Oh, the Things That He Does! (According to Them)
A Poem in the Manner of Dr. Seuss, About Trump On the Loose.
Oh, Trump! Oh, that Trump!
He’s the talk of the town!
Every morning they wake up
and write it all down.
He did THIS! He did THAT!
He signed THAT! He signed THIS!
There is nothing he’s done
that they haven’t dismissed.
He bombed over Iran —
the gas prices went up!
“It’s a crisis!” they cried,
“and it’s all in his cup!”
Never mind what we said
when we bombed in our day —
That was different, you see,
that was perfectly okay.
He demolished the East Wing!
He wants a ballroom!
He said “no government money!”
but now it goes zoom —
Six hundred million!
(We’re told. Might be more.)
He wants gold on the ceilings
and a big gilded floor.
He put his own name
on the Kennedy Center.
His name! In big letters!
Right there in the center!
Oh the horror! The shame!
Of a name, large and gleaming!
(They had never put names there —
well, not without scheming.)
A duck died in the Reflecting Pool!
Oh, the duck!
Some say it was chemicals,
some say just bad luck,
but the internet knew —
yes, the internet said —
That the president did it.
That duck would be dead.
He won’t sign the Senate bill!
Won’t sign it today!
“It passed!” screamed the Democrats,
“Sign it! Okay?!”
He said he had thoughts.
He said he might wait.
This, apparently, is
the downfall of the state.
He’s corrupted! He’s weaponized!
He’s rigging elections!
He controls all the ballots
through postal inspections!
He’s a fraudster! A grifter!
A danger to norms!
He once looked at the clouds
and they think he made storms.
“He’s not focused!” they cry,
“on the cost of your eggs!
He’s too busy with UFC
and triumphal arch pegs!”
(Sixty percent disapprove
of his economic track —
but Democrats, roughly as hated,
are right on their back.)
Now, I’m not here to say
if they’re right or they’re wrong.
Perhaps there’s some truth
scattered through the whole song.
But from sunup to sundown,
from Monday to Monday,
it’s Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!
every single day, one day.
Trump did this!
Trump did that!
Trump wore the wrong tie!
Trump looked at the cat!
Oh somewhere out there
is a Democrat crying
that Trump breathed too deeply
and therefore we’re dying.
And somewhere they’re holding
a five-alarm meeting
on the shape of the font
in his latest tweet-greeting.
So I’ll say it out plainly,
as Seuss might have said:
If Trump sneezed on a Tuesday,
they’d say freedom was dead.
And maybe — just maybe —
somewhere in the noise,
there’s a genuine grievance
lost under the voice.
But you’d never quite find it.
It’s buried too deep.
Beneath outrage and hot takes
and Democrats’ sleep.
The end.
(Until tomorrow, when he does something else.)
This is why Trump survives scandals that would kill normal politicians. His enemies overplay every hand. They cannot distinguish policy disagreement from dictatorship, aesthetics from corruption, delay from collapse, or ordinary politics from constitutional doom. After ten years of five-alarm hysteria, voters hear the siren and assume another cable-news fire drill. That is the media’s self-inflicted wound. If everything is fascism, nothing is. If every headline is the end of democracy, people stop listening. Trump’s greatest political advantage is not perfection. It is the opposition’s addiction to panic, performance, and cartoon outrage.