The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Riordan's avatar
Karen Riordan
Aug 11Edited

Thank you for your advocacy, exposure of corruption, and for educating me and the public to what is done to those who speak out. I never would have expected medium to have shut down your accounts- and the thought of erasing five years of work sounds criminal to me. Your perseverance and resilience is valued and appreciated by many- among them are those who have been silenced and threatened and opt to remain safe and not comment.

Please keep going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture