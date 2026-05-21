Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
4h

Excellent but you are alas missing some key points: the vast majority of offenders are "raised" in single parent (female) households without supervision; there are few if any consequences for serious, let alone minor, offenses, youths would rather not be in high paying skilled trades, going begging, when illicit activities pay far more. Some blame the decline in religion and "tradition" but a better answer is that juveniles are not treated firmly and swiftly.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
9h

There is another component to this. Youth see no better future for themselves even if they work or gain skills. And some parents have in many ways abdicated their responsibilities, some of it when the covid pandemic disrupted schools and other activities.

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