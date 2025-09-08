In Maryland, the Frederick County Board of Education is once again debating how to juggle the school calendar for 2027–28. On the table: starting after Labor Day, closing for multiple Muslim holidays, tinkering with spring break, and trimming half-days here and there.

Let’s cut to the chase: public schools exist to educate children, not to become a patchwork of symbolic closures meant to please every special interest.

The Mission Drift

Maryland law requires 180 days of instruction. That’s the baseline, and with academic decline across the state—test scores in math and reading remain stubbornly low—the focus should be on maximizing learning time. Instead, the board seems preoccupied with carving up the calendar into ever-smaller pieces to accommodate competing demands.

The law is clear: school closures cannot be for religious reasons. They must be based on “operational impact.” Yet FCPS already shuts down for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Juneteenth, and now Eid holidays are being folded in. The result? A fractured calendar where students and parents alike struggle to find consistency.

The Labor Day Question

Some members want a return to a post–Labor Day start, a policy first championed by Governor Larry Hogan. There are merits: families get a full summer, and the tourism economy benefits. But let’s be honest—teachers point out this schedule collides with state testing dates. We shouldn’t be more concerned about summer beach rentals than about whether students are ready for their exams.

If there’s a way to start after Labor Day without sacrificing academic preparation, fine. But if not, kids’ education should come first.

Fair Day vs. Eid Day

Frederick has long embraced “Fair Day” as a local tradition, giving students time to participate in the Great Frederick Fair. That’s a community celebration rooted in county identity, not a sectarian holiday. By contrast, closures for specific faiths—whether Christian, Jewish, or Muslim—push the district into cultural balancing acts it will never win.

The fairest answer is simple: honor state-mandated holidays, keep Fair Day, and let individuals take personal leave for religious observances. That way, the system doesn’t fracture under the weight of trying to satisfy every religious and cultural claim.

A Call for Academic Discipline

School board members like Colt Black are right to ask for a calendar with “as many days off eliminated as possible.” That should be the guiding principle. Kids need stability and continuous learning, not a start-and-stop schedule that satisfies political agendas.

Parents across Frederick County are tired of politics in schools. They want reading proficiency up, math scores up, and discipline restored. That won’t happen if the school board treats the calendar like a political bargaining chip.

Bottom line: Frederick County should prioritize education, not calendar politics. Start when it best serves students academically, trim unnecessary closures, and stop trying to make the school year a cultural popularity contest.