Democrats spent weeks condemning conservative organizations for hosting parallel political events — warning ominously about “norm erosion,” “threats to democracy,” and “undermining trust in institutions.” Now, with Donald Trump back in the White House after winning the 2024 election, many of those same voices are proudly promoting their own alternative to one of the most fundamental democratic traditions in the country: the State of the Union.

They’re calling it the “People’s State of the Union.”

Let’s be honest about what this actually is.

This is not civic education.

This is not neutral public engagement.

And it certainly isn’t some spontaneous grassroots exercise in democratic renewal.

It is a coordinated, donor-backed political spectacle designed to delegitimize the presidency they lost — again — and to keep their base in a permanent state of outrage.

Parallel Institutions, Selective Outrage

When conservative groups host alternative political programming, Democrats frame it as dangerous and destabilizing. When Democratic members of Congress partner with organizations like MoveOn and MeidasTouch to stage a rival “State of the Union,” it’s suddenly rebranded as moral leadership.

That double standard is not accidental. It reflects a deeper problem: for today’s Democratic leadership, democracy is acceptable only when outcomes align with their preferences.

The American system allows for dissent. It encourages debate. But it also relies on shared civic rituals that affirm legitimacy — including the peaceful acceptance of election results and respect for constitutional processes.

Creating a rival “State of the Union” is not dissent. It is a symbolic refusal to accept the authority of a duly elected president.

Permanent Resistance as Political Strategy

Since losing the White House in 2024, Democratic leadership has struggled to pivot from resistance mode back to governance. Instead of recalibrating policy arguments or reconnecting with voters who rejected them, they have doubled down on theatrics.

Every speech is framed as an emergency.

Every election loss is portrayed as a threat to democracy itself.

Every institutional norm becomes optional when politically inconvenient.

This approach is not sustainable — and it is corrosive.

Democracy cannot function if one party treats electoral defeat as illegitimate by default. Nor can it survive if public trust is continually eroded by leaders who insist that institutions only work when they are in charge.

Undermining the Presidency Undermines the Republic

Criticizing a president is fair game. Presidents should be challenged, scrutinized, and opposed when warranted. But there is a difference between criticism and delegitimization.

When elected officials organize a competing “State of the Union” explicitly designed to counter the sitting president’s address, they are not strengthening democracy. They are weakening it — by signaling to millions of Americans that the presidency itself is conditional, provisional, and disposable when their side loses.

That message does not promote unity, accountability, or civic engagement. It promotes cynicism and instability.

The Irony Democrats Refuse to Acknowledge

Democrats spent years warning that Donald Trump would undermine democratic norms.

Yet here they are, staging parallel institutions, dismissing electoral outcomes, and encouraging permanent opposition rather than constitutional opposition.

If democracy is truly resilient, it does not require constant spectacle to survive.

If democratic freedom is truly strong, it does not need alternative “States of the Union” to justify itself.

The American people voted. The result was clear. And the presidency belongs to Donald Trump — whether his critics like it or not.

Democracy means living with outcomes you didn’t choose.

Anything less is not resistance. It’s refusal.