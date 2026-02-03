The Thunder Report

Bruce Eden
Feb 3

If Democrats want to use lawfare to win elections or scare away strong potential opposing candidates, the opposition MUST move to dismiss the lawfare on grounds that the Democrats have NO STANDING (Like they did when the 2020 election was challenged in numerous states and voting locales), and filing motions to strike on grounds that the complaints are scandalous, impertinent, defamatory, and are being used to abuse the litigant(s). I have not seen motions to strike and/or dismiss on cases brought like this, including President Trump when lawfare was being used against him.

