Part 3 of 3

Parts one and two of this column laid out a diagnosis — American soccer’s pipeline is built to produce college recruits, not technical players, and it gatekeeps talent through cost — and a market-based fix, borrowing baseball’s affiliate structure and Europe’s sell-on economics to build the ladder the U.S. doesn’t have. Morocco is worth a third installment on its own, because it already solved the same two problems this series has been describing. It just didn’t use a market to do it. It used the state.

Morocco already solved the same two problems this series has been describing. It just didn’t use a market to do it. It used the state.

A Strategy, Not an Industry

Morocco’s transformation traces back to a specific date: the 2008 Skhirat Sports Conference, where King Mohammed VI laid out a long-term national football strategy. The first pillar wasn’t talent identification. It was governance — a national department for financial control that helped clean up and professionalize Moroccan football’s finances. Only after that came the infrastructure spending: thousands of free, open “proximity fields” built across the country specifically to drive mass participation, the opposite of a system where a kid’s first touch on an organized field comes with a $3,250 invoice.

The first pillar wasn’t talent identification. It was governance.

That ordering matters. The U.S. pipeline, as Parts one and two described, built the expensive, exclusive layer first — travel clubs, showcases, ODP — and never built the free, accessible layer underneath it. Morocco built the accessible layer first, as public infrastructure, and let the elite tier grow out of it.

Morocco built the accessible layer first, as public infrastructure, and let the elite tier grow out of it.

The Academy That Charges Nothing

The centerpiece is the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, opened in 2010 and funded initially through royal and private investment. It solves the exact gatekeeping problem Robert Kurth described in Part 1 — not by regulating who gets to select talent, but by removing cost as a filter entirely. Roughly 90 percent of the academy’s players come from low-income families, and the academy runs a nationwide network of local scouting cells that search for standout players as young as six. This year it enrolled about 121 boys aged 12 to 18 from across the country, including rural areas and the Western Sahara — regions a pay-to-play showcase circuit would never reach.

A kid is found by a scout, not by whether his family can afford club dues.

There’s no equivalent of a non-refundable commitment fee here. A kid is found by a scout, not by whether his family can afford club dues, and once he’s in, the academy is free.

The academy is free.

Education as Non-Negotiable

The academy treats schooling as inseparable from training, not a tradeoff against it.

The academy treats schooling as inseparable from training, not a tradeoff against it. Players have maintained a 100-percent high school graduation rate over the past decade, on the reasoning that a career-ending injury is always possible, and a diploma gives a player a path forward regardless. The daily schedule reflects that: class starting at 8:15, a morning training session, more class after lunch, then a second training block, and study time before dinner. It’s the full-time, dual-track model Clay Travis and Karoumia’s academy comparisons gestured at in Part 2 — sport and education running on parallel tracks inside a single institution, rather than a four-year either/or choice made at eighteen.

Sport and education run on parallel tracks inside a single institution, rather than a four-year either/or choice made at eighteen.

The Results Are Current, Not Historical

This isn’t a decades-old success story coasting on reputation. Four academy-trained players started for Morocco’s 2022 World Cup squad that reached the semifinals — the first African nation ever to do so. Four academy-trained players also started for Morocco’s under-20 team that won the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the first title of its kind for an Arab nation. Roughly 26 academy graduates have started in Morocco’s top domestic division over the years, with about 30 more competing in Europe. And the pipeline is delivering again in real time: Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 to reach the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first African nation ever to reach the World Cup’s final eight in back-to-back tournaments. Morocco faces France — the team that beat them in the 2022 semifinal — on July 9 in Boston.

The domestic academy supplies the base; the diaspora strategy supplies additional top-end talent the domestic system alone couldn’t produce fast enough.

Morocco layers a second strategy on top of the homegrown pipeline: aggressively recruiting dual nationals who developed inside Europe’s academies but hold Moroccan heritage. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, and Nayef Aguerd all came through elite European academies before representing Morocco internationally. The domestic academy supplies the base; the diaspora strategy supplies additional top-end talent that the domestic system alone couldn’t produce fast enough.

Two Roads to the Same Fix

Here’s the part worth sitting with. Morocco and the market-based model proposed in Part 2 are aimed at the identical target — separating talent identification from a family’s ability to pay, and giving a young player a real institutional pathway instead of a recruiting funnel — but they get there through opposite mechanisms.

Develop the best, not the wealthiest.

The European model this column has been describing runs on incentives: clubs profit from developing and selling talent, so they have a direct financial reason to find the kid who can’t afford to pay. Morocco runs on direct public investment: the state simply funds the access layer and removes cost from the equation entirely, backed by royal and private capital rather than a sell-on market. One is a market solving a coordination problem. The other is a government deciding the market wasn’t going to solve it fast enough on its own.

One is a market solving a coordination problem. The other is a government deciding the market wasn’t going to solve it fast enough on its own.

The U.S. doesn’t have to pick a single ideological lane to fix this.

Both work. That’s the point. The U.S. doesn’t have to pick a single ideological lane to fix this — a domestic accessible layer (public fields, low-cost regional clubs), a sell-on/training-compensation mechanism to fund it privately, and a results-driven diaspora strategy for dual nationals could all run simultaneously, the way they already do in Morocco. What the U.S. can’t keep doing is what it’s doing now: no free accessible layer, no sell-on incentive, and a recruiting funnel that filters for a family’s bank account before it ever filters for talent.

What the U.S. can’t keep doing is what it’s doing now: no free accessible layer, no sell-on incentive, and a recruiting funnel that filters for a family’s bank account before it ever filters for talent.

Sources: Al Jazeera, “How Morocco became a football powerhouse,” aljazeera.com. The Arab Weekly, “Eyeing global stage, Morocco’s elite Mohammed VI Football Academy nurtures next generation,” thearabweekly.com. Wikipedia, “Mohammed VI Football Academy.” CAFOnline, “Inside Morocco’s football revolution: The academy producing AFCON stars,” cafonline.com. Morocco World News, “FIFA Agent: Morocco’s Mohammed VI Football Academy Fuels Rise of Young Talent” and “Morocco to the Quarter-finals: The Reason Behind the Rise of Moroccan Football,” moroccoworldnews.com.