Maryland lawmakers are imposing a legal standard on counties that they explicitly refused to apply to their own maps.

ANNAPOLIS — With less than 48 hours left in the legislative session, the Maryland Senate passed SB 255 — the Voting Rights Act of 2026 — on third reading Saturday morning, sending it toward Governor Moore’s desk as one of the session’s most consequential and least scrutinized pieces of legislation.

The bill cleared the Senate on an emergency basis, meaning it takes effect immediately upon the governor’s signature. Moore is expected to sign it.

Supporters frame it as a necessary state-level replacement for federal voting rights protections that the U.S. Supreme Court has weakened over the past decade. Critics say it’s something else: a blank check for activists to sue Maryland counties over the normal, documented reality that voters of different racial and ethnic backgrounds sometimes prefer different candidates.

Both descriptions contain truth. The question Maryland’s legislature didn’t answer Saturday is why only one of them applies to counties — and not to the legislature itself.

What the Bill Does

SB 255 prohibits any county or municipal corporation from using an election system that “impairs the ability of members of a protected class to elect candidates of their choice or influence the outcome of an election” through vote dilution or abridgment.

The key mechanism is racially polarized voting — a legal term of art that describes situations where voters of one race vote cohesively for one candidate while voters of another race vote cohesively against that candidate, and the minority group’s preferred candidate consistently loses as a result.

Under SB 255, that pattern — which occurs in virtually every diverse jurisdiction in America, because voters of different backgrounds sometimes have different political preferences — becomes actionable evidence of illegal vote dilution. Any person can bring a civil lawsuit against a county or municipality. A court can then order the jurisdiction to redesign its entire election system: switching from at-large elections to district-based ones, redrawing district lines, or imposing other structural remedies.

The bill explicitly does not apply to statewide elections.

The Amendment That Died

That last line is where Saturday’s floor debate got pointed.

During debate, Republicans proposed amendments to extend the bill’s “polarized voting” standard to state legislative districts and school board races. The amendments were voted down.

Del. Matt Morgan, who flagged the bill’s passage on social media Saturday, framed the rejection bluntly: Democrats voted down the amendments because they only care about polarized voting “when it suits their political agenda.”

That’s a political charge, but the underlying structural argument is hard to dismiss. If racially polarized voting patterns at the county level constitute an illegal dilution of minority voting power, the same logic should apply to state legislative districts — which are drawn by the same Democratic supermajority that passed this bill, and which have themselves been the subject of racial gerrymandering litigation. Exempting state legislative races from the bill’s reach isn’t a technicality. It’s a choice that protects the legislature’s own maps from the standard it’s imposing on every county in Maryland.

What “Polarized Voting” Actually Means in Practice

The bill’s supporters argue it targets genuine discrimination — at-large election systems in majority-white counties that effectively prevent Black and Hispanic voters from electing candidates of their choice, even when those voters represent a substantial share of the population. The ACLU of Maryland has documented that nearly a quarter of Maryland municipalities with substantial populations of color have entirely white governing bodies. That’s a real problem worth addressing.

It’s also worth noting that SB 255 is modeled on laws already enacted in California, New York, Connecticut, Virginia, Colorado, Minnesota, and several other states — so Maryland is not charting entirely unknown legal territory.

But the bill’s mechanism is broader than its targeted concern. “Polarized voting” as a legal standard doesn’t require proof of discriminatory intent, racially coded campaigning, or deliberate vote suppression. It requires only that voters of different races tend to vote differently — and that the minority-preferred candidate tends to lose. That describes a wide range of normal democratic outcomes in a diverse electorate.

Morgan put it plainly on Saturday: “This happens in every diverse society on earth because, surprise, different people have different values and interests.” The bill doesn’t disagree with that observation — it just makes that observation the basis for a lawsuit.

Counties Are Now on the Hook

The practical consequence for Maryland’s 23 counties and dozens of municipalities is significant. Any jurisdiction where a civil rights organization or individual can document racially polarized voting — and the data to do so is publicly available for every jurisdiction in the state — is now potentially subject to litigation demanding a complete restructuring of its election system.

The bill does allow a jurisdiction to avoid court-ordered remedies by voluntarily changing its election system once a lawsuit is filed. That provision sounds reasonable until you consider what it means in practice: file a lawsuit, and the county either settles by redesigning its elections or litigates an expensive voting rights case in state court. For smaller municipalities, the litigation threat alone may be sufficient to produce whatever outcome the plaintiffs want.

There is no equivalent exposure for the state legislature. The body that created this litigation risk for every county in Maryland has exempted itself from it entirely.

The Argument Democrats Didn’t Want to Have

There’s a logical extension of SB 255’s own reasoning that its sponsors have not addressed and apparently did not want to debate on the floor Saturday.

The bill’s core premise is that when one group of voters consistently prefers one candidate and consistently loses because a larger group of voters with different preferences drowns them out, that constitutes illegal dilution of their political voice. Applied to race at the county level, that’s the Maryland Voting Rights Act. Applied consistently, it raises questions Democrats in Annapolis would find considerably less comfortable.

Consider rural Maryland. In district after district, rural voters — whose political preferences differ sharply from their urban and suburban counterparts — have been drawn into legislative districts that reliably produce outcomes they didn’t choose, represented by legislators they didn’t elect, under maps drawn by the very supermajority that passed this bill. Their voting patterns are every bit as “polarized” relative to the urban precincts packed into their districts as any racial voting pattern SB 255 is designed to address. The mechanism of dilution is identical. The architects of that dilution passed this bill on Saturday.

Republicans offered amendments to apply SB 255’s polarized voting standard to state legislative districts and school board races. Those amendments were voted down.

If racially polarized voting at the county level is a legal wrong serious enough to warrant immediate civil litigation and court-ordered restructuring of election systems, the question Democrats declined to answer Saturday is simple: why isn’t the same standard of fairness owed to rural voters whose political voice is consistently diluted by gerrymandered legislative maps?

The answer, of course, is that one standard threatens county governments run by Republicans and independents. The other would threaten maps drawn by Democrats. SB 255 knows the difference even if its text doesn’t say so.

To be clear: rural and geographic communities are not a protected class under SB 255 or federal civil rights law — the bill’s legal mechanism applies specifically to racial and ethnic minorities. But the political logic the bill invokes — that a group of voters whose preferences are consistently overwhelmed by a larger group drawn around them deserves legal recourse — applies with equal force to communities whose voices have been diluted by partisan mapmaking. Democrats chose not to extend it there. That choice was not accidental.

What Comes Next

Moore will sign SB 255. As an emergency bill, it takes effect immediately. Expect the first lawsuits to follow quickly — civil rights organizations have been building the legal and factual record for this legislation for years, and several Maryland counties have already been identified as targets in prior advocacy materials.

The counties that will bear the cost of defending those lawsuits — or redesigning their election systems to avoid them — had no meaningful input into a bill passed in the final weekend of a 90-day session on an emergency basis.

That’s not a voting rights argument. That’s a process argument. And in Maryland’s one-party capital, process arguments rarely slow anything down.

Sources: Maryland General Assembly, SB 255 / HB 350 bill text and history, 2026 session; Del. Matt Morgan, @MattMorgan29A, April 11, 2026; ACLU of Maryland, Maryland Voting Rights Act advocacy materials, 2026; NAACP Legal Defense Fund, testimony on SB 255, January 2026; LegiScan, Maryland SB 255 session history, 2026.