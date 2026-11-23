Opinion: The commission’s cost estimate isn’t due until 2028, and the statute defines the people it covers by race.

The Maryland Reparations Commission held its first meeting on Nov. 20, 19 months after lawmakers passed it. The online session ran about 90 minutes. Members picked an interim chair and agreed to meet again in December. Maryland Matters’ account of the meeting mentions no cost estimate, and the law doesn’t require one until the commission files its first report in 2028.

The timing is the problem. The statute tells the commission to study and recommend “appropriate benefits” for the people it covers. Its recommendations have to include an estimate of the cost of any reparations it proposes. If it recommends cash, it must also say how much, how the amount is calculated, and where the money would come from. The preliminary report was due Jan. 1, 2027, and the final report Nov. 1, 2027. They are now due Sept. 1, 2028, and Dec. 1, 2028.

The commission itself is cheap. A 2025 fiscal note from the Department of Legislative Services put the added cost at about $54,500 in fiscal 2026, enough for one contractual archivist, and members serve without pay. It has no power to pay anyone. The expense would come later, if it recommends payments.

The closest thing to a price on the table came from a different body. The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission submitted its final report Dec. 9, 2025. It recommended payments of up to $100,000 for each descendant of a lynching victim and up to $10,000 for descendants of people who lived in affected communities, as the Baltimore Sun and Fox News reported. Those are recommendations, not law. But they show what a recommendation looks like when it arrives with a number attached. In June, the Department of Legislative Services projected a structural deficit of nearly $2.6 billion for fiscal 2028, Maryland Matters reported.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, vetoed the original bill on May 16, 2025. He said it was time to “focus on the work itself” rather than more study. The legislature overrode him in a December special session, 31-14 in the Senate and 93-35 in the House. When the House first passed the bill 101-36, House Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany) offered two amendments. One would have limited the bill to Maryland residents. The other would have added an estimate of the fiscal impact on the State to the commission’s recommendations. Both were rejected.

Then there is the question of who is covered. The statute defines the people it covers as individuals “having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa” whose ancestors were enslaved in Maryland or affected by inequitable government policies. The Washington Post’s editorial board criticized the override and said explicitly race-based reparations would run into legal problems because civil rights laws likely prohibit such discrimination, Fox News reported. Rev. Robert Turner of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, now one of the governor’s appointees to the commission, told the Baltimore Sun in May 2025 that after the Supreme Court’s 2023 affirmative action ruling, the work has to aim at “harm-based remedies.” Maybe the commission will produce a definition that doesn’t rest on race. The statute it works under starts with race.

The rules also changed without a standalone vote. Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s) withdrew his bill to revise the commission, SB 476, on March 16. On April 8, Moore signed the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2026, which covers the same ground in Section 8. The commission went from 23 seats to 28. It gained a requirement for at least three public hearings, new report deadlines, and a sunset of June 30, 2029. The act’s title lists the commission change after student loan debt relief tax credits and hotel rental taxes. MDBayNews reported the change in September.

Baltimore offers a local example of how a fund can stall. The city had received more than $35 million in cannabis tax revenue meant to reinvest in communities hurt by the drug war, and none of it had reached residents as of April, while City Hall and the city’s Community Reinvestment and Reparations Commission fought over who controls the money, the Baltimore Beat reported. That fund concerns the drug war, not slavery. It still shows what administering a payout can look like.

Lawmakers who voted for this don’t need to wait for 2028 to ask for a price range and a legal footing for who qualifies. The statute already requires the commission to propose eligibility rules and a cost estimate, just not until 2028. The first of the required public hearings would be a natural place to ask, so the public being invited to comment knows what it is commenting on.

What to Watch

The commission meets again in December. No date has been set.

The law now requires at least three public hearings. Maryland Matters’ account of the first meeting gave no dates for any.

Preliminary report due Sept. 1, 2028. Final report due Dec. 1, 2028. The commission ends June 30, 2029.

Sources: Maryland Matters (William J. Ford), Nov. 21, 2026, and September 2026 reporting on DLS budget projections; Chapter 9 of the Acts of the 2025 Special Session (SB 587), enacted text; Chapter 6, Acts of 2026 (SB 284), enrolled text; Maryland General Assembly legislative history and floor amendments for SB 587 and SB 476; DLS fiscal and policy note for SB 587 (2025); Maryland Manual On-Line, State Archives; CBS News Baltimore/AP, Dec. 16, 2025; Baltimore Sun (Carson Swick), May 28, 2025; Baltimore Sun (Jonathan M. Pitts), Dec. 18, 2025; Fox News, Dec. 18, 2025 (Washington Post editorial), Jan. 7, 2026 (lynching commission report) and April 9, 2026 (Baltimore); Baltimore Beat, April 2026; MDBayNews, Sept. 14, 2026.