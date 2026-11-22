A Republican assemblyman’s report puts the annual cost to New Jersey taxpayers at $8.19 billion. Maryland has no comparable accounting, so we ran the numbers.

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, a Republican who represents parts of Ocean and Monmouth counties, released a report in August estimating that illegal immigration costs state and local taxpayers there $8.19 billion a year. The report puts that at more than $1,700 per New Jersey worker and more than $2,300 per household, which works out to roughly $11,100 for each of the 737,000 people it counts.

Maryland has nothing like it. We could not find a comparable accounting from any state agency or legislator here, and the last dedicated Maryland estimate is more than a decade old. So we took the New Jersey figures and applied them to Maryland’s numbers. The result is a rough estimate, not an audit. Even the low end runs into the billions.

What New Jersey counted

The report is the second edition of a study first released in May 2024, which put the cost at $7.3 billion and counted about 892,000 people. The new edition estimates about 737,000, so the total rose even as the headcount fell. It is overwhelmingly a schools number. K-12 education accounts for $7.14 billion, roughly 87 percent of the total.

The line items, as listed in the report:

K-12 education of U.S.-born children of illegal aliens: $5.86 billion

K-12 education of illegal alien minors: $1.28 billion

Public safety share: $515 million

General government administration share: $243 million

Cover All Kids medical coverage for alien minors: $169 million

Emergency hospital services: $72 million

The report applies New Jersey’s average per-pupil spending of $29,978 for 2023-24 to about 41,000 students in the country illegally and about 188,000 U.S.-born children with an illegal-alien parent. It leaves out English-learner and bilingual costs. The largest item is also the most disputed, because it includes U.S.-born children. That is a fair point of debate, but under Plyler v. Doe states cannot deny a public education to children because of immigration status, and the bill goes to state and local taxpayers either way.

The report acknowledges that its public safety and administration figures are population-based allocations, not identified program spending. It also says it is not a net analysis. It cites an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimate of $1.33 billion in state and local taxes paid in 2022, which it calls roughly 16 percent of its cost total, and notes that estimate rests on its own assumptions. New Jersey Globe noted that Kanitra’s calculations and methodology have not been independently verified.

What Maryland has on the books

The most recent Maryland-specific study we found came from the Federation for American Immigration Reform in May 2012. It estimated a cost of $1.86 billion a year, based on about 295,000 people as of 2010, or $910 a year for each household headed by a U.S. citizen. The American Immigration Council objected at the time to counting U.S.-born children, the same category that drives New Jersey’s total.

The population is larger now. The Migration Policy Institute estimates 373,000 unauthorized immigrants in Maryland as of mid-2023, about 6 percent of the state’s population by our math. Pew Research Center found Maryland was one of eight states whose unauthorized population grew by 75,000 or more from 2021 to 2023.

Running the numbers

We built four versions, from most conservative to least.

Here is how each piece is built.

School adjustment. Maryland’s state education department reports $19,704 in current expenses per pupil for 2023-24. The Census Bureau put New Jersey at $27,234 for fiscal 2024, which covers the same period. The two figures come from different sources and definitions, so the 28 percent gap is approximate. Because schools are 87 percent of New Jersey’s total, it matters.

Headcount. Kanitra’s 737,000 is well above the Migration Policy Institute’s 476,000 for New Jersey, and above Pew’s roughly 600,000 for 2023. That is why we show the scaling both ways. Maryland’s 373,000 is about 78 percent of the institute’s New Jersey figure.

Households. Maryland has 2,362,928 households, per the Census Bureau’s 2020-2024 estimate. New Jersey’s report puts its own figure at more than $2,300.

Where Maryland policy overlaps

New Jersey’s Cover All Kids line has a partial Maryland counterpart in the Healthy Babies Equity Act. Since July 1, 2023, Maryland Medicaid has covered pregnant noncitizens who would otherwise qualify. The Maryland Department of Health estimated about 6,000 pregnant noncitizens would be eligible in the first year. We have not priced it here.

MDBayNews has covered related ground before, including what the Maryland Dream Act costs and the backlash over new immigrant students in Montgomery County schools.

Limits of the estimate

Headcounts for this population vary by method, and the Maryland number is a mid-2023 snapshot. Pew has said its preliminary data showed continued growth into early 2024 and a decline in 2025, so the current figure may differ from the 2023 snapshot. These are also gross costs. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimated that undocumented immigrants in Maryland paid nearly $780 million in state and local taxes in 2022, though that estimate rests on a count of about 259,000 people, well below the Migration Policy Institute’s. The honest answer on Maryland’s real figure is that nobody in Annapolis has produced one.

What to Watch

Whether a legislator, the Department of Legislative Services or the Comptroller’s office asks for a Maryland-specific accounting when the General Assembly convenes in January. Also watch for updated Pew and Migration Policy Institute counts that reflect 2024 and 2025 enforcement.

Sources: Office of Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, Report on the Cost of Illegal Aliens to New Jerseyans, 2026 edition (August 2026), with coverage by New Jersey Globe, SaveJersey, Central Jersey Wire, Shore News Network and The Lakewood Scoop (Aug. 18, 2026); Kanitra’s 2024 edition (May 7, 2024); Federation for American Immigration Reform, The Costs of Illegal Immigration to Marylanders (May 17, 2012, via PR Newswire); American Immigration Council (May 23, 2012); Migration Policy Institute unauthorized population profiles for Maryland and New Jersey (2023 data); Pew Research Center (Aug. 21, 2025) and Axios (Aug. 21, 2025); U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts for Maryland (2025 estimates) and school finance release (May 7, 2026); Maryland State Department of Education, Selected Financial Data Part 3 (June 2026); Maryland Department of Health Provider Transmittal PT 54-23 and WYPR (May 17, 2023); Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy figures as reported by Patch; Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982). Maryland estimates are MDBayNews calculations from these inputs.