Oh, Trump! Oh, that Trump!

He’s the talk of the town!

Every morning they wake up

and write it all down.

He did THIS! He did THAT!

He signed THAT! He signed THIS!

There is nothing he’s done

that they haven’t dismissed.

He bombed over Iran —

the gas prices went up!

“It’s a crisis!” they cried,

“and it’s all in his cup!”

Never mind what we said

when we bombed in our day —

That was different, you see,

that was perfectly okay.

He demolished the East Wing!

He wants a ballroom!

He said “no government money!”

but now it goes zoom —

Six hundred million!

(We’re told. Might be more.)

He wants gold on the ceilings

and a big gilded floor.

He put his own name

on the Kennedy Center.

His name! In big letters!

Right there in the center!

Oh the horror! The shame!

Of a name, large and gleaming!

(They had never put names there —

well, not without scheming.)

A duck died in the Reflecting Pool!

Oh, the duck!

Some say it was chemicals,

some say just bad luck,

but the internet knew —

yes, the internet said —

That the president did it.

That duck would be dead.

He won’t sign the Senate bill!

Won’t sign it today!

“It passed!” screamed the Democrats,

“Sign it! Okay?!”

He said he had thoughts.

He said he might wait.

This, apparently, is

the downfall of the state.

He’s corrupted! He’s weaponized!

He’s rigging elections!

He controls all the ballots

through postal inspections!

He’s a fraudster! A grifter!

A danger to norms!

He once looked at the clouds

and they think he made storms.

“He’s not focused!” they cry,

“on the cost of your eggs!

He’s too busy with UFC

and triumphal arch pegs!”

(Sixty percent disapprove

of his economic track —

but Democrats, roughly as hated,

are right on their back.)

Now, I’m not here to say

if they’re right or they’re wrong.

Perhaps there’s some truth

scattered through the whole song.

But from sunup to sundown,

from Monday to Monday,

it’s Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!

every single day, one day.

Trump did this!

Trump did that!

Trump wore the wrong tie!

Trump looked at the cat!

Oh somewhere out there

is a Democrat crying

that Trump breathed too deeply

and therefore we’re dying.

And somewhere they’re holding

a five-alarm meeting

on the shape of the font

in his latest tweet-greeting.

So I’ll say it out plainly,

as Seuss might have said:

If Trump sneezed on a Tuesday,

they’d say freedom was dead.

And maybe — just maybe —

somewhere in the noise,

there’s a genuine grievance

lost under the voice.

But you’d never quite find it.

It’s buried too deep.

Beneath outrage and hot takes

and Democrats’ sleep.

The end.

(Until tomorrow, when he does something else.)