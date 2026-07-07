Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Mouzer
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With the recent report that illegal aliens raised the price of housing by 30%, few who are feeling the effect would cry that ICE has too much money. I was delighted to hear the budget increase, which I frankly didn't catch in the news before.

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