The decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to award Purple Hearts to two West Virginia National Guard members ambushed in Washington, D.C. is already drawing criticism from predictable corners. But strip away the noise, and the decision reflects a necessary acknowledgment of how warfare, service, and sacrifice have changed in the modern era.

In November, Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot while serving in uniform near the White House. Beckstrom later died from her injuries; Wolfe survived but suffered severe wounds. Both were deployed in the nation’s capital as part of ongoing federal security operations — not as ceremonial guards, but as armed service members assigned to protect the seat of American government.

That context matters.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded or killed by hostile action. Critics argue that because the attack occurred on U.S. soil — and not in a traditional overseas combat zone — it stretches the definition of “enemy action.” But that argument relies on a battlefield concept that no longer reflects reality.

America’s enemies no longer operate solely abroad. They do not always wear uniforms. And they do not limit their violence to foreign theaters.

The guardsmen were targeted precisely because they were uniformed members of the U.S. military performing a security mission at one of the most symbolically significant locations in the country. The attacker did not stumble into a random act of violence; he attacked service members standing watch over the republic. That distinction places this incident squarely within the moral purpose of the Purple Heart — recognition of wounds sustained in service to the nation under hostile fire.

This is not without precedent. After the 2015 Chattanooga shooting, in which a gunman attacked military facilities and killed service members, the Pentagon ultimately determined the victims were eligible for the Purple Heart after reevaluating outdated standards. That decision reflected an understanding that the line between foreign and domestic threats had blurred — an understanding that has only become more relevant since.

The debate over this award is not really about medals. It is about whether America is willing to acknowledge that its servicemembers now face combat-level threats in places once assumed to be safe. National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. are not tourists. They are part of the nation’s layered defense posture, responding to years of instability, elevated threat levels, and persistent security concerns in the capital.

If a soldier wounded overseas is deserving of honor for standing the line against hostile force, then a soldier wounded defending the capital deserves no less.

Awarding the Purple Heart in this case does not cheapen the medal. It preserves its meaning by applying it honestly to modern conditions. Failing to do so would signal to the men and women tasked with domestic security that their sacrifices somehow count for less — a message no serious nation should send.

Secretary Hegseth’s decision recognizes a simple truth: the battlefield has changed, but service and sacrifice have not. Whether under fire abroad or ambushed at home, those who bleed in defense of the United States deserve to be honored accordingly.