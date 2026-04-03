The Maryland House of Delegates has never expelled a member for failure to act. It has come close exactly once — in 1969. On Friday, Del. Lauren Arikan, a Harford County Republican and member of the House Freedom Caucus, made Christopher Eric Bouchat the second.

Arikan filed a resolution of expulsion against Bouchat, accusing him of “willful and wanton absence from the duties that the people of Carroll County and Frederick County elected him to perform.” It passed the House floor 102 to 14, the same day it was introduced.

“There’s just nothing more disrespectful than abandoning your post,” Arikan said.

It is a striking outcome — not because the underlying frustration is entirely unreasonable, but because of who made it happen and what it means.

What the Resolution Actually Says

The resolution, drafted April 2 and invoking Article III, §19 of the Maryland Constitution, is narrower than the public narrative around Bouchat might suggest. It makes no mention of the Aristotle bust, the checks, or the prison email. Arikan built her case entirely on three specific charges: Bouchat has not attended a House Judiciary Committee or subcommittee meeting since February 24; he has failed to vote on a single Judiciary Committee bill since February 24; and he sent a formal letter attempting to resign his committee duties.

That is the strongest legal ground available, and Arikan clearly knows it.

What the resolution does not mention is equally telling. The floor protest — answering roll call and leaving — is not cited. Because it cannot be. There is no rule that requires a delegate to stay for votes. There is no rule that requires a delegate to vote at all. The only actionable dereliction Arikan could identify was the committee absence.

There was also a mathematical reality that should have given pause before the vote. Article III, §19 requires the consent of two-thirds of the whole House to expel a member — 94 votes out of 141. The House has 102 Democrats. Republicans could not do this alone. Expulsion required Democratic votes, meaning the party that benefits most from Bouchat’s absence, whose supermajority rendered his votes meaningless from day one, had to pull the trigger.

They did. Enthusiastically.

The resolution was drafted at 9:45 AM on April 2. Bouchat was answering MDBayNews interview questions that same morning, telling us everything was going exquisitely well.

What Arikan Is Arguing

Arikan’s frustration is not without merit. Committee work is where legislation actually lives or dies, and Bouchat’s absence since February 24 has had real consequences for the Judiciary Committee’s functioning. Her strongest argument is operational: his absence has on multiple occasions made it difficult to establish a quorum, delaying committee work while other members were legitimately occupied elsewhere. “It’s absurd,” she said. “He left the floor at 10:02 and is now at his personal business. That’s unacceptable.”

She also pushed back on Bouchat’s argument that Republican votes are mathematically irrelevant. “There’s a lot of ways to be effective in Annapolis in the minority party,” she said. “The largest of which is to kill bills, which we do all the time.”

Her sharpest line: “You can’t continue to fill the space, not show up, take the paycheck, claim you’re going to donate it, and then wail about how you’re hurting financially.”

But Arikan went further in a video interview, making a claim that the record does not support. She said the checks Bouchat left for colleagues “had to be voided because it’s not even lawful.”

That is a legal assertion stated as fact on camera. It directly contradicts what Maryland Matters reported at the time — that gifts between elected officials are not strictly regulated under Maryland law, and that colleagues were advised to void and return the checks “out of an abundance of caution,” not because a law had been broken. No statute was cited. No ethics proceeding was initiated. Ethics counsel took no formal action.

Arikan identified no law Bouchat violated. She simply stated, on camera, that what he did was unlawful. That is not a legal finding. It is an allegation — and an unsupported one.

It also deserves context.

Bouchat has been transparent — almost aggressively so — about exactly what he is doing and why. He is not hiding his protest. He answers roll call every morning, registers his presence, and then returns to his welding business in Arbutus. He has publicly acknowledged that his absence from floor votes is intentional, philosophical, and tied directly to his argument that Republican votes in this chamber change nothing.

“Since my term started, you can remove every Republican vote taken on every bill both in committee and on the floor and nothing would change,” he has said. “Which means we are useless.”

That argument is mathematically accurate. It is also the argument that made people uncomfortable enough to want him gone.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said earlier this week that discipline was not the caucus’s responsibility — that it was “between that member and their voters.” Days later, a caucus member filed an expulsion resolution and the full House passed it with Democratic votes. The Republican caucus spoke with one voice on Friday. It was not a coherent one.

The Vote — and What It Really Means

The resolution passed the House floor 102 to 14. Read that again. One hundred and two votes to expel a Republican delegate — in a chamber where Republicans hold 39 seats. The math is not complicated. Virtually every Democrat in the Maryland House of Delegates voted to remove a Republican member from office.

The supermajority that makes Bouchat’s votes meaningless just used that same supermajority to expel him. The party that has held a legislative stranglehold on Maryland for over a century just helped a Freedom Caucus Republican clean her own house.

And Arikan, in her video interview, made clear what comes next. She said the people of Carroll and Frederick should have “the opportunity to have somebody appointed by the governor to replace him.”

The governor of Maryland is Wes Moore. A Democrat.

A member of the House Freedom Caucus — the anti-establishment, drain-the-swamp wing of the Republican party — just voted to hand a Democratic governor the power to appoint a Republican delegate’s replacement.

There is no charitable interpretation of this outcome for the Maryland Republican Party. None.

Arikan’s membership in the House Freedom Caucus is worth pausing on. The Freedom Caucus brands itself as the anti-establishment, drain-the-swamp wing of the Republican party — the faction most vocally opposed to institutional inertia and political careerism.

Bouchat is a first-term welder and small business owner who staged a philosophical protest against a system he believes is structurally rigged against working citizens and minority voices. He left a bust of Aristotle at his desk. He proposed constitutional amendments to end gerrymandering, extend citizen sovereignty to local government, and reform the Senate’s election structure. All three bills received hearings and quietly died.

The Freedom Caucus member’s response to all of this is an expulsion resolution.

The irony is not subtle.

A Precedent Nobody Thought Through

Before celebrating what they just did, Arikan and the 101 delegates who voted with her might want to consider what they have actually created.

The Maryland House of Delegates just established that a member can be expelled for absence. That precedent does not come with an asterisk. It does not say “except when sick.” It does not say “except when grieving.” It does not say “except when running for higher office.” It does not say “except when incarcerated awaiting trial.” It says: absence is grounds for expulsion.

Arikan herself acknowledged on the floor that there are “many legitimate reasons why folks may not be able to be here” — illness, personal emergencies, family loss. She drew a distinction between those absences and Bouchat’s. But that distinction lives in her head, not in the resolution she filed, and not in the constitutional provision she invoked. Article III, §19 does not grade absences by motivation. It grants the House the power to expel. That power, once exercised, is available to whoever holds the majority next.

Think about what that means in practice. A delegate diagnosed with cancer who misses weeks of session — expellable. A delegate running for Congress who is campaigning across the state — expellable. A delegate whose business is failing and who cannot afford to be present — expellable. A delegate whose party has spent four years ignoring every piece of legislation he introduced, who concludes his presence changes nothing — expellable.

That last one is Bouchat. But the others are not hypothetical. They are the predictable future applications of the precedent set today.

And there is a deeper injustice buried under the procedural noise. Bouchat introduced three constitutional amendment bills this session — HB56 on redistricting, HB190 on county sovereignty, HB206 on Senate continuity. All three received hearings. All three died quietly in committee without serious engagement from either party. His own caucus would not stand behind legislation that could have fundamentally reformed Maryland’s democratic structure in ways that would have benefited every citizen, regardless of party.

He was abandoned by his party on every bill that mattered. Then his party voted with the Democrats to throw him out.

The small business owner who lost half a million dollars serving in a legislature that ignored everything he proposed just got expelled by the colleagues who ignored him — with the help of the supermajority that made his presence meaningless in the first place.

If that does not illustrate everything Bouchat has been arguing about the Maryland General Assembly, nothing will.

In emails to MDBayNews today — before the expulsion resolution was filed — Bouchat had already anticipated the dynamic with precision.

“Our party has two separate caucuses fighting one another for failure,” he wrote. “Democrats do not attack Delegate Crosby, while Republicans attack me. Amazing contradiction. This all causes Democrats to laugh at us.”

He also posed a question that cuts to the heart of the double standard his critics have yet to meaningfully address: would there be this much moral indignation, he asked, if instead of donating to charity he had waited until after session and written checks to his colleagues’ campaign re-election accounts — as Maryland legislators routinely do?

The answer, almost certainly, is no.

The Larger Picture

Maryland Democrats have spent years playing in Republican primaries, most notably funneling support toward Dan Cox in 2022 — a candidate they correctly calculated could not defeat Wes Moore — to protect their supermajority. Campaign money flows freely between Democratic candidates with no ethics referrals and no expulsion resolutions.

A Republican delegate donates to charity. A Republican delegate files for expulsion. Democrats vote to make it happen.

With 19 days left in the session, the Maryland House Republican caucus spent its remaining political energy not on legislation, not on opposition research, not on building toward 2030 — but on removing one of its own members whose votes, by the caucus’s own mathematical reality, would not have changed a single outcome this session. And it needed Democratic help to do it.

The practical question now is: what does expulsion actually solve?

Every House seat is on the ballot this November. Bouchat was not running for reelection. He would have been gone in January regardless. His seat now goes to a governor-appointed replacement for the remaining months of the term. The voters of District 5 get no say. The insider class that Bouchat spent his entire term railing against gets to hand-pick his successor — and that insider is Wes Moore.

He predicted exactly this outcome months ago. “If I resign, that fairness ends,” he wrote in February, “and what the public does not like will rule — insiders deciding.”

He was right. He just didn’t resign. They expelled him instead, and handed Moore the pen anyway.

Bouchat has said this is all going exquisitely well.

He may be right. Every action taken against him has proven his point more clearly than anything he could say himself.

MDBayNews has been covering the Bouchat protest since it began. Read our full coverage: “The Welder-Philosopher: Why Christopher Eric Bouchat Left Aristotle in His Place” and “Three Bills Nobody Is Talking About — And Why They Should Be.”