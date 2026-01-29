By MDBayNews Staff

Montgomery County likes to brand itself as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction—eager to spend political capital and taxpayer dollars resisting federal immigration enforcement and publicly sparring with Republican administrations. But while county leaders posture, residents are being told to take shorter showers.

This week’s “Essential Water Use Only” request from WSSC Water is not an isolated inconvenience. It’s a warning flare. Water main breaks and leaks have surged, forcing officials to ask households and businesses to ration water—not because of drought, but because the system can’t keep up.

That’s what neglect looks like.

A Pattern of Priorities—And Consequences

Montgomery County has poured millions into sanctuary-related legal defenses, advocacy offices, and symbolic resistance to federal policy—much of it aimed squarely at opposing Donald Trump and Republican immigration enforcement. Whatever one’s view on immigration, those choices have opportunity costs.

Infrastructure doesn’t fix itself. Pipes age. Bridges fatigue. Roads crumble. When maintenance is deferred year after year, the bill eventually arrives—often all at once.

Residents are already seeing it:

Burst water mains disrupting neighborhoods and businesses

Traffic congestion worsened by emergency repairs and detours

Sinkholes opening beneath aging roads

Crumbling bridges flagged for repair but slow-walked for funding

The county’s own messaging now asks the public to compensate for institutional failure: limit flushing, delay laundry, turn off faucets quickly. In other words, residents are being asked to ration because leadership didn’t prioritize basics.

Sanctuary Spending vs. Core Services

Montgomery County is not poor. It’s one of the wealthiest counties in America. The issue isn’t revenue—it’s focus.

Over the past several years, county leaders have:

Expanded spending tied to sanctuary policies and litigation

Funded advocacy and administrative layers disconnected from core services

Framed federal cooperation as optional—or ideological—rather than practical

Meanwhile, the less glamorous work—pipe replacement schedules, bridge inspections, preventative maintenance—has taken a back seat. That imbalance is now visible in the streets and under the sidewalks.

When Ideology Replaces Governance

Local government exists to do the basics well: safe water, reliable roads, functional infrastructure. Montgomery County’s leaders chose to make national political statements instead—confident that residents would tolerate the tradeoffs.

Now those tradeoffs are unavoidable.

An “Essential Water Use Only” advisory isn’t just about water. It’s about governance. It’s about what happens when ideology crowds out maintenance, when resistance politics displace responsibility, and when leaders assume taxpayers will always absorb the consequences.

The Question Voters Should Ask

Montgomery County residents should be asking a simple question:

Why are we rationing water in one of the richest counties in the country?

The answer isn’t climate. It’s priorities.

Until county leadership refocuses on infrastructure, public safety, and core services—rather than sanctuary grandstanding and partisan fights—the cracks will keep widening. And the next advisory may not be voluntary.

