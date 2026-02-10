The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Bruce Eden
Feb 10

Now, if they apply it to school sports as well, instead of giving "participation" trophies and, instead, going back 20-30 years, giving trophies to winners, second place, third place (just like they do at the Olympics: Gold, Silver and Bronze), then we'll really have something to talk about when it comes to real edumacation.

Richard Luthmann
Feb 10

This is what governing looks like when adults run the room. While the culture-war addicts scream into cameras, red states quietly did the unglamorous work: open schools, teach kids to read, enforce attendance, and measure results. No slogans. No performative outrage. Just outcomes. Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, (and, yes, Florida - The FREE State) didn’t “win” a narrative—they ignored it. And the data humiliated the scolds who said competence was bigotry. The lesson is brutal for the professional outrage class: children learn more when politics learns less. You don’t fix literacy with hashtags or virtue signals. You fix it with discipline, continuity, and accountability. Quiet success is kryptonite to spectacle—and that’s why Washington hates it.

