Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
9h

If anyone thinks they are corrupt now, just wait until they have absolute power.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture