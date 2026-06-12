Twelve days before Maryland’s primary, the governor went on CNN to declare vindication. The question he was asked remains unanswered.

By Michael Phillips | MDBayNews

The Baltimore Banner published a review of Gov. Wes Moore’s military record Thursday morning. Its headline: “Wes Moore’s military service is not in doubt. His storytelling is.”

By afternoon, Moore was on CNN, calling it the most comprehensive report on his military record. By evening, he had posted three times on X, declaring that “the U.S. Army, the 82nd Airborne, the people I served with, the people of Maryland, and my family are not questioning my integrity” — and that scrutiny of his combat account is “disrespectful and slanderous.”

What Moore did not do, at any point during his media blitz, was name a soldier.

The Banner’s reporting confirms what no one has disputed: Moore deployed to Afghanistan with the 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division from August 2005 to March 2006. He served. He came home. That part of the record is documented and uncontested.

What the Banner also found — and what Moore’s allies glossed over in their rush to cite the headline — is that his public accounts of that service contain inaccuracies and embellishments. The story that confirmed his service simultaneously found his storytelling unreliable. Moore treated the first clause as vindication and ignored the second.

That move — citing a partial headline to answer a complete question — is itself the pattern Spotlight on Maryland has been documenting for a year.

Spotlight’s investigation asked Moore for something specific: the names of the soldiers he claims to have led in the direct-fire combat engagements he has described publicly for twenty years. He refused. His commanders refused. No soldier from his deployment has come forward voluntarily.

Moore’s response Thursday named institutions — the Army, the 82nd Airborne — not people. Institutions do not corroborate combat stories. Soldiers do.

His tweet that scrutiny of his record is “slanderous” is a legal characterization that implies false statements of fact have been made. Moore has not identified a single false statement and corrected it with documentation. He has not said the firefight occurred on a specific date, at a specific location, with specific soldiers present who can be asked. He has called the inquiry slanderous without answering it.

That is not a rebuttal. It is a posture.

Carter Elliott IV, a Moore ally, posted the Banner headline Thursday morning alongside the claim that “the people who served with him are standing behind him.” The Banner did not report that. No named soldier from Moore’s deployment has made that statement publicly.

Moore’s own campaign website called the Banner piece “the most comprehensive report on Gov. Moore’s military record” — a characterization that, if accurate, makes the absence of named corroborating witnesses in that report more significant, not less.

Twelve days before Maryland voters go to the polls, the evidentiary record is unchanged. Moore’s 2006 officer evaluation report does not mention the combat engagement he describes. His 2024 Bronze Star citation does not mention it. The after-action paper published in Military Review by his own brigade commander and deputy commander — a paper Moore contributed to — describes his role as “CTF Devil IO Chief” and contains no reference to a headquarters staff officer leading soldiers in direct combat.

The Banner confirmed his service. It also confirmed his storytelling is in question. Moore spent Thursday citing the first finding while ignoring the second.

The question Spotlight asked a year ago has not been answered. It was not answered Thursday on CNN. It was not answered in three tweets. It has not been answered at all.

Voters will decide in twelve days whether that matters.

MDBayNews’s full evidentiary analysis — including the Donahue-Fenzel Military Review paper, Moore’s role as CTF Devil IO Chief, and the corroboration vacuum — is available here: One Witness: The Only Person Backing Wes Moore’s Combat Story Is the Man Who Put Him There.