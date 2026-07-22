Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
2h

Every other state says that only judges can conduct these hearings and sign orders, especially protective orders. Commissioners have no authority to do so. They are nothing but administrative agents. There is no immunity from suit when acting in administrative/ministerial capacity.

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