Newly surfaced ceremony photograph and three-hour on-the-record interview with retired Lt. Col. James Gottschling represent the most direct factual challenge yet to Governor Moore’s military biography

The Photograph

The officer who supervised Wes Moore during his Afghanistan deployment says the governor did not receive a Bronze Star at the end of his tour — and that a story Moore has told for years about a fallen soldier cannot be true.

Retired Army Lt. Col. James “Jamie” Gottschling, Moore’s first-line supervisor during the 2005-2006 deployment with the 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, provided Spotlight on Maryland with a photograph taken March 1, 2006, at Forward Operating Base Salerno. The photograph shows Moore standing in formation at an end-of-tour awards ceremony. The medal pinned to his desert uniform is an Army Commendation Medal — not a Bronze Star.

“The picture clearly shows Moore receiving an ARCOM, not a Bronze Star,” Gottschling said.

The officer who supervised Wes Moore during his Afghanistan deployment says the governor did not receive a Bronze Star at the end of his tour — and that a story Moore has told for years about a fallen soldier cannot be true.

The Bronze Star Timeline

The photograph lands at the center of a controversy Moore has carried since 2022. Spotlight on Maryland has concluded that Moore claimed to a White House Fellows selection committee that he had received a Bronze Star, and allowed that claim to stand publicly for nearly two decades without correction. When the New York Times reported the discrepancy in 2024, Moore described it as an honest mistake. His former commanding officer, Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel, offered a different explanation — that the Bronze Star had been approved verbally.

Army awards are not approved by voice communication. Under federal law and Army regulation, an award does not legally exist until an official, written, permanent order is published and signed by an authorized approving authority. Spotlight found no evidence supporting either claim. If Moore’s Bronze Star had been fully approved, the question Spotlight has not received an answer to is this: why was he standing in formation receiving an Army Commendation Medal?

Moore was awarded a Bronze Star in December 2024 — nearly 18 years after the deployment — in a private ceremony at the governor’s mansion, where Fenzel pinned the medal and said he was “righting a wrong.”

The Meister Account

The second disclosure from Gottschling is potentially more consequential.

Moore claimed in his 2015 book “The Work: My Search for a Life That Matters,” and again in a 2026 book by author Rye Barcott titled “Courage Can Save Us,” that on the day soldier Meister was killed, he had helped coordinate support for Meister and his Asadabad Provincial Reconstruction Team, assisting with their convoy route more than 220 miles from FOB Salerno — and that Meister’s death had a significant impact on him because of their close friendship.

The Baltimore Banner, in a separate investigation published earlier this month, identified the same problem: Meister died on December 28, eleven days after Moore had returned home to the United States following a family death. Moore did not learn of Meister’s death until he returned to Afghanistan in early January. Moore told the Banner the inaccuracy resulted from poor editing and the effects of stress, grief, and time on memory.

Gottschling goes further. He told Spotlight there was no plausible way Moore could have known Meister.

Who Gottschling Is

Gottschling is not a critic of Moore’s Afghanistan service. The officer evaluation he wrote two decades ago — which Moore’s press secretary, Ammar Moussa, posted publicly this weekend as evidence the controversy is settled — describes Moore as a “top 1% officer” and “the best lieutenant I’ve encountered during Operation Enduring Freedom.” That assessment has not changed.

What has changed is Gottschling’s willingness to speak on the record about what Moore said after coming home.

“I care about my faith and country. I do not really care whether Moore is elected governor of Maryland, but I do care if he is in contention for the presidency. I could not live with myself if I was not vocal about the truth,” Gottschling said.

The Administration’s Response

Moore’s administration has been managing the controversy on multiple fronts this weekend. Moussa posted the Gottschling evaluation on X as proof that the record is clear, while separately directing followers to a general Army FOIA portal — not any specific document — as evidence that the records have been released. He also cited the Baltimore Banner investigation as having resolved the outstanding questions about Moore’s service.

Spotlight managing editor Candy Woodall disputed that characterization directly and publicly. The Banner, she wrote, actually confirmed much of Spotlight’s reporting and found its own discrepancies between Moore’s words and the record. The Spotlight investigation, she noted, includes a full section crediting Moore for his work in Afghanistan. Gottschling’s concern has never been with what Moore did in Afghanistan. It is with what Moore claimed after returning home.

Documents once available for download on a State of Maryland webpage — including Moore’s Afghanistan deployment DD Form 214 — were removed shortly before Spotlight began its investigative series. Moore’s staff has attributed other documentation gaps to a misspelling of his first name in records, an explanation Spotlight has called insufficient, given that military orders also rely on last name and Social Security number as primary identifiers.

Spotlight has given Moore and Fenzel multiple opportunities to respond to its questions. Both have refused.

The Substack

Moore published a personal essay last Sunday morning on Substack titled “The Only Thing That’s Ever Made Sense To Me.” He did not mention the Bronze Star. He did not mention Gottschling. He did not name a single witness.

The essay ran approximately 1,600 words.

Sources: Spotlight on Maryland / FOX45 News / The Baltimore Sun / WJLA Washington, reporting by Drew Sullins, published June 28, 2026; The Baltimore Banner, reporting by Lee O. Sanderlin, published June 11, 2026; The New York Times, Bronze Star reporting, August 2024; The Hill, Bronze Star ceremony reporting, December 2024; Governor Moore Substack, “The Only Thing That’s Ever Made Sense To Me,” published June 28, 2026; @ammarmufasa and @candynotcandace, X posts, June 28, 2026.