A Majority-Party “Victory”

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Wes Moore emerged from the 2026 Maryland General Assembly session declaring total victory Monday, issuing a press release celebrating the passage of his “entire legislative agenda.” The self-congratulatory tone was familiar. So was the silence on what the session didn’t address.

Moore’s four-bill package — the DECADE Act, the Maryland Transit & Housing Opportunity Act, the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act, and the Vax Act — cleared a General Assembly where Democrats hold commanding majorities in both chambers. Calling that a triumph of bipartisan governing, as the release implies, requires a generous definition of the word. A governor whose party controls the legislature and passes four bills is not a profile in coalition-building. It’s a scheduling achievement.

The Deficit Doesn’t Celebrate

The fanfare cannot obscure the structural fiscal crisis that the session left largely unresolved.

When Moore unveiled his $70.8 billion spending plan in January, nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services analysts told lawmakers the proposal “makes some progress” but still leaves billions in structural gaps over the next four years. Those aren’t the assessments of political opponents — they’re the state’s own budget watchdogs.

Maryland’s structural deficit stood at $753 million in fiscal 2025. It is now projected at roughly $1.2 billion in fiscal 2027 — a figure that ballooned by approximately 400 percent from an earlier estimate just months before. The governor has attributed much of the deterioration to federal policy, and Washington’s fiscal footprint on Maryland is real. But the state’s own spending trajectory tells a parallel story that no press release can paper over.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future spending is projected to exceed $3.7 billion annually by fiscal 2031, while its dedicated fund runs dry by fiscal 2028 — after which the general fund absorbs the full and growing burden. Counties are already backstopping what the state’s formula won’t cover: an estimated $1 billion annual shortfall in special education and $500 million in student transportation. Bond rating agencies have flagged concern over Maryland’s structural trajectory and noted the state’s rainy day fund, while at 8%, is thinner than most other AAA-rated states carry. The bill is coming. The victory press releases are not legal tender.

Solving a Problem That Doesn’t Exist

Moore’s marquee consumer bill — the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act — bans dynamic grocery pricing and restricts the use of consumer data to set individualized prices. The concept sounds alarming. The actual evidence for the problem it claims to solve is considerably thinner.

The Maryland Retailers Alliance stated flatly that grocery shelf prices are already the same for every customer regardless of identity, calling the premise of the legislation “simply inaccurate.” The Maryland Chamber of Commerce argued the bill functions as a blanket ban on data-driven pricing — not just price gouging, but any algorithmic pricing tool — and warned of unintended consequences for consumers. The Chamber of Progress said the law would threaten personalized coupons and loyalty discounts that currently save shoppers money. In other words: a bill marketed as protecting Maryland families from higher grocery bills may, in practice, eliminate the tools retailers use to lower them.

The broader context is worse. The 2026 state budget introduced more than $1.8 billion in new and increased taxes — including a new 3% levy on IT and data services. A government that raises taxes by nearly $2 billion in one session and then passes a law targeting a retail pricing practice that, by the industry’s own account, isn’t happening yet, is not a government focused on affordability. It’s a government focused on narrative.

Real Promise, Unresolved Doubts

The DECADE Act and the Transit & Housing Opportunity Act both contain legitimately promising provisions. Matching grants for high-growth infrastructure, RISE Zone revitalization, and transit-oriented housing development around rail corridors are sound uses of state economic tools — exactly the kind of supply-side thinking Maryland has too often neglected.

But economic development legislation doesn’t function in a vacuum. Its value is severely constrained when Maryland’s structural deficit continues pushing the state toward future tax increases and service cuts that drive away the businesses and residents these programs are designed to attract. Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey put it plainly this session: government has “out-sized itself,” and Maryland has reached the point where there’s more government than the economy can sustain. That’s not a talking point. It’s an actuarial observation.

The Vax Act and the Art of Positioning

The Vax Act — which empowers the Health Secretary to follow independent medical guidance on immunization policy — is framed in the press release as a bulwark against “shifting political headwinds.” One might ask what problem, specifically, Maryland’s immunization policy was experiencing before this session. The answer, as best as can be determined, is: not much. Presenting a largely precautionary administrative measure as a pillar of a legislative legacy is a tell. It suggests an administration more interested in the optics of action than in the hard work of governing through a genuine fiscal emergency.

The Bill Comes Due

Moore told Marylanders Monday that “we delivered real results.” What he did not say is that when the session ends, the structural deficit does not. Deficits are currently projected to climb toward $4 billion in the out-years. The Blueprint fund collapses in 2028. Bond analysts are watching.

Four bills through a one-party legislature, one of which fixes a grocery pricing problem the grocery industry says doesn’t exist, is not a record to celebrate — it’s a record to scrutinize. Maryland families deserved a session focused on structural solvency. What they got was a press release.

Sources: Governor’s Office press release, April 14, 2026; Maryland Matters; The Daily Record; Conduit Street/MACo; Maryland Governor Press for Predatory Pricing Legislation, Privacy Daily, March 3, 2026; CBS Baltimore