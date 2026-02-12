The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kit McKinney's avatar
Kit McKinney
Feb 12

I don't believe that this is about election integrity at all. The issue (or well documented and widely confirmed non-issue) of election integrity is simply being used to disguise the intention in their attempt to disenfranchise poor minorities and further marginalize women. This has nothing to do with votes and everything to do with maintaining power and control. This is the influence of Christian Nationalism at work. No one should act surprised. This has been in the plans for a very long time. It's spelled out in Project 2025 and more and more far-right men are voicing support for revoking the 19th Amendment. The administration is making a non-issue into an issue for a means to an end. Same as they they did when they feigned concern for the sanctity of life in order to incite conservatives on the issue of abortion. It's never been about life or about abortion. That's just their narrative. It's about control. It's the first lesson in a very old playbook.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture