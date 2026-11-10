$2 BILLION IN RIOT DAMAGE, FEDERAL OFFICERS ATTACKED, REPUBLICAN OFFICES FIREBOMBED, AND CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATED — THE POLITICAL VIOLENCE CONVERSATION CANNOT BEGIN AND END WITH JANUARY 6

For nearly six years, Democrats have repeatedly invoked January 6 as a defining example of American political violence.

But the country has witnessed years of other violence, including riots that devastated businesses, attacks on federal officers, firebombings targeting Republican-associated properties, and the assassination of a prominent conservative activist.

Some of these incidents have documented connections to left-wing political grievances. Others reveal something equally disturbing: online communities willing to excuse, celebrate, or romanticize killers when their victims represent an unpopular political or economic establishment.

The complete record deserves attention.

THE 2020 RIOTS: BILLIONS IN DESTRUCTION

▪️ $2 BILLION+ IN INSURED LOSSES: Property Claim Services estimated that the nationwide unrest following George Floyd’s death caused more than $2 billion in insured property losses, making it the costliest civil disorder in American insurance history.

▪️ 140 CITIES: Demonstrations and unrest spread to approximately 140 additional American cities. National Guard personnel were deployed in at least 21 states and Washington, D.C.

▪️ MINNEAPOLIS: On May 28, 2020, rioters overran and burned the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct. Federal arson prosecutions followed, with approximately $12 million in restitution connected to the destruction.

▪️ PORTLAND: Federal officers endured months of attacks involving fireworks, lasers, chemicals, and heavy objects around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

▪️ MORE THAN 350 OFFICER INJURIES: The Government Accountability Office documented over 350 injuries reported by federal agencies during Portland operations between June 26 and September 30, 2020.

▪️ $2.3 MILLION IN FEDERAL PROPERTY DAMAGE: Federal facilities in Oregon sustained approximately $2.3 million in damage, including $1.6 million at the Portland courthouse.

▪️ BUSINESSES DEVASTATED: Rioting, looting, and arson destroyed property, disrupted employment, and left business owners and communities facing enormous financial losses.

These were not merely heated political disagreements.

People committed arson. Police officers were attacked. Businesses were destroyed.

Calling an incident a protest does not erase the crimes committed during it.

JANUARY 6: THE NUMBERS DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO EMPHASIZE

▪️ $2.8 MILLION+ IN ESTIMATED LOSSES: The Justice Department reported that losses arising from the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack exceeded $2.8 million.

▪️ APPROXIMATELY 140 OFFICERS ASSAULTED: More than 80 Capitol Police officers and 60 Metropolitan Police officers were assaulted.

▪️ CONGRESS DISRUPTED: The attack interrupted certification of the 2020 presidential election.

▪️ 1,583 DEFENDANTS CHARGED: Federal authorities conducted one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.

▪️ 1,270 CONVICTIONS: More than 1,000 defendants pleaded guilty, while others were convicted through trials or stipulated proceedings.

▪️ PRESIDENTIAL CLEMENCY: On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations covering more than 1,500 January 6 defendants.

NOW CONSIDER THE FINANCIAL CONTRAST.

More than $2 BILLION in insured losses during the 2020 unrest.

More than $2.8 MILLION in estimated losses arising from the Capitol attack.

The reported figures differ by more than 700 to 1.

They measure different things: a multi-state period of insured civil-unrest losses versus a narrower federal estimate for one attack, excluding some broader government expenses.

Nevertheless, the enormous scale of the 2020 destruction deserves its own accounting.

January 6 involved serious crimes, including assaults on police officers.

So did the 2020 riots.

Why should the national political conversation remain dominated by one event while the victims of other episodes struggle to receive comparable attention?

AND THE VIOLENCE DIDN’T END IN 2020.

2025: TESLA DEALERSHIPS AND REPUBLICAN HEADQUARTERS TARGETED

After Elon Musk became a prominent figure in the Trump administration, Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging infrastructure were targeted in politically charged attacks.

In New Mexico, federal prosecutors charged Jamison Wagner in connection with firebombing attacks on a Tesla dealership in February and Republican Party headquarters in March.

Investigators documented incendiary devices, damaged vehicles, and graffiti, including anti-Musk messages.

A political disagreement with Trump or Musk cannot justify firebombing businesses or Republican offices.

These charges are serious, and they must be adjudicated in court.

2025: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATED — AND SOME CELEBRATED

On September 10, 2025, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was a husband, a father, and one of the most recognizable conservative organizers in America.

Utah prosecutors say accused shooter Tyler Robinson targeted Kirk because of his political positions, including his opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender-rights policies.

Investigators cited evidence of Robinson’s increasing hostility toward Kirk and his politics. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also described information suggesting Robinson had developed left-wing political views.

Robinson faces a capital murder prosecution and is presumed innocent until convicted.

But the reaction to Kirk’s killing exposed another problem.

Some people on social media mocked the assassination, celebrated his death or suggested his political beliefs made him deserving of murder.

Reuters documented more than 600 Americans who faced employment-related disciplinary actions following their comments about Kirk’s assassination. Some comments celebrated or mocked the killing; others were criticism of Kirk’s politics rather than endorsements of violence.

One particularly disturbing reaction expressed the sentiment that Kirk’s death was only the beginning.

Political disagreement had become justification for celebrating a man’s murder.

That deserves condemnation, not excuses.

2024–2026: LUIGI MANGIONE AND THE CELEBRATION OF A CORPORATE EXECUTIVE’S MURDER

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4, 2024.

Instead of universal condemnation, accused killer Luigi Mangione became an online celebrity in some communities.

Supporters created fan merchandise, celebrated his appearance, and framed him as a symbol of resistance against the health insurance industry.

On August 14, 2026, Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking offenses resulting in Thompson’s death and admitted that he deliberately shot and killed him.

His federal sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

Criticism of health insurance companies is legitimate.

Celebrating the deliberate killing of an executive because of anger at his industry is something entirely different.

Anti-corporate sentiment is not automatically a far-left identity, but the rhetoric surrounding Mangione’s online following raises serious questions about the willingness of some activists to romanticize violence against perceived class enemies.

2023–2026: LINDSAY CLANCY AND THE VICTIMS TOO OFTEN LOST IN THE DEBATE

Lindsay Clancy was charged in connection with the deaths of her three young children in Massachusetts in January 2023.

Her defense argues that postpartum psychiatric illness affected her criminal responsibility. Prosecutors have disputed that explanation.

Her first trial ended in a September 2026 mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

She has not been convicted.

The case attracted substantial online support and fundraising for her family, including efforts that raised more than $1 million.

Support for a legal defense does not establish political extremism or approval of child murder.

But the public must not allow fascination with an accused defendant to overshadow the three children who died.

Their lives deserve at least as much attention as the arguments surrounding their mother’s mental state.

2023: SIX MURDERED AT NASHVILLE’S COVENANT SCHOOL

On March 27, 2023, Audrey Hale killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The victims included three 9-year-old students.

Police documented Hale’s transgender identity, but the department’s completed 2025 investigation determined that the primary motive was notoriety rather than political or religious ideology.

That finding does not lessen the brutality of the attack.

It does establish why investigators must examine the actual evidence of motive rather than treating identity alone as proof of political affiliation.

2025: CHILDREN MURDERED DURING CATHOLIC SCHOOL MASS

On August 27, 2025, Robin Westman opened fire during Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Seventeen others were injured.

The attack devastated a religious and school community.

Police described the attacker as obsessed with previous mass shootings and expressing hatred toward numerous groups.

Court records documented Westman’s female gender identity, but investigators did not establish that the attack represented a broader transgender political movement.

The question that should concern everyone is how someone displaying such hatred and fascination with mass murder was able to carry out an attack against defenseless children.

2026: ANTI-ICE ACTIVISTS ACCUSED OF TARGETING FEDERAL OFFICERS

On June 16, 2026, the Justice Department announced charges against 15 members and associates of Direct Action Minnesota, an activist organization federal prosecutors described as having connections to antifa.

The indictment included allegations of conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers, interstate stalking, threats, solicitation of violence, assaults, and destruction of government property.

The charges remain allegations, and the defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

But this is a direct example of federal authorities alleging coordinated, politically motivated actions against immigration enforcement officers.

Opposition to deportation policy is protected political speech.

Threatening, stalking or assaulting federal officers is not.

THE UNANSWERED ACCOUNTABILITY QUESTIONS

The record now includes:

▪️ Billions in losses from the 2020 riots.

▪️ A police precinct burned in Minneapolis.

▪️ Hundreds of reported federal officer injuries during Portland’s unrest.

▪️ Repeated attacks on a federal courthouse.

▪️ Firebombings targeting Tesla property and Republican Party headquarters.

▪️ An alleged politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk.

▪️ Online celebrations of Kirk’s death and Brian Thompson’s killer.

▪️ Murdered children in Nashville, Minneapolis, and Massachusetts whose deaths demand attention without ideological exploitation.

▪️ Federal indictments alleging coordinated attacks on immigration enforcement officers.

And, yes, January 6.

Not every incident has the same motive. Not every perpetrator belongs to the same political movement.

But several have explicit political connections, including hostility toward conservatives, opposition to immigration enforcement, and attacks on Republican-associated targets.

Those connections should be examined without euphemisms.

So should the activists who celebrate murder when they despise the victim.

The accountability questions are straightforward.

Why has January 6 received years of sustained political attention while the economic destruction of 2020 is so rarely examined on the same scale?

How many rioters who assaulted officers or destroyed property were prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned?

How much restitution was ordered, and how much was actually paid?

Which elected officials minimized violence associated with causes they otherwise supported?

Who publicly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and who condemned those celebrations?

Why did Luigi Mangione attract admirers even after evidence established that Brian Thompson had been deliberately targeted and killed?

And will Democrats who demand accountability from Republicans hold violent actors associated with left-wing political causes to the same standards?

THE BOTTOM LINE

January 6 cannot become a political shield against examining every other episode of violence.

No one gets a free pass for attacking police, burning businesses, threatening political opponents, murdering public figures or targeting innocent children.

There are documented examples of politically motivated violence connected to far-left grievances. Those examples deserve investigation, prosecution when the evidence supports charges, and public scrutiny.

America’s political leaders should stop treating accountability as something reserved for their opponents.

The victims of 2020 matter.

The officers injured in Portland matter.

Charlie Kirk and Brian Thompson matter.

The children killed in schools, churches and homes matter.

And the officers assaulted on January 6 matter.

Political violence should be judged by the conduct and evidence—not by whether the perpetrator or victim fits a preferred political narrative.

The entire record belongs in the national conversation.