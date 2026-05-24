Governor Wes Moore quietly vetoed a bipartisan bill last week that would have directed more state advertising dollars to local Maryland news organizations — the same week he allowed a controversial immigration enforcement restriction to take effect without his signature.

Senate Bill 459, the Local News for Maryland Communities Act of 2026, would have set a goal requiring state agencies to spend at least 50 percent of their advertising budgets with Maryland-based news outlets. The measure carved out exemptions for tourism, recruitment, and other campaigns aimed at out-of-state audiences — meaning it would not have increased total state spending, only redirected existing ad dollars toward in-state journalism.

The bill cleared the General Assembly with overwhelming support. It passed the Senate unanimously on both readings and cleared the House of Delegates 129-7. The Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association and the News/Media Alliance praised it as a model other states could follow.

Moore killed it anyway.

In his veto message, Moore wrote that the bill presented two unacceptable outcomes: forcing state agencies to spend with local outlets at the expense of flexibility, or reducing the state’s ability to reach Marylanders through broader advertising channels. “It is my assessment that neither outcome serves the public interest,” Moore wrote. “The first places an unnecessary and unbudgeted burden on State resources. The second diminishes the state’s ability to communicate with Marylanders.”

Rebecca Snyder, executive director of the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association, called the decision “a disappointing and misguided decision.” Snyder noted that similar advertising set-aside policies have been adopted in other jurisdictions without expanding government spending. “Maryland had the opportunity to join them with a balanced, bipartisan solution,” she said.

The contrast with Moore’s other end-of-session decisions is striking. On the same Friday, he issued the local news veto, Moore announced he would allow the Community Trust Act — a fiercely contested immigration bill limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities — to become law without his signature. Moore cited “real implementation challenges” with that bill, but declined to veto it.

The sequencing raises a pointed question about the governor’s priorities: Moore found the legal and political will to block a bill backed by a near-unanimous legislature that would have cost the state nothing — while stepping aside on a bill that Maryland sheriffs, law enforcement associations, and the state’s own attorney general warned would create public safety complications.

Local news organizations across Maryland have been under severe financial pressure for years. A 2024 University of Maryland Local News Ecosystem Study found that most Maryland news outlets operate on budgets under $250,000 annually, and a third have budgets below $100,000. The Local News for Maryland Communities Act was designed to help stabilize those outlets through a market mechanism — not a subsidy — by keeping state advertising dollars in state.

Moore’s veto eliminates that option for at least another legislative year. Whether the General Assembly has the appetite to revisit the bill — or override the veto — remains to be seen.

Sources: Baltimore Sun (May 23, 2026); Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association statement (May 23, 2026); University of Maryland Local News Ecosystem Study (2024); Fox Baltimore / WBFF (May 23, 2026); Rebuild Local News (April 17, 2026)