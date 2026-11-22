Analysis: Voters approved the amendment on Nov. 3. The text leaves nothing in the state constitution to measure a congressional map against, and the House majority leader calls that a clean slate.

Maryland voters approved Question 3 on Nov. 3, and the state constitution now supplies no criteria for drawing congressional districts. The State Board of Elections’ unofficial count, last refreshed Nov. 20, shows 1,346,302 votes for and 822,997 against, or 62.06% to 37.94%. State canvassers are scheduled to certify results Dec. 3.

MDBayNews covered the vote and the campaign money earlier this month. The text of the amendment deserves its own read.

Chapter 881 of the 2026 Laws changes Article III in two places. Section 4 now applies only to Senate and House of Delegates districts. The rest of the section is unchanged: adjoining territory, compactness, substantially equal population, and regard for natural boundaries. Those rules now cover legislative districts and nothing else.

A new section 62 does two things. It says the General Assembly “shall have the power to grant original jurisdiction” to the Supreme Court of Maryland to review a congressional plan. It also provides that nothing in the constitution supplies criteria for the boundaries of a congressional plan. So lawmakers may send a challenge to the court. The court would have no state constitutional standard to apply when it got there.

Federal law still applies. The bill’s preamble says congressional districting remains subject to the U.S. Constitution and federal law. What disappears is the state-level check. Maryland Matters reported the change would all but eliminate voters’ ability to challenge future maps at the state level.

House Majority Leader David Moon, a Montgomery County Democrat, put the effect plainly after the election. He said Question 3 lets lawmakers approach the lines with “a little bit of a clean slate” because it reduces concerns that a map could be struck down in court.

The ballot wording drew its own ruling. On Sept. 3, the Supreme Court of Maryland held that a clause saying congressional criteria would be “determined by applicable federal laws” was misleading and violated due process. The court did not remove the question. It rejected the single-subject argument and reversed two circuit courts that had blocked the measure. It then directed that the bill’s purpose paragraph replace the disputed text.

The vote was 5-2. Justice Steven Gould dissented, joined by Senior Justice Glenn T. Harrell. Gould wrote that an average voter would not learn from the rewritten question that a yes vote eliminates rights now held under the Declaration of Rights. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hershey Jr., a Republican and a plaintiff in one of the cases, said the revised wording “fails to fully explain the amendment’s true effect.”

Gov. Wes Moore’s campaign put more than $1 million of its own money into pro-Question 3 ads. “Donald Trump does not get to control elections,” Moore said before the vote. The question lost ground where a map would land. It failed to win a majority in all 10 counties fully inside the 1st District.

No map exists yet. Moore said he wants new congressional maps after the General Assembly convenes in January. WMAR reported he stopped short of saying he wants an 8-0 map. Moon said redistricting should not be the legislature’s top priority in January and that new maps couldn’t be used until 2028 anyway. Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, did not commit to new maps or a timeline. Democrats hold seven of the state’s eight U.S. House seats. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican, holds the eighth.

Supporters describe the amendment as a response to redistricting in other states. That is a political argument, and the text doesn’t depend on it. The text gives the legislature the pen, and through section 62 it also decides whether any court gets to review what the pen produces.

What to Watch

State canvassers are scheduled to certify the general election results Dec. 3. The 2027 General Assembly session convenes Jan. 13 and runs through April 12. Watch for whether a congressional map bill is introduced, and whether lawmakers use the jurisdiction clause in section 62.

Sources.

Chapter 881 (House Bill 2100), 2026 Laws of Maryland. Per curiam order, Supreme Court of Maryland, Sept. 3, 2026. State Board of Elections unofficial Question 3 results, refreshed Nov. 20, 2026, and its ballot questions page. Maryland State Archives, 2027 session dates. Maryland Matters: Nov. 3 Question 3 coverage, Moore on new maps, Nov. 4, Harris and the 1st District and the Sept. 3 ruling story. The Baltimore Banner on the Question 3 result and the Sept. 3 ruling. WMAR-2 on next steps. Fox Baltimore on the Sept. 3 ruling. MDBayNews: Nov. 3 and Nov. 11, 2026.