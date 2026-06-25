April McClain Delaney held off David Trone’s money. Robin Ficker beat a better candidate. And the turnout numbers on both sides deserve more attention than they’re getting.

The turnout numbers are the story no one is talking about.

Democratic Primary

McClain Delaney Turns Back Trone — but the Field Still Took Nearly One in Five Votes

Incumbent April McClain Delaney won the Democratic nomination in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District with 43.65% of the vote, defeating former Congressman David Trone in a crowded eight-candidate primary. Trone finished at 37.33% — a margin of roughly 2,600 votes out of 41,567 cast. It wasn’t a landslide, but it was decisive.

Trone’s loss is notable for reasons beyond the vote count. He entered this race with significant personal wealth — he is a multimillionaire many times over — and used it aggressively after losing Maryland’s 2024 Democratic Senate primary. His spending advantage was substantial. Again, it wasn’t enough.

McClain Delaney is no political underdog herself. She and her husband, former Congressman John Delaney, are comfortably wealthy. But she is not Trone-level wealthy, and the fact that her campaign out-organized rather than out-spent him says something about the ground game her team built. In a post-Trone district, simply buying saturation appears to have diminishing returns with Democratic primary voters.

The number worth examining isn’t the top-line winner — it’s the combined 18% of Democratic votes that went to candidates with little to no money and minimal public infrastructure. Alexis Goldstein alone drew 9.70%, nearly one in ten Democratic ballots, without a significantly funded campaign. Ethan Wechtaluk pulled another 5.43%.

When nearly one in five Democratic primary voters bypasses two well-resourced frontrunners, it’s a signal worth filing away — even if it doesn’t change November’s math.

In isolation, those numbers don’t threaten McClain Delaney’s path to the general. MD-6 leans Democratic, and a unified party organization typically consolidates behind its nominee. But they suggest the base wasn’t fully sold on either of the top-funded options — and that some portion of the Democratic electorate is willing to cast a meaningful protest vote even when the alternative has almost no profile. That’s a data point, not a crisis. But it’s real.

Republican Primary

Ficker Wins the Name Recognition Game. Whether That Translates to November Is a Different Question.

Robin Ficker won the Republican nomination with 42.61% of the vote, edging Chris Burnett at 37.38% and Mariela Roca at 20.01%. The raw numbers make it look like a straightforward primary. The context makes it considerably more complicated for Republicans heading into the fall.

Chris Burnett ran a real campaign. He canvassed, he organized, he put in the door-to-door work that underfunded challengers have to do to build credibility. He represented something MD-6 Republicans arguably needed — a younger, energetic candidate who could have given the party a credible argument to suburban and crossover voters in a district that has drifted blue. He finished second.

Mariela Roca, who drew 20% without the resources of the other two candidates, offered another viable lane — a candidate who might have been easier to market to the suburban electorate Republicans need to compete for. She also finished behind Ficker.

Ficker’s name is widely known in Maryland political circles, but that recognition comes with a specific track record. He has run for governor, county executive, and other prominent offices, and he has lost. His primary win was built on 14,300 votes — a plurality of a 33,529-vote Republican turnout in a low-engagement contest where name familiarity can substitute for organized support. That’s a narrower foundation than it appears on paper.

Republicans in MD-6 had a candidate who could have made this race competitive. They nominated the one whose public identity is built on finishing second — or worse.

The practical question for November is whether Republican voters who didn’t choose Ficker in the primary show up for him in the general. Burnett’s supporters backed a specific vision of what the party’s candidate should look like. Roca’s supporters backed another. Whether either coalition rallies behind a nominee they didn’t pick — to support a candidate with Ficker’s particular history — is genuinely uncertain.

The Bigger Picture

The Turnout Numbers Are the Story No One Is Talking About

Set aside the individual candidates for a moment and look at the aggregate numbers. Democrats cast 41,567 votes in the MD-6 primary. Republicans cast 33,529. That is an 8,000-vote Democratic advantage — in a primary election, among the most motivated partisan voters each party has.

Primary turnout is not a reliable predictor of general election outcomes. Waves happen, conditions change, and a competitive race with a credible Republican nominee can draw voters who sat out a primary. But that 8,000-vote gap is a baseline, and it reflects which party’s base currently shows up when it matters. Right now, it’s the Democrats.

There’s also the question of what the combined numbers say about district-wide engagement. A competitive congressional general election in MD-6 can produce 300,000 votes or more. The two primaries together just barely cleared 75,000. Most of the district didn’t vote. That cuts both ways — it means there are voters available to be persuaded, but it also means both parties are starting from a position of low base enthusiasm that the nominee has to build upon.

For Republicans, that math is more acute. Ficker will need to consolidate his own primary vote, win back Burnett and Roca supporters, and then expand into voters who didn’t participate at all — all while running against a well-funded nominee who enters the general with organizational momentum and a district-wide edge in raw Democratic registration.

November Outlook

The Seat Isn’t Gone. But Republicans Made Their Own Ceiling Lower Than It Needed to Be.

No congressional seat is permanently decided in a primary. Wave elections, national conditions, and candidate failures can scramble any projection. MD-6 is not immune to that reality, and Republicans who believe in the party’s broader prospects in 2026 have reason to hope those tailwinds reach the district.

What Republicans cannot change now is the starting position. They will enter the general election with a nominee whose most prominent public characteristic is a long record of high-profile losses in Maryland. They will face a Democratic nominee who has organizational strength, personal financial resources, and the momentum of a hard-fought primary win. And they will do it with a turnout gap that favors the other side before a single general election ballot is cast.

Burnett gave the party a way to close that gap — a candidate who could have made an affirmative argument to exactly the suburban voters Republicans need in MD-6. Roca offered another version of the same opportunity. The primary chose differently.

Maryland Republicans have worked to build something in competitive districts. The work doesn’t stop because the primary produced a suboptimal nominee. But it gets harder. Voters who didn’t show up for Ficker in June are the ones the party now needs to persuade in November — and that persuasion project starts from a more difficult place than it needed to.

The seat is not gone. It is, however, less competitive than it could have been. And that’s a result Republicans arrived at themselves.

Sources

Vote totals and percentage figures cited throughout this analysis are drawn from official Maryland State Board of Elections results for the June 24, 2026 primary election, reflecting 214 of 214 election day precincts reported in Congressional District 6. Provisional ballot totals were not yet reported at time of publication. Background on David Trone’s personal wealth and prior 2024 Senate primary campaign is drawn from public campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission. Background on April McClain Delaney and John Delaney’s financial background is drawn from prior congressional financial disclosure filings. Robin Ficker’s history of prior Maryland campaigns and electoral results is drawn from Maryland State Board of Elections historical records. All vote margin calculations are the author’s own, derived from reported totals.