor failure — one of the largest wastewater releases in recent regional history.

Despite the environmental impact on Maryland waterways, Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts, and public health concerns, the issue was not raised or explored during the broadcast.

For an event framed as addressing “things that matter,” the omission stood out to observers focused on environmental accountability.

Final Assessment

Was Moore charismatic?

Yes.

Was he polished?

Absolutely.

Was it substantive?

That’s where the debate begins.

The CBS town hall succeeded in:

Elevating Moore nationally

Showcasing his speaking ability

Framing him as pragmatic and bipartisan

But it failed in:

Allowing organic challenge

Providing real-time fact checks

Addressing structural policy consequences

Engaging unscripted dissent

If this is what passes for a town hall in 2026, Maryland voters should demand better. Leadership isn’t measured by applause lines on national television — it’s measured by results at home. And right now, too many Marylanders are still waiting.

You can control the lighting, the seating, and the script. You cannot control reality. Energy bills, housing costs, redistricting fights, and public safety debates don’t disappear because they weren’t pressed on-air.

Marylanders deserve real town halls.

Not rehearsed productions.

Because if the governor truly believes in “yes and now,”

The test isn’t on CBS.

It’s on BGE bills.

It’s in classrooms.

It’s in crime stats.

It’s in legislative maps.

It’s in his ability to work with Washington, D.C.

And on those fronts — the questions are far from settled.

Editor’s Note

Portions of the commentary referenced in this article were drawn from a post–town hall discussion on the Pop & Politics show with the Bmore Popstars. That episode featured firsthand reactions from attendees who were present inside the CBS taping.

Guests included:

Michelle Talkington , candidate for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District (MD-05)

Sheariah Yousefi , candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 34B (LD-34B)

Rosalind Hanson , representing Moms for Liberty

Jovani Patterson, former candidate for City Council President of Baltimore

Each participated in the CBS “Things That Matter” town hall with Gov. Wes Moore and shared their observations regarding the event’s format, audience management, and question selection process.

MDBayNews encourages readers to review the full Pop & Politics discussion for additional context. The episode is available here:

