How an Organized Anti-ICE Network Mirrors Insurgent Command Structures

By Thunder Report Staff — Investigative Exposé

Publicly available statements, open-source posts, and expert analysis now point to something far more serious than protest activity in Minneapolis. What has emerged is a coordinated obstruction network that tracks federal officers, relays movements in real time, assigns operational roles, enforces communications discipline, and escalates from surveillance to physical interference.

This is not spontaneous activism. It is a parallel command-and-control infrastructure operating domestically against federal law enforcement.

Executive Summary

The activity targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis exhibits cell-based organization , role specialization , and operational security practices consistent with low-level insurgent tradecraft.

Participants use encrypted communications , geographic compartmentalization , vetting , and timed deletions —methods designed to limit attribution and frustrate investigation.

The political environment in Minnesota has restricted cooperation with federal enforcement , forcing ICE into exposed public operations that are then exploited by organized networks.

Expert assessment from a retired U.S. Special Forces officer warns that mislabeling this activity delays response and allows infrastructure to harden.

What Public Information Shows

Across social platforms and open channels, participants and amplifiers describe:

Encrypted group coordination segmented by geography (“zones” or “cells”)

Dedicated roles (spotters, dispatchers, plate checkers, coordinators)

Real-time vectoring of participants toward federal activity

Structured reporting on officer movements and vehicles

Vetting and compartmentalization for access to higher-risk functions

Message hygiene (rotations, deletions) to reduce traceability

Taken together, these elements form a distributed network designed to remain below the kinetic threshold while imposing friction on federal operations.

Named Actors (Public Figures & Public Analysts)

Thunder Report names only public officials and public-facing analysts whose statements and roles are already a matter of record.

Eric Schwalm

A retired Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) with extensive counterinsurgency experience overseas. Schwalm has publicly assessed the Minneapolis activity as “low-level insurgency infrastructure”, citing familiar patterns: spotters, disciplined comms, OPSEC hygiene, role specialization, redundancy, and narrative control. He warns that once such systems exist, they do not self-deescalate.

Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota. Walz has repeatedly criticized ICE operations while Minnesota maintains policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The result is an operational paradox: ICE is pushed out of controlled environments and into public settings where organized obstruction is easier. Walz is also the face of substantial fraud being committed in the state.

Peggy Flanagan

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota. Flanagan became a focal point in public discourse as the issue escalated, underscoring the political sensitivity surrounding federal enforcement and the state’s posture toward ICE. She is alleged to be a participant in the Signal channels coordinating the violent protests.

Roles & Handles (Conventions Used)

To remain precise and publishable, Thunder Report references non-public individuals by role or handle where applicable:

“Admin” — oversees encrypted groups, controls access, enforces OPSEC

“Dispatcher” — routes participants toward locations in real time

“Spotter / Chaser” — identifies and tracks suspected federal vehicles

“Plate Checker” — logs vehicle identifiers into shared records

“Verifier” — confirms sightings and elevates reports

“Narrative Amplifier” — frames events and distributes coordinated messaging

This convention reflects the functional reality of the network without imputing unverified identities.

Why This Is Not Protest

Counterinsurgency doctrine distinguishes dissent from organized resistance by structure and intent. Peaceful protest does not require:

encrypted cells,

vetted access,

redundancy and compartmentalization,

real-time dispatch,

or systematic tracking of officers.

These features exist to deny lawful authority freedom of action while preserving plausible deniability. That is the defining line this activity crosses.

The Information War Layer

Public commentary reveals a coordinated effort to control narrative space—rapid framing before facts settle, selective omission of provocations, and immediate attribution of blame to federal authorities. This layer is critical: it normalizes obstruction while portraying enforcement as illegitimate.

As Schwalm notes, successful insurgent systems prioritize information dominance to force overreaction, shape public sympathy, and avoid a single center of gravity.

The License-Plate Question

There are recurring public claims that vehicle information is being corroborated or cross-checked through sympathetic channels. Thunder Report emphasizes: there is no confirmed evidence of misuse of official DMV or law-enforcement databases.

However, the belief among participants that such access exists—and the confidence with which they act—creates a dangerous environment. If proven, any misuse would constitute serious criminal and civil-rights violations.

The ICE Paradox

Minnesota’s policy posture restricts jail cooperation, detainers, and information sharing—then criticizes ICE for conducting public arrests. This forces exposure and creates the conditions that organized networks exploit. It mirrors a classic tactic: deny secure operating space, then contest every movement.

Why Labels Matter

Schwalm draws a direct lesson from overseas operations: delaying accurate labels delays resources and response. Calling this “activism” when it functions as organized obstruction allows infrastructure to metastasize.

Conclusion

ICE agents are executing federal law enacted by Congress and upheld by the courts. An organized effort to track, harass, obstruct, and intimidate those agents—using encrypted command structures and disciplined tradecraft—constitutes a direct challenge to federal authority.

The question confronting leadership is not ideological. It is operational:

Will the rule of law be enforced uniformly, or will parallel power structures be allowed to harden in plain sight?