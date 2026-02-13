In just two weeks, Maryland families have been forced to ask a question no parent should have to ask: How are guns still getting into our schools?

This week, a shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Montgomery County left a student injured. Reports indicate the weapon was a so-called “ghost gun,” and allegations surfaced that another student involved was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

Last week, an elementary school student was injured in an accidental discharge inside a school building in Anne Arundel County. That incident led to charges and renewed scrutiny over firearm security.

And Maryland is still living in the shadow of previous tragedies:

The deadly shooting at Joppatowne High School , which resulted in a first-degree murder conviction.

The shooting at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School , where a teen was later sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A controversial AI detection incident in Baltimore County, where a student was detained after school safety technology allegedly mistook a bag of Doritos for a firearm.

The pattern is not isolated. It is systemic.

Wootton: Ghost Guns, Ankle Monitors, and Questions

The shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School has reignited debate over Montgomery County’s security posture.

Maryland has:

Gun control laws among the strictest in the country.

Juvenile justice reforms aimed at reducing detention.

Ongoing debates about limiting or removing School Resource Officers (SROs).

Yet a ghost gun still entered a school building.

If a student allegedly wearing an ankle monitor can access a firearm and bring it into a school, the issue is not simply “gun policy.” It is enforcement, supervision, and school security policy.

The uncomfortable question: Are we prioritizing optics over safety?

Anne Arundel: An Elementary School Incident

In Anne Arundel County, a young boy was hurt after a firearm discharged inside an elementary school. That case involved an adult charged after a weapon was allegedly not properly secured.

This follows another case involving a Baltimore-based U.S. Army recruiter who was suspended over allegations that a firearm was not properly secured, leading to classroom gunfire.

These are not political talking points. These are failures of responsibility and security protocols.

And they reveal something deeper: Maryland’s approach focuses heavily on legislative symbolism, but far less on operational discipline.

Joppatowne and Magruder: We Were Warned

The murder at Joppatowne High School and the earlier shooting at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School should have been wake-up calls.

Instead, Maryland doubled down on debates about “restorative justice,” reducing SRO presence in some districts, and implementing AI detection pilots that have produced embarrassing false positives.

The Doritos incident in Baltimore County should have been a cautionary tale: technology without discipline is theater. Arresting a child over a snack bag undermines public trust — and distracts from real threats.

AI, Metal Detectors, and SROs: What Are We Actually Using?

Maryland districts have access to:

Weapon detection AI systems

Controlled entry points

Metal detectors

Surveillance cameras

School Resource Officers

Behavioral threat assessment teams

Yet firearms continue to enter school buildings.

If AI can misidentify a chip bag but miss a weapon, is the technology calibrated correctly?

If schools hesitate to use SROs out of political pressure, are they sacrificing deterrence?

If students under court supervision are inside school buildings, what coordination exists between juvenile services and school administrators?

Maryland has invested millions in technology. But technology cannot replace at our schools:

Strict access control

Zero tolerance for weapons

Clear disciplinary consequences

Visible law enforcement presence

Active coordination with courts and probation officers

The Political Pattern

Maryland’s leadership often frames crime as a narrative problem — something to be contextualized, reduced statistically, or explained sociologically.

But parents are not reading crime dashboards. They are watching news alerts.

In recent years, the state has:

Softened juvenile detention policies.

Reduced pretrial detention in many cases.

Limited SRO programs in certain districts.

Expanded diversion programs.

Reform is not inherently wrong. But reform without guardrails creates risk.

And risk inside schools is unacceptable.

The Core Question

How many shootings does it take before Maryland admits that “strict gun laws” do not automatically equal secure schools?

A ghost gun is still a gun.

An ankle monitor is not supervision.

AI is not a substitute for human security.

And a Doritos bag false alarm is not a safety strategy.

Maryland families deserve answers:

Why are metal detectors not universally deployed in high-risk schools?

Why is there hesitation about full SRO presence?

What safeguards exist for students already under court supervision?

How are ghost guns entering school environments despite state law?

Safety Is Not Partisan

This is not about turning schools into fortresses.

It is about acknowledging that policy experiments should not take precedence over student safety.

Parents want balance at our schools:

Smart reform.

Real accountability.

Visible deterrence.

Zero tolerance for weapons.

Maryland’s leaders must decide whether they are more concerned about appearing progressive on criminal justice — or about preventing the next headline.

Because right now, families are seeing a pattern.

And they are losing confidence.