It’s official: Medium has declared open season on investigative journalists.

This week, I found myself staring at the same Orwellian message for the second time in a matter of months: “Your account has been suspended for violating Medium’s rules.” No explanation. No email. No conversation. No due process. Just a sudden digital execution—this time before I had even finished setting up my new account, let alone publish anything controversial.

Yes, you read that right: I didn’t even publish a single new article naming individuals. I intentionally avoided anything that could remotely be construed as “targeted harassment.” My first account had over five years of reporting—articles on family court corruption, political dysfunction, systemic injustice—wiped off the face of the internet. My appeals? Ignored. My account? Locked forever.

Five Years of Work—Erased

My first account had five years of investigative reporting: family court corruption, political rot, systemic abuse. All gone. No archive, no appeal, no due process.

So I did what any writer would do when denied a platform: I tried to start fresh. I didn’t publicize the account. I didn’t share the link. I didn’t even finish building it out. And yet, in less than a week—poof—gone again. I’m silenced again before I even speak.

This isn’t “content moderation.” This is content assassination.

The Pattern Is Too Clear to Ignore

Medium’s message to investigative journalists—especially those covering politics, courts, and government corruption—is simple: You are not welcome here.

It doesn’t matter if your reporting is factual.

It doesn’t matter if you avoid naming names.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve followed their rules to the letter.

The mere topics—family court, political corruption, systemic abuse—are apparently enough to land you on a blacklist.

To suspend me before I even published anything is a crystal-clear signal that someone, somewhere, has targeted my work. Whether it’s coordinated flagging, behind-the-scenes political pressure, or an algorithm run amok, the outcome is the same: silence the journalist, erase the reporting, pretend it never existed.

If you write fluff pieces, you’re fine. If you post safe, corporate-friendly “inspirational” blogs, you’re golden.

But if you investigate courts? Expose politicians? Question the system? Medium will show you the door—and lock it behind you.

This isn’t about rules. This is about control. This is about silencing the wrong voices before they can be heard.

Freedom of the Press? Not on Medium

Medium was once marketed as a home for thoughtful writing, bold ideas, and independent journalism. Now? It’s a gated community where the HOA fines you for hanging the “wrong” flag.

We aren’t talking about incitement, threats, or doxxing here. We’re talking about reporting. Hard truths. Public interest stories. The kind of journalism that doesn’t get funded by corporate sponsors or sanitized by PR departments.

In America, we like to pretend that the First Amendment protects us from censorship. But Big Tech platforms like Medium don’t have to answer to the Constitution. They answer to their investors, their advertisers, and their risk-averse lawyers. And when the risk is telling the truth about powerful people or corrupt systems, they choose to delete the truth instead.

Who Will Hold Medium Accountable?

Here’s the bitter irony: journalists are supposed to hold power accountable. But who holds accountable the platforms that erase our work without warning or explanation?

Who will ban Medium’s oppressive tactics?

Who will protect independent writers from arbitrary purges?

Who will stand up for the right to publish investigative reporting without fear that a nameless, faceless moderator can erase it overnight?

Because right now, Medium’s actions aren’t about “safety.” They’re about control. They’re about keeping uncomfortable truths from ever seeing the light of day.

If you think this only affects me, think again. Today it’s my reporting on family court corruption and political malfeasance. Tomorrow it’s someone else’s reporting on environmental abuses, corporate fraud, or police misconduct.

The message is clear: Medium has no interest in protecting freedom of speech or freedom of the press. They’re protecting themselves—and the powerful interests that don’t want you to read what we write.

Medium doesn’t need to ban me a third time to prove their point.

The point has been made: investigative journalism is no longer safe on their platform.

And maybe—just maybe—it’s time the rest of the world started treating Medium the same way they treat the journalists they’ve erased: as if they never existed.