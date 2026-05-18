Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Mouzer
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Meanwhile with all the redistricting, voters and good governance are left in the dust. Districts should be compact and similar so that their representatives can know and properly represent them. Maryland is roughly 2:1 Democrats to Republican, but if independents were considered, it is nearly 1:1. Not that every independent votes Republican, but IMO many people don't bother to join a party in Maryland because, unless you are a Democrat, there is no point in Maryland. As prior articles here show, Maryland unwisely relied on federal government for tax income. Taken together with migration across the country to better business and tax states from blue states, governance that shuts out a major portion of the population merely adds a point in favor of relocation.

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