In a state where one party controls virtually every lever of power, what does it say about our politics when dozens of State House seats — and even county council seats — go uncontested?

In Maryland, it has become routine.

Cycle after cycle, Democratic incumbents in Annapolis and across local governments glide to reelection. Many face no general election opponent. Some face no primary challenger either. The result? A political system where the real contest often never happens.

That should concern anyone who believes competitive elections are the heartbeat of democracy.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Maryland Democrats have controlled the General Assembly continuously since 1920 — the longest uninterrupted legislative dominance by one party in the United States.

Today, Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers:

102–39 in the House of Delegates

34–13 in the State Senate

In recent cycles:

Roughly 35–40% of General Assembly incumbents have faced no general election opponent.

At the local level — especially in counties like Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Baltimore — uncontested rates can climb to 50–70%.

Reelection rates for incumbents regularly exceed 90%.

That is not a sign of vibrant competition. That is structural entrenchment.

Has It Always Been This Way?

Not entirely.

Maryland has leaned Democratic for over a century, but the state was once far more competitive. Republicans held the governorship multiple times in the mid-20th century. Legislative races were more contested. Party loyalty was weaker. Voters split tickets.

Even as recently as the early 2000s and during the Hogan years (2015–2023), Maryland demonstrated an appetite for divided government at the executive level.

But legislative dominance has steadily hardened — and in the modern era, polarization, redistricting, and demographic sorting have turned many districts into safe political fortresses.

The Redistricting Reality

After the 2020 census, Maryland’s original congressional map was struck down as an extreme partisan gerrymander. A court-ordered remedial map took effect in 2022, moderating some of the most aggressive line-drawing.

But for state legislative districts, the maps were upheld. The result? A system that slightly softened the edges of partisan advantage without meaningfully increasing competitiveness.

Even the 2026 mid-decade congressional redistricting push — championed by Gov. Wes Moore and House Democrats — ultimately collapsed in the State Senate. The effort would have attempted to convert Maryland’s 7–1 Democratic congressional delegation into 8–0.

But whether maps shift slightly left or right, the deeper issue remains: most state legislative districts remain structurally safe.

Why Incumbents Rarely Face Challenges

Several forces reinforce the status quo:

1. Incumbency Advantages

Incumbents have:

Name recognition

Fundraising networks

Institutional party backing

Access to constituent service platforms

Relationships with unions, developers, advocacy groups, and donors

Running against that infrastructure is expensive and often futile.

2. Party Gatekeeping

In dominant-party areas, party organizations control endorsements and fundraising channels. Potential challengers face the risk of being frozen out — especially in primaries.

3. Demographic Sorting

Urban and suburban Maryland vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Rural Maryland votes Republican — but is numerically outmatched statewide.

That means many districts are effectively decided before voters ever see a ballot.

4. Voter Disengagement

When voters believe outcomes are predetermined, turnout drops. Lower turnout reinforces incumbent safety. The cycle feeds itself.

What Does It Mean for Governance?

A legislature with limited electoral threat faces limited electoral pressure.

That doesn’t mean lawmakers are malicious. But it does mean:

Policy debate can become insulated.

Special interests gain influence when competition fades.

Dissenting viewpoints struggle for representation.

Reform efforts stall without political risk.

One-party dominance can breed stability. But it can also breed complacency.

The danger isn’t simply that Democrats win. The danger is that many races are not truly contested at all.

The Primary Problem

In Maryland, the real contest often occurs in Democratic primaries — which are closed to unaffiliated voters.

Nearly 30% of Maryland voters are independents. Yet in heavily Democratic districts, those voters effectively have no voice in the decisive election.

If incumbents are rarely challenged even in primaries, the accountability mechanism narrows further.

When competition disappears inside the dominant party, reformers have nowhere to go.

Is Change Possible?

Reforms have been proposed:

Public campaign financing (adopted in some counties)

Independent redistricting commissions

Open primaries

Ranked-choice voting in local elections

But entrenched majorities are rarely eager to change systems that benefit them. And in a one-party state, ranked-choice voting would only make matters worse.

The 2026 redistricting fight exposed a deeper truth: even within the dominant party, there is tension between maximizing power and preserving legitimacy.

A Health Check for Democracy

Maryland is not alone. One-party dominance exists in many states — both blue and red.

But Maryland’s combination of:

Century-long legislative control

High rates of uncontested seats

Strong incumbency protection

Limited intra-party challenge

raises legitimate questions.

Democracy does not die in dramatic fashion. It dulls quietly when voters stop believing their vote matters.

Competitive elections sharpen accountability. They force ideas to be tested. They require candidates to persuade rather than assume.

When incumbents are safe in November — and safe in June — the voters become spectators.

Maryland deserves more than spectator politics.

The question isn’t whether Democrats should win. It’s whether voters are given real choices.

In too many districts, the answer is no.

And that should concern everyone — regardless of party.