Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Bill Samuel's avatar
Bill Samuel
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"Democrats" say the session is limited to redistricting. Couldn't any member introduce an alternative constitutional amendment that would require the use of a nonpartisan redistricting commission in place of the current language?

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