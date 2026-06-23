Bouchat invokes “spiral of silence” theory in email to MDBayNews, says GOP colleagues know they’re trapped but won’t act

The day before Maryland’s primary election, Carroll County Delegate Christopher Bouchat sent MDBayNews an unsolicited email with a link to a Britannica article on the “spiral of silence” — a social psychology theory describing how people suppress unpopular opinions under perceived group pressure — and a single line of explanation.

“This explains why my Republican colleagues lack the courage to back my solution to the trap they know they are stuck in.”

The email, sent June 22 from Bouchat’s personal address to MDBayNews, came days after Bouchat publicly announced his intent to introduce a Citizen Redistricting Convention amendment if a special session is convened this summer. That proposal — previously introduced as House Bill 56 during the 2026 regular session — would remove redistricting authority from elected officials entirely and transfer it to a citizen convention representing all 24 of Maryland’s political subdivisions.

It went nowhere. And according to Bouchat, that’s not because his Republican colleagues think it’s a bad idea.

The trap

Maryland Republicans occupy an almost structurally impossible position on redistricting. Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage in the congressional delegation. The state’s voter registration leans heavily Democratic. A Democratic gerrymander that produces an 8-0 delegation — the explicit goal of the pending special session — would leave Republicans without a single congressional seat in a state where they regularly win statewide and local races.

The obvious response is a structural reform that takes maps out of politicians’ hands. A citizen convention, independent commission, or court-supervised process would, at minimum, constrain Democratic mapmakers and, at most, produce something approaching proportional representation.

Bouchat has been making that argument. But in a state where Republicans are a numerical minority in both chambers, publicly backing a reform that reframes the fight — away from “Democrats are gerrymandering us” and toward “no one should control the maps” — requires breaking from the dominant caucus posture of opposition and grievance.

That, Bouchat is arguing, is where the spiral of silence kicks in.

The theory

The spiral of silence, developed by German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann in the 1970s, holds that individuals who perceive their views to be in the minority tend to self-censor — not because they change their minds, but because they fear social isolation or professional consequences. Over time, the minority opinion becomes less and less visible, reinforcing the perception that it is marginal even when it isn’t.

Applied to Bouchat’s situation: Republican delegates who privately recognize that citizen-controlled redistricting is their best long-term play stay quiet because the dominant position in their caucus — and in conservative media — is to fight the gerrymander, not transcend it. Speaking up means breaking ranks. So they don’t.

Bouchat is not staying quiet. He’s naming the dynamic directly, in writing, to the press.

What comes next

No special session has been formally announced. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones are expected to discuss the possibility following Tuesday’s primary. If a session is called, Bouchat has said he will introduce the citizen convention amendment — with or without his caucus behind him.

Whether that amendment gets a vote, or gets buried alongside HB 56, will say something about whether Maryland’s redistricting fight is actually about fair maps — or just about which party draws them.