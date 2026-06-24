Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is why Trump survives scandals that would kill normal politicians. His enemies overplay every hand. They cannot distinguish policy disagreement from dictatorship, aesthetics from corruption, delay from collapse, or ordinary politics from constitutional doom. After ten years of five-alarm hysteria, voters hear the siren and assume another cable-news fire drill. That is the media’s self-inflicted wound. If everything is fascism, nothing is. If every headline is the end of democracy, people stop listening. Trump’s greatest political advantage is not perfection. It is the opposition’s addiction to panic, performance, and cartoon outrage.

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