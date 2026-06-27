Filed yesterday, the Polk case arrives at the Court as a wave of rulings dismantles the secrecy framework MCPS still defends

The cert petition landed at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

Kimberly Ann Polk, a substitute teacher barred from Montgomery County Public Schools classrooms for refusing to sign a pledge that she would keep parents uninformed about their children’s gender transitions at school, formally asked the nation’s highest court to take her case. The petition — filed by Alliance Defending Freedom alongside Claybrook LLC, Gammon & Grange PC, and the National Legal Foundation — arrives at a moment when three successive Supreme Court rulings have hollowed out the legal foundation MCPS has spent years defending.

The district that already cost Maryland taxpayers $1.5 million to settle its last SCOTUS loss appears to have learned little.

What MCPS Required

Polk worked as a substitute teacher in MCPS elementary and preschool classrooms during the 2021-22 school year. She received positive performance reviews across all her assignments and planned to return the following year. But when she logged onto the district’s teacher portal to complete mandatory training, she learned the district now required her to confirm that she would use a student’s preferred pronouns even when inconsistent with the student’s biological sex, and keep secret from parents any information that their child identified as the opposite sex at school, unless the child gave consent.

Polk requested a religious accommodation. While she was willing to call students by a preferred name and avoid using pronouns altogether for students who identified as the opposite sex, she said she could not lie to a child by using a wrong-sex pronoun. MCPS denied the accommodation. She has not taught in the district since.

The district that already cost Maryland taxpayers $1.5 million to settle its last SCOTUS loss appears to have learned little.

The Legal Road

The U.S. District Court for Maryland dismissed Polk’s First Amendment claims in January 2025, ruling the policy was neutral and generally applicable and therefore subject only to rational basis review — a standard it easily cleared. It also dismissed her free speech claim, concluding that how a teacher addresses a student in a classroom is simply part of the job and thus unprotected government speech under the Supreme Court’s 2006 Garcetti v. Ceballos precedent. A Title VII failure-to-accommodate claim survived and was allowed to proceed.

The Fourth Circuit affirmed in January 2026 — but not unanimously. The dissenting judge wrote that MCPS had “stepped right into the classroom and told teachers right down to the last syllable what words to utter and what, in addressing a student, teachers may and may not say.” He further warned that by granting school boards this degree of control over employee speech on noncurricular matters, the majority had handed districts a tool that could be deployed in any ideological direction — including against the very policies it was now protecting.

Why the Petition Cites Mirabelli

When ADF filed Friday, it leaned heavily on a ruling that landed just four months ago.

In Mirabelli v. Bonta, decided March 2, 2026, the Supreme Court held 6-3 that secret gender transition policies in schools violate the religious liberty and due process rights of parents, restoring a class action injunction against California for parents across the state who objected to state directives requiring schools to conceal children’s gender transitions from their own parents, facilitate those transitions without parental knowledge or consent, and compel teachers to actively deceive families.

The Court’s language was pointed. It said California’s policies “substantially interfere with the right of parents to guide the religious development of their children” and concluded that the intrusion on parents’ rights from concealing gender transitions was even greater than the introduction of LGBTQ storybooks it had already found sufficient to trigger strict scrutiny in Mahmoud v. Taylor. The Court wrote that California’s policies “cut out the primary protectors of children’s best interests: their parents.”

The ADF petition argues directly: “In Mirabelli v. Bonta, this Court confirmed that deceiving parents about a school’s attempt to socially transition their children likely violates the Constitution. Yet Montgomery County Public Schools continues to coerce teachers to serve as instruments of that deception.”

The petition frames the core question as whether the First Amendment allows a public school to compel employees to endorse one side of a controversial noncurricular issue simply by labeling that compelled speech a job duty. ADF’s answer: No.

A District With a Pattern

MCPS is not an incidental defendant. It is a repeat one.

In Mahmoud v. Taylor, a separate dispute over LGBTQ-themed storybooks introduced into MCPS elementary classrooms, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in June 2025 that MCPS was imposing an unconstitutional burden on parents’ religious rights. MCPS settled in February 2026 for $1.5 million and agreed to new parental notification and opt-out provisions. The parents’ attorney said the district had “now seen it’s not only a breach of trust with parents not to provide notice, but it’s also very costly.”

Then, in April 2026, America First Legal filed a federal complaint against the district, centering it on a 2025-26 handbook titled “Gender Identity in Montgomery County Public Schools,” alleging that MCPS had constructed an elaborate system designed to keep parents in the dark about consequential decisions affecting their own children, and citing Mirabelli as establishing that federal law and the Constitution require disclosure.

The timeline is striking: MCPS lost at the Supreme Court in June 2025. Settled for $1.5 million in February 2026. Faced a federal complaint in April 2026. And now, in June 2026, it faces a second cert petition over a separate but structurally identical policy — one that requires its employees to keep parents ignorant of what is happening to their children during the school day.

MCPS is not an incidental defendant. It is a repeat one.

What the Court May Do

No cert petition is guaranteed a hearing. The Court takes fewer than 2% of cases submitted. But the conditions for review are arguably better than they have been at any prior stage of this litigation.

The Fourth Circuit issued a fractured ruling with a notable dissent. The Supreme Court has now ruled twice against MCPS directly or in cases involving identical policy structures. Mirabelli created explicit precedent that parental concealment of gender transitions is constitutionally suspect, directly cutting against the framework the lower courts applied to Polk. And unlike the parent plaintiffs in Mahmoud, Polk presents the teacher’s perspective — what the state requires of the people it employs to carry out the concealment — a question neither Mahmoud nor Mirabelli directly resolved.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear Polk’s appeal or upholds the ruling, the Fourth Circuit decision stands as precedent across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Every school district in those five states would have appellate authority for the proposition that requiring employees to conceal student transitions from parents is lawful government speech control.

MCPS has not commented on the petition.

Sources: Polk v. Montgomery County Public Schools, No. 25-1136, 166 F.4th 400 (4th Cir. 2026); Polk v. Montgomery County Public Schools, No. CV DLB-24-1487 (D. Md. Jan. 17, 2025); Petition for Writ of Certiorari, Polk v. Montgomery County Public Schools (filed June 26, 2026), available at adfmedia.org; Mirabelli v. Bonta, 607 U.S. ___ (2026) (per curiam, March 2, 2026); Mahmoud v. Taylor, 606 U.S. ___ (2025); Maryland Matters, “Montgomery County Schools, Parents Reach Settlement in Suit Over LGBTQ+ Books in Classes” (Feb. 20, 2026); K-12 Legal Insights, “When Faith and Policy Collide: Fourth Circuit Upholds School District’s Gender Identity Guidelines Over Teacher’s Religious Objections” (May 12, 2026).