By Michael Phillips | Thunder Report

In the brutal arena of high-conflict custody wars, some people weaponize the criminal justice system like a blunt instrument—swinging wildly, consequences be damned. Sarah Hornbeck, an attorney no less, appears to have mastered that art. Her February 27, 2026, deposition in the federal malicious-prosecution case Reichert v. Hornbeck didn’t deliver a single dramatic “gotcha” moment. It delivered something far worse: a slow-motion self-immolation under oath, where one evasive, uncertain, or outright damning admission after another peeled back the flimsy veneer of her accusations against ex-husband Jeffrey Reichert.

What started as a cascade of criminal complaints—triggering arrests, jail time, and 26 charges that eventually all collapsed into dismissals—now looks less like righteous parental protection and more like a calculated vendetta built on sand. Hornbeck’s sworn testimony doesn’t just raise “questions.” It screams incompetence, recklessness, and possibly worse. Here are the five most savage takeaways that could bury her defense and hand Reichert a well-deserved victory.

1. She Filed the Complaint Before She Even Knew Where the Kid Was

Let’s start with the jaw-dropper: Hornbeck admitted she reported the “incident” to authorities without knowing the child’s actual location. She only learned the child was safely at a friend’s house for a sleepover the next day—courtesy of police telling her. This is while Reichert had custody of the child.

Think about that. In a malicious-prosecution claim, probable cause has to exist at the time you pull the trigger on criminal accusations—not after the facts trickle in and ruin your story. Hornbeck apparently couldn’t be bothered to confirm the most basic detail before siccing law enforcement on her ex. This isn’t cautious parenting; it’s panic-fueled recklessness that turned a custody spat into felony-level harassment. If this doesn’t scream “no probable cause,” what does?

2. Her “Witnesses” Were Just Echo Chamber Parrots Repeating Her Version

Hornbeck helpfully listed “witnesses” in discovery—people supposedly backing her explosive claims. Under oath? She conceded that many (including her own father) didn’t see a damn thing firsthand. Their “knowledge” came straight from her mouth: she told them, they believed her, end of story.

That’s not corroboration; that’s hearsay laundering. In court, real evidence comes from eyes that saw, not ears that heard secondhand gossip from the accuser herself. Hornbeck’s witness pool looks like a sad game of telephone—except the prize is ruining a man’s life with arrests and charges. No independent eyes, no credibility. Just her word, amplified by family and friends too loyal (or gullible) to question it.

3. She Had Zero Clue About Basic Facts Central to Her Own Allegations

Pressed on whether the child even knew a key police officer involved in another incident where she was charged, Hornbeck offered a masterclass in cluelessness: she had “no idea” and couldn’t “imagine why he would.” The reason is as sinister as your imagination can travel.

This isn’t minor forgetfulness years later. It’s foundational ignorance about the very events she weaponized into criminal proceedings. If the accuser can’t explain how or why critical players entered the picture, how solid could the original story have been? Answer: not solid at all. It reeks of a narrative slapped together in haste, then aggressively shopped to police until something—anything—stuck.

4. Convenient “I Don’t Recall” About Her Own Family’s Arrest History

When grilled about her father’s prior arrest (conveniently tied to the messy family/legal backdrop), Hornbeck deployed the classic dodge: she “didn’t recall” the charges.

In a case hinging on patterns of conflict, credibility, and good-faith reporting, amnesia about relevant family brushes with the law is awfully selective. It doesn’t inspire confidence that her accusations were rooted in objective reality rather than grudge-settling. Memory gaps like this don’t help defendants; they hand plaintiffs ammunition to argue the whole saga was tainted by bias from the start.

5. The Ultimate Humiliation: Every Single Charge Got Dropped

No deposition line needed here—the record speaks for itself. All criminal charges against Reichert were dismissed. In malicious-prosecution land, that’s not a footnote; it’s the golden ticket. It satisfies the “favorable termination” element and forces the court to confront the real meat: no probable cause + malice (or at least reckless disregard).

Hornbeck’s house of cards didn’t just wobble—it imploded. Years of arrests, jail stints, legal fees, and reputational carnage, all for accusations that couldn’t survive scrutiny. And now, under oath, the architect of that nightmare can’t even mount a coherent defense of her own actions.

The Bottom Line: This Was Never About Safety—It Was About Control

Family court hellscapes often see protective orders and criminal complaints twisted into custody cudgels. Hornbeck’s deposition doesn’t paint her as a concerned mother acting in good faith under stress. It paints her as someone who leapt to criminal accusations before facts could inconveniently get in the way—then leaned on hearsay, ignorance, and selective amnesia when pressed.

The defense will spin this as “normal” uncertainty in old events. Good luck selling that to a federal judge or jury when the result was multiple wrongful arrests and a child’s father hauled through the system on vapor. Reichert’s lawsuit isn’t revenge—it’s accountability for abuse of process that should terrify anyone who values due process over personal vendettas.

Depositions don’t win cases alone, but they can gut them. Hornbeck’s performance was a masterclass in self-sabotage. The narrative has shifted—irreversibly—from “protective parent” to “reckless accuser whose fabrications cost a man his freedom.” What comes next isn’t redemption. It’s reckoning.