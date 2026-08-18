Gov. Wes Moore used his personal X account Monday to tell Maryland families that back-to-school season shouldn’t push them further into debt. The timing is awkward. The state’s own back-to-school tax break had already closed up shop two days earlier.

“Back-to-school shouldn’t mean families going deeper into debt,” Moore wrote on his @iamwesmoore account, which is authorized by his reelection campaign, Moore for Maryland. The post included a short video of the governor and credited the state’s investments in schools, teachers, and the SUN Bucks summer food program for helping families through rising costs.

What the post didn’t mention is that Maryland’s own back-to-school tax break, Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, ran from Aug. 9 through Aug. 15 and never covered most of what’s actually on a school supply list.

What’s exempt, and what isn’t

During the seven-day holiday, the state waived its 6% sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less, plus the first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase. That’s it. Everything else parents buy to get a kid ready for the first day, the state still taxes at the full rate.

“Everything else parents buy to get a kid ready for the first day, the state still taxes at the full rate.”

Items that stayed fully taxable during Tax-Free Week include:

Notebooks, folders and binders

Pens, pencils and other basic supplies

Calculators

Backpack charges above the first $40

Laptops, tablets and other electronics

Lunchboxes and most other school gear

Maryland is one of a number of states that limits its sales tax holiday to clothing and footwear. Some states with similar holidays exempt classroom supplies outright. Maryland does not.

“The one mechanism Maryland specifically markets around back-to-school shopping skips the supply list almost entirely.”

The governor’s message framed affordability as something Maryland is actively delivering on. But the one mechanism his own administration runs specifically for back-to-school costs skips the supply list entirely and caps its backpack help at the first $40.

The SUN Bucks piece checks out

Moore’s SUN Bucks claim holds up better under scrutiny. Maryland SUN Bucks is a federally funded Summer EBT program, administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services, that puts money directly on the EBT cards of children who already qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, SNAP, or Temporary Cash Assistance. Eligible families received $40 per child per month for June, July, and August this year, for a total of $120 per child, according to the governor’s own June announcement.

“SUN Bucks helps buy groceries. It does not make notebooks, binders or calculators cheaper at the register.”

That program is real, and the dollar amount lines up. But SUN Bucks is a summer grocery benefit for lower-income families who already qualify for other assistance. It isn’t a tool that offsets the sales tax on notebooks and backpacks for the broader population of Maryland parents the tax-free week is marketed to.

The bigger education number is real too, but it’s a different argument

The governor’s team has also pointed to the state’s FY2027 budget, which includes roughly $10.2 billion for K-12 education, an increase of about $374 million over the prior year. That figure is accurate. It’s also not the same claim as making the family’s actual shopping cart cheaper at checkout. Spending more on school system funding and reducing what a parent pays at the register in August are two different policy levers, and the tweet blurred them together.

“Spending more on the school system and reducing what a parent pays at the register are two different policy levers.”

Why it matters

This isn’t a case of a false statement. Every individual claim in Moore’s post traces back to a real program or a real number. The problem is what the post implies by omission: that Maryland is stepping up to ease the specific financial strain of back-to-school shopping, when the state’s own signature back-to-school tax break was written narrowly enough to exclude nearly everything on a supply list.

“The individual claims may be true. The affordability message is still broader than the policy underneath it.”

MDBayNews would apply the same standard to any officeholder, regardless of party. A governor telling families not to go into debt over school costs, while the state collects full sales tax on the notebooks, binders, and calculators driving much of that cost, is a gap between messaging and policy. It’s worth pointing out plainly.

Sources: Gov. Wes Moore’s Aug. 2026 post on his personal X account, @iamwesmoore. Maryland Comptroller’s Office 2026 Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week guidance and participating retailer materials. Coverage of the 2026 tax holiday from the Southern Maryland Chronicle, The Daily Record, WBOC, and Patch. Office of Governor Wes Moore, “Governor Moore Announces Maryland SUN Bucks Launch for 2026,” June 2026 press release. Maryland Department of Human Services SUN Bucks program information. Office of Governor Wes Moore FY2027 budget signing announcement.