Over the weekend, conservative activist Kenneth Rosa appeared on a local radio program to outline what he believes is an accelerating pattern in American politics: elections are no longer just about policy direction, but about who controls the machinery of prosecution.

His argument—shared widely online—may sound alarmist to critics. But stripped of rhetoric, it taps into a concern that has been steadily growing across the center-right: whether federal and state law enforcement institutions are being drawn deeper into partisan conflict, and what that means for democratic legitimacy.

This is not a defense of wrongdoing, nor a claim that politicians should be immune from the law. It is a warning about precedent, incentives, and the quiet erosion of trust.

The Core Fear: Elections as a Trigger for Prosecution

Rosa’s central claim is straightforward: if Republicans lose control of Congress, a second impeachment effort against Donald Trump would be inevitable, followed by renewed criminal exposure for Trump allies and associates. Whether or not one accepts that prediction, the underlying anxiety deserves examination.

Over the last decade, Americans have watched a steady expansion of criminal investigations involving political figures—across parties, but with a growing perception of asymmetry. From congressional subpoenas to state-level prosecutions, politics increasingly feels like a zero-sum contest where losing power carries personal legal risk.

That perception alone is corrosive.

Law Enforcement and the Appearance of Partisanship

Much of the distrust centers on institutions meant to be neutral: the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the attorneys general who wield enormous discretion.

Under Attorney General Merrick Garland, the DOJ insisted repeatedly that politics played no role in charging decisions related to January 6 or election-related cases. Yet optics matter in a constitutional republic. When hundreds of defendants are charged in ideologically charged cases, while other alleged abuses—whether involving government spending, administrative misconduct, or selective enforcement—appear untouched, public confidence erodes.

A justice system does not have to be corrupt to be distrusted. It only has to look uneven.

January 6 and the Question of Proportionality

Rosa’s post devotes significant attention to January 6 prosecutions, noting the scale of arrests and sentences. Many Americans—including center-right voters who condemned the riot—have nonetheless questioned whether pretrial detention practices, sentencing disparities, and years-long delays crossed from accountability into deterrence by spectacle.

The concern is not that crimes went unpunished, but that punishment became symbolic—intended to send a political message rather than simply uphold the law.

When justice is perceived as messaging, it stops being justice.

The “Next Turn” Problem

Perhaps the most sobering element of this debate is not what has already happened, but what it incentivizes next.

If one party believes prosecutors can be used—directly or indirectly—to neutralize political opponents, the temptation to respond in kind becomes overwhelming once power shifts. That is how republics decay: not through a single coup, but through escalating retaliation that no side knows how to stop.

Center-right voters are not asking for immunity. They are asking for symmetry, restraint, and institutional humility.

Why This Matters Beyond Trump

This conversation is bigger than Trump, Garland, or the 2026 midterms.

A country where elections determine not just policy but personal liberty is a country heading toward permanent instability. Voters stop trusting outcomes. Candidates stop conceding. Institutions stop commanding respect.

Democracy cannot survive on prosecutions alone.

A Center-Right Bottom Line

The United States does not need fewer laws. It needs fewer incentives to weaponize them.

If America is to step back from the edge, leaders in both parties must reaffirm a simple principle: losing an election is not a criminal offense, and winning one is not a license to punish.

Without that understanding, no election—midterm or presidential—will ever truly settle anything again.