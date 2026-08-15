Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
1h

Seems to me the legislature might (LOL) consider eliminating the nice to haves it keeps sticking into the budgets, and I am not referring to services citizens need.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture