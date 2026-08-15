Maryland’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising is dead, at least for now, and the state may owe hundreds of millions of dollars back to the companies that paid it.

The Maryland Tax Court ruled Friday that the tax violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, a 1998 law that bars states from singling out internet-based commerce for special taxation. Judge Anthony C. Wisniewski’s decision came after four days of trial testimony last summer over whether digital ads are meaningfully different from print, broadcast or radio ads, the categories the law left untaxed.

Three companies brought the winning challenges: Apple, Google and Peacock TV, the streaming arm of NBCUniversal. The ruling orders the state to refund what it collected, plus interest.

This is not a minor technical loss for Annapolis. It is the second major court defeat for a tax that Democratic lawmakers pushed through six years ago over a governor’s veto, and it lands at the worst possible moment for a state budget that is already stretched thin.

“This is not a minor technical loss for Annapolis. It is the second major court defeat for a tax that Democratic lawmakers pushed through six years ago over a governor’s veto.”

How we got here

The digital ad tax started with House Bill 732, which the General Assembly first passed in 2020. Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed it, and lawmakers overrode that veto on Feb. 12, 2021, making Maryland the first state in the country to tax gross revenue from digital advertising. Lawmakers followed up later that year with Senate Bill 787, a companion measure that exempted news and broadcast outlets and added the ban on passing the tax to customers. Hogan neither signed nor vetoed that bill, so it became law on its own under the Maryland Constitution.

“Maryland became the first state in the country to tax gross revenue from digital advertising.”

The structure was tiered by a company’s global revenue, not just what it made in Maryland:

Companies with $100 million or more in global annual revenue paid a 2.5% tax

The rate climbed in steps as revenue grew

Companies over $15 billion in global revenue paid the top rate, 10%

Legislative analysts projected the tax would bring in up to $250 million a year, money that was earmarked to help pay for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s sprawling and expensive K-12 education overhaul.

The law ran into legal trouble almost immediately. Business groups and individual companies sued on multiple fronts, arguing the tax violated the Internet Tax Freedom Act, the Commerce Clause, the First Amendment, and federal due process protections. A provision barring companies from telling customers the tax existed on their bills was struck down last year by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as a First Amendment violation. Maryland chose not to appeal that piece.

Friday’s ruling goes further. The Tax Court found the law ran into the same Commerce Clause and due process problems raised in earlier challenges, and that it improperly taxed companies based on their global revenue rather than what they actually earned from advertising in Maryland. The court’s reasoning boiled down to a basic point: regulating interstate commerce is Congress’s job, not the General Assembly’s, and Maryland’s tax structure crossed that line. It does not just trim the law. It knocks out the tax itself.

What it means for Marylanders

The most direct question for taxpayers is whether this touches their own wallets, and largely it does not. The digital ad tax was never charged to individual Marylanders the way a sales tax is. It was billed to the companies selling the ads, based on their revenue. The fight now is between the state and Big Tech, not the state and its residents, at least not directly.

But indirectly, this is a budget problem, and budget problems in Annapolis eventually become problems for everyone who pays state taxes or relies on state services.

Here is what we know so far:

The state has collected roughly $535 million from the tax since it took effect in January 2022, according to reporting on today’s ruling

The court’s order requires the state to refund what was collected, plus interest

Maryland’s standard interest rate on tax refunds and delinquencies is currently 9% a year, per the Comptroller’s own published guidance

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who voted for the tax as a delegate before becoming comptroller, said the state will work with the Attorney General’s Office to defend the law

“Maryland could be on the hook for something well north of $500 million once interest is added in.”

If that refund obligation holds up, and if the state does not successfully appeal, Maryland could be on the hook for something well north of $500 million once interest is added in. That is money that would have to come from somewhere, at a time when the state is already navigating a structural budget gap that state fiscal analysts project at roughly $598 million in fiscal 2027, growing to about $2.6 billion the following year as Blueprint costs continue to climb.

It is worth saying plainly: this was billed as free money from Silicon Valley to fund Maryland classrooms. It has instead become a six-year legal fight that appears to be ending with the state owing money rather than collecting it, on top of whatever it already spent.

“This was billed as free money from Silicon Valley to fund Maryland classrooms.” “It has instead become a six-year legal fight that appears to be ending with the state owing money rather than collecting it.”

Doug Mayer, president of the industry-aligned group Americans for Digital Opportunity, was blunt in his reaction, saying the ruling confirms that “digital advertising taxes are illegal on multiple levels.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk responded Friday afternoon with a joint statement calling the ruling “deeply disappointing” and confirming the state will appeal. The two Democratic leaders said they “respectfully disagree with today’s ruling and expect the legal process to continue.” Ferguson, who sponsored the original 2021 bill, also posted separately that the ruling leaves Maryland families and small businesses paying their share of taxes while large companies fight theirs in court for years.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, the top two Republicans in the chamber, said the ruling confirms warnings their caucus made when the tax first passed, and argued that businesses and consumers ultimately absorbed some of its cost regardless of who was legally billed for it.

What happens next

“Marylanders should not expect a check in the mail.”

Legislative leaders have already confirmed the state will appeal, sending the case to a Maryland circuit court and, from there, potentially up through the state’s appellate system. That means the six-year legal fight is not over, and neither is the uncertainty hanging over the money already collected. Comptroller Lierman’s office, which would actually process any refunds, says it will work with the Attorney General’s Office to keep defending the law rather than begin winding down collections.

Marylanders should not expect a check in the mail. Any refunds would go to the companies that paid the tax directly, not to consumers. The practical effect for residents will show up later, in how lawmakers choose to close whatever hole this leaves in the budget: through spending cuts, other tax increases, or further strain on the Blueprint program the tax was supposed to help fund in the first place.

Sources: This article draws on Maryland Matters’ Aug. 14, 2026 report on the Maryland Tax Court ruling, including the statement from Americans for Digital Opportunity president Doug Mayer; 930 WFMD’s Aug. 14, 2026 report, including updated collection totals, Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s response and current state structural deficit projections; Associated Press wire coverage of the ruling as syndicated by WSB Radio, WFMZ and other outlets, including the court’s Commerce Clause and due process findings; Maryland Matters’ Oct. 17, 2025 report on prior tax collections; Bloomberg Tax and Law360 Tax Authority reporting confirming the ruling, the presiding judge and the companies involved; a joint statement from Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk issued Aug. 14, 2026; reaction from Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready; the Maryland Comptroller’s published guidance on refund interest rates; the text and legislative history of House Bill 732 (2020) and Senate Bill 787 (2021) via the Maryland General Assembly website; and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ August 2025 ruling on the tax’s pass-through disclosure ban, as reported by Maryland Matters.