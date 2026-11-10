Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
8h

Democrats have solely committed the political violence. If the current crop of Demo-Crazies/Islamists/Communists/Socialists decide they want to continue to violate our rights like they did under the China Joe Biden Administration, the Democrats' political violence will look like a picnic.

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